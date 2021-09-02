On next week’s Home and Away in the UK, Nikau decides to leave Summer Bay after another rejection from Bella. When he regrets his decision, his journey back to the bay is one which will change the lives of the town’s residents forever.

Expect something a little special this week. These episodes aired as part of Home and Away’s mid-season finale in Australia, before the show took a two week break for the Olympics.

There’s extra drama, extra heartbreak, and a cliffhanger that’ll leave you on the edge of your seat. Thankfully, UK viewers only have to wait the weekend to see the aftermath, with the ‘Olympic return’ episode airing on Monday 13th September.

At the end of this week, NIkau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) ignores the advice of his friends and family, steals Ari’s (Rob Kipa-Williams) motorbike and heads to the city to make an impassioned plea for forgiveness. Bella (Courtney Miller) has made it perfectly clear that they don’t have a future together, but Nik refuses to back down.

He takes to the stage at Bella and Emmett’s (JR Reyne) exhibition, grabbing the microphone and professing his love to her in front of the city’s art critics. Bella is mortified, and things only get worse when Emmett tried to intervene. Nikau pushes him to the ground and starts baiting him to punch him, as a crowd of shocked critics watch on.

As we rejoin the action next week, Nikau still won’t give up. Despite making a fool of himself he approaches Bella as she’s comforted by Mackenzie (Emily Weir), somehow thinking another impassioned plea may just cause her to forgive him. Unsurprisingly enough, it doesn’t work.

When Nikau tells her that she can’t ignore the fact that he’s part of the exhibition – pointing to one of many photos of himself hanging up around the venue – she grabs it and smashes it on the ground. “You are not a part of anything,” she shouts angrily as the whole venue watches on in shock, “not any more!”

He claims to love her, she points out, but instead has ruined her entire day!

The mood lightens a little when Bella gets back to Summer Bay and Emmett gives her some fantastic news. Nikau’s antics didn’t get in the way of the art, and almost all of her photos sold!

“Almost everyone wants to own a piece while they can afford you,” Emmett explains. She’s officially on her way to success!

As a few more days pass, Bella makes a surprise move as she decides to give Nikau an opportunity to explain himself.

When Ryder acts as her shoulder to cry on, he questions whether there’s really no chance of them patching things up. At first, Bella can’t believe it – she thought Ryder was on her side – but he explains that he thinks that if they really did love each other, maybe there could be a way of working things out.

At the very least, maybe she should hear him out. She probably has some things she’d like to say to Nikau as well.

After sleeping on it, she decides that maybe he’s right.

She isn’t looking for them to get back together, but she eventually enjoys spending time with her ex-boyfriend.

It begins awkwardly, but as they walk along the beach, they finally begin to open up to one another. When Nikau describes his night with Sienna as the biggest single regret of his life, for the first time it seems that Bella realises how much he regrets it.

“I just wish that we could go back to before Sienna discovered you,” she exclaims. “Before this all got out of control.”

Finally it’s something they can both agree on.

With the awkwardness out of the way, they head back to the apartment where they make lunch together. It’s all Nikau can do to keep his hands off Bella as they slightly flirtatiously prepare the ingredients.

It’s then that disaster strikes.

In the moment, Nikau misinterprets Bella’s friendliness for forgiveness and goes in for a kiss.

It’s the worst possible move and causes Bella to freak out. She runs out of the apartment, with Nikau chasing after her.

Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) and Constable Murray (John-Paul Jory) happen to be having lunch nearby. As they see how distressed Bella is, they’re forced to intervene and Cash wrestles the young Parata to the ground, wanting an explanation for why he’s harassing a young woman.

When Cash arrives at the Parata house with Nikau in tow, Ari freaks out. Not only did his nephew steal his motorbike, but he’s now brought the police straight to their door. The Paratas and the police don’t exactly have the best history.

Rather than listen to what Nikau has to say, Ari lays into him right away. In the heat of the moment, he tells his nephew that if his father could see him now, he’d be ashamed.

It’s the last straw, and Nikau packs his bags and leaves. He hitchhikes to a remote hostel in the bush town of Wee Jasper, but as his lift pulls away, Nikau realises that the hostel and general store are closed, and the place is deserted.

After enduring a night on a hard picnic bench, Nikau realises he’s made a big mistake by skipping town. Tail between his legs, he calls Mia (Anna Samson) and asks if she can bring him back to Summer Bay, pleading with her not to tell Ari.

It’s this move which is set to change lives forever.

Dean (Patrick O’Connor), who overhears the conversation, offers to give Mia a lift to Wee Jasper, and to drive the three of them back home. She doesn’t understand why he would be so kind, but Dean explains that he still owes Ari from their time in prison.

On the long car journey, he recounts how he once got involved in a violent prison brawl, and it was only Ari stepping in that meant he survived the attack. Ari’s intervention saved his life, but it landed him in solitary and mucked up his parole. It meant an extra 2 years in prison for the Parata patriarch.

Finally, the pair arrive at the outback town, and it doesn’t take long for them to find Nikau, all alone and baking in the hot sun. He’s reluctant to get in the car with Dean, but eventually gives in and the three begin the long journey back to Summer Bay.

However, it isn’t long before disaster strikes. As they drive along a country road, a kangaroo jumps out from nowhere. Mia shouts at Dean to watch out, but as he swerves the car, he misjudges it and causes them to run off the road.

The next thing the know, the three are plunging down the hillside, as the car flips over and over. One of the back doors separates, throwing Nikau from the car and into a heap on the ground. As the car continues to flip, Dean and Mia are thrown from side to side.

Finally, it comes to a stop. Both passengers of the car are unconscious, and, as the camera pans out, it’s revealed that they are on the edge of a steep drop, with a massive drop to one side of them.

When the show returns next week, one person won’t survive.

Monday 6th August 2021 (Episode 7615)

Bella’s exhibition finishes in dramatic style. Ziggy and Mackenzie renew their friendship. Chloe has her first shift at the Diner. The Paratas continue to worry about Nikau.

Tuesday 7th August 2021 (Episode 7616)

Tane suspects there’s something going on. Ryder and Chloe work out how to repay the loan. Ziggy makes a confession.

Wednesday 8th September 2021 (Episode 7617)

Ryder tries to mend Bella’s woes. Jasmine and Cash are drawn to one another. Justin helps Christian with his plan.

Thursday 9th September 2021 (Episode 7618)

Bella tries to be open and honest. Cash learns the truth of Jasmine’s past. Ari and Mia focus on their future.

Friday 10th September 2021 (Episode 7619)

2021 Olympic Cliffhanger

Ziggy and Tane try to move forward. Christian’s plan starts to unfold. Dean tries to help Mia but things take a turn for the worst.