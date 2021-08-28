Home and Away Spoilers – Dean and Ziggy reunite at Bella’s exhibition

On next week’s Home and Away in the UK, the day of Bella and Emmett’s glitzy exhibition arrives. While Nikau desperately tries to win Bella, it looks like another couple are set to reunite in shock fashion.

Bella’s (Courtney Miller) internship with Emmett (JR Reyne) has kickstarted her career as a photographer.

Just a few short months after she started working with the fashion photographer, she’s sold her first photograph, and the pair are about to host their own exhibition in the city. Her relationship with Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) may have broken down thanks to Sienna’s (Rose Riley) manipulation, but career-wise she’s on top of the world.

However, as they put the final touches to their big show, Emmett is keeping an even bigger secret. He’s been headhunted for a job in New York, and will be leaving Summer Bay in a matter of weeks.

Mackenzie is the only one who knows, and she’s warned him that after everything Bella has been through in the last few years, this news would probably break her.

It only gets harder when Dean thanks him for everything he’s done with supporting Bella and turning her life around. It’s heart-wrenching for the photographer to know he’s about to devastate his protégé.

He eventually decides he isn’t going to tell her until after the exhibition. It’s probably a good decision, as the exhibition is about to kick off in dramatic fashion!

Elsewhere, Tane reluctantly decides to accompany Ziggy to the exhibition. Yet she soon regrets inviting her boyfriend along, when Dean suggests that the three of them drive to the city together to save on petrol.

It’s particularly bad news for Zig, who is beginning to come to terms with the fact that her feelings for Dean are returning. Almost a year after their breakup, she has begun to realise that she was too hard on him, and that perhaps her feelings never went away.

She broke up with Dean because he kept his involvement in Ross Nixon’s death a secret, but now realises that he only did it to protect Colby, putting his loyalty to his friend above everything else.

She opens up to Justin next week, confessing that she has started to see things differently. Now she doesn’t know how she feel, and she’s about to be stuck in a car with both of them on the way to the city!

Justin reassures her that it’s not like she’s going to be left alone with Dean, so she doesn’t have to worry. It’s just a couple of hours, and then she can focus all of her attention on Tane.

However, that’s not to be. Just as the three prepare to leave, Tane drops out.

He gets a text from Bella, who is being harassed by Nikau back at her and Dean’s apartment. He’s turned up with flowers and wants to drive Bella to her big day, and won’t take no for an answer.

In the end, Tane is forced to make an excuse so he can duck away and deal with his nephew.

So, reluctantly, he leaves the two ex lovers to take the long trip to the city together. There’s a concerned look on his face as they drive away – is he already worried that Ziggy is still harbouring feelings for her ex?

Ziggy takes a deep breath as she and Dean set off, knowing she’s going to spend the next couple of days with the man she previously thought she’d be with forever.

At the exhibition, the two exes get on better than ever.

They’re both in the same boat – surrounded by photography experts, people with whom they have nothing in common, and they feel completely out of their depth. Dean can’t even enjoy the food, spitting out a canapé when he gets his first taste of caviar, much to Ziggy’s delight.

Thankfully, they can rely on each other for good company, and it’s clear that there’s still a major spark between them. When Ziggy rejects a phonecall from Tane, it’s becoming clearer and clearer where her heart really lies.

Eventually, Ziggy gives into her growing temptation. Beckoning Dean to one side, she thanks him for spending the day with him.

“I just want you to know that today has been…” she begins.

“Today has been what?”

Instead of giving him a proper answer, she leans in and answers his question with a kiss!

If it wasn’t bad enough that Ziggy has cheated on Tane, the pair are spotted by the worst person possible!

Despite being warned to stay away from Bella, Nikau steals Ari’s (Rob Kipa-Williams) motorbike and heads to the city, where he pulls up at the exhibition just in time to see his uncle’s girlfriend share a passionate kiss with her ex.

With half of Summer Bay currently punishing him for his own cheating ways, it’s not likely that Nikau is going to keep this one a secret.

But first, one more attempt to win Bella back. This could be messy…!

Elsewhere, Christian (Ditch Davey) is keen to desperate to find out where Tori (Penny McNamee) is at, as he continues his efforts to repair their relationship.

They’re not even officially back together, but the doc wants to propose to Tori again and get their engagement back on track once and for all. However, he’s worried she isn’t ready, and, not wanting to get rejected, he enlists Justin (James Stewart) to suss Tori out.

“What are you doing?” she questions, as her brother blunders through a question on where she and Christian are at.

“Ok this is stupid, just tell me if you’re ready to get back with the guy or not!”

When Justin downloads to Christian, he gives him the good news: Tori is ready, she’s just waiting for him to make the next move. Just like that, the plan is on – Christian is going to propose!

If only things were that easy. Tori is equally ready to make a big move, and later that day she hits Christian with a proposal of her own – she wants him to move back in!

As much as he’d love to, this wasn’t part of the plan. Christian doesn’t want to ruin his own grand gesture, so is forced to tell Tori that he can’t move back in with her!

“I can’t, I’m sorry…”

Of course, before he has a chance to explain, Tori makes a run for it, devastated that she’s made a fool of herself yet again.

What now for Christian’s proposal plans?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 30th August 2021 (Episode 7610)

Emmett stalls on telling Bella he is leaving. Chloe has a poor attitude towards work. Roo is anxious to hear Martha has returned.

Tuesday 31st August 2021 (Episode 7611)

Martha and Kieran finally come face to face. Jasmine is shaken when she sees another side of Kieran. Ari and Mia are nervous for their first ultrasound.

Wednesday 1st September 2021 (Episode 7612)

Martha makes a surprising decision about Kieran. Leah and Justin struggle to put the past fully behind them. A piece of good news leaves John strangely upset.

Thursday 2nd September 2021 (Episode 7613)

Ziggy’s worried that three’s a crowd. Can Tori and Christian see eye to eye? John attempts to give back. Justin and Leah continue to be at arms-length.

Friday 3rd September 2021 (Episode 7614)

Will Ziggy give into her feelings? Justin and Leah get back on track. Will a heartbroken Nikau derail Bella’s exhibition?