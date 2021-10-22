On next week’s Home and Away in the UK, will Ari return to his criminal ways to give Mia a chance of a family? Elsewhere, Dean worries that painkillers will lead him down a dark path.

At the end of last week, Dean (Patrick O’Connor) lost it with Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) when the lines between girlfriend and carer became blurred.

He was forced to move in with Ziggy when the stairs to his Diner apartment meant he couldn’t live there during his recovery, and it was only a matter of days before the newly reunited couple fell out.

As we start next week, Ziggy feels terrible after storming out and leaving Dean alone. When she stumbles upon Mackenzie (Emily Weir) and Logan (Harley Bonner) at the beach, she admits that she just couldn’t take it any more.

Back at the farmhouse, Dean still can’t even get off the sofa without help. He falls when trying to reach for his phone, and Mac enters the room to find him collapsed on the floor in agony.

Yet despite the pain, he refuses to take any medication.

“Suffering for no reason is not only stupid, but crazy,” Mackenzie pleads with him. “Why won’t you just take them?”

Finally, he gives the first hint of why he’s so reluctant. The last time he was on medication, he lost the plot. “I won’t risk it,” he explains, adamant that he’s never going through that again.

Then, it’s Logan’s turn to try to talk some sense into him. Yet the doc, who can usually placate even the most difficult of patients, has no luck either.

In a fit of rage, Dean even blames Logan for them getting to this point. He coldly tells the doctor that if he’d just let him die in the car, none of them would be in this position!

Mac overhears, and can’t understand how her brother could say such a thing. He’s got a kid, he’s back with the love of his life, how could he even contemplate that he’d be better off dead?

Finally, Ziggy explains to them that he got really badly injured in a crash earlier on in life, which led to one of his friends dying.

It suddenly makes sense to Logan. He theorises that Dean may have PTSD from the earlier car crash and recovery, meaning they needs a totally different approach to fix his issues.

Eventually, Dean opens up to the trio, admitting that he was previously addicted to sleeping tablets. He was sleepwalking, having nightmares, and did some pretty crazy stuff. He knows how bad it can get, and doesn’t want to put any of his family through that.

Yet Logan assures him that he can make sure that it doesn’t happen again.

“Dean, listen to me, do you want your life back? You need to get into physio, and you can’t do that if you’re in this much pain.”

After Logan gives his word that he won’t get hooked, Dean agrees to give it a go. Yet there’s a heartbreaking thing he needs to do first.

Calling Ziggy back to the living room, he tells her: “You know that I love you, right? But I need you to leave!”

She tries to fight, but Dean explains that he can’t do it with her there. He feels demoralised with her watching him go through the hardest fight of his life.

Reluctantly accepting, and with a tear in her eye, Ziggy agrees to leave town for a while. Giving Dean one final kiss, she heads to go visit Coco in Queensland, hoping that he’ll be in a better place when she gets back.

With Ziggy out of the way, they can concentrate on a plan. Dean eventually agrees to a circuit-breaking shot of morphine, just enough to give him a respite from the pain and allow him his first good night’s sleep since he left hospital.

12 hours of relaxed sleep later and he feels better than he has in weeks.

Yet while the meds gave him a brief respite, his newfound happiness doesn’t last long. At all.

He lashes out at Mackenzie as soon as the pain comes back, leaving his sister on the verge of abandoning him as well.

With the meds the only thing that can allow Dean to get back to his normal life, can Logan convince him to he’s going to need regular doses to get through his recovery?

Elsewhere, Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) turns to Tane (Ethan Browne) for help with laundering the massive bag of cash that Mia (Anna Samson) got from the storage unit last week.

Obviously they can’t buy the gym using a bag stuffed with dollar bills, so he needs to turn it into a bank cheque, and fast.

Jasmine is already forging ahead with the sale, and has had the documents through from her solicitor, so the money is the only thing that risks holding things up.

Tane initially wants nothing to do with the dodgy cash, especially when Ari asks him if he’s got any friends they can call. “Turn it into whatever you want, it’ll still be proceeds of an armed robbery,” he tells his brother.

Having to go alone, Ari makes some calls, and eventually finds someone who can take their cash and turn it into a cheque.

Yet before he does so, he needs to make sure Mia knows the severity of the situation.

Caught up in the idea of adopting, she doesn’t seem to understand what’s at risk. Ari would face jail time if they were caught, and she could be charged as an accessory. It’s pretty serious stuff!

Finally, Mia sees it from Ari’s perspective and agrees to call the whole thing off – the chance to adopt isn’t worth the risk of losing Ari again.

Yet just as she’s about to tell Jasmine that the deal is off, Ari comes around the corner with the signed paperwork. It seems he’s not willing to leave Mia without the prospect of a bigger family, and is ready to take the biggest risk of his life.

Will it be worth it?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 25th October 2021 (Episode 7650)

Tane has a secret admirer. Leah and Justin fight over Theo. Dean makes a heartbreaking decision.

Tuesday 26th October 2021 (Episode 7651)

Alf digs deep to support. Mackenzie and Logan form a deeper connection. Tane’s admirer crosses into strange territory.

Wednesday 27th October 2021 (Episode 7652)

Dean cruelly lashes out at Mackenzie. Tane searches for hard evidence. Ari’s past life is looking all too familiar again.

Thursday 28th October 2021 (Episode 7653)

Bella’s memories keep her from her passion. Tori gets the call she’s been waiting for. Has Ari made a big mistake?

Friday 29th October 2021 (Episode 7654)

Tori’s interview is a disaster. Nikau fears the worst for he and Bella. John is blindsided into spending big.