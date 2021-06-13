Neighbours Spoilers – Paul and Leo unite to break up Chloe and Nicolette?

On Neighbours in Australia over the next two weeks, will Leo’s return put a spanner in the works for Chloe and Nicolette? Plus there’s an unexpected twist when the unborn baby is put in danger once again.

This week’s Neighbours in Australia (from Monday 14th June, and from 12th July in the uK) sees Leo Tanaka’s hotly anticipated return to Ramsay Street.

For anyone who needs a refresher, Leo (Tim Kano) is David’s (Takaya Honda) twin brother, and the pair are Paul Robinson’s (Stefan Dennis) children from a one night stand he shared with Kim Taylor back in 1985.

Leo left Australia for New York back in 2019, returning briefly at the end of the year to see if he was a match to be a kidney donor to David. After that brief return, he hopped back on a plane to the states, and we can only presume has been growing his business empire over there ever since.

This week, he returns to Erinsborough, much to Paul’s excitement. The pair only discovered that they were father and son in 2017, but their relationship ended on a sour note after Leo’s jealousy got the better of him. Leo and Terese had a short-lived relationship, and he was livid when his father ended up reuniting with Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) shortly after their breakup.

Paul is keen to rebuild the relationship with his son, and there’s one thing that they both have in common – business!

With both Pierce Greyson (Don Hany) and Leo back in town at the same time, there’s a deal to be done. Paul spots a business opportunity that has some added personal benefits, and sets about putting a plan together.

A new promo for the show, currently airing in Australia, suggest that Paul teams up with Pierce to break up Chloe (April Rose Pengilly) and Nicolette (Charlotte Chimes). “Why are these arch enemies teaming up to break up this lovely couple?” questions the promo.

“I’m betting Nicolette won’t like it at all,” says a cunning Pierce as he chats with Paul about their idea. It seems the plan is for Pierce to sell his beloved vineyard to Leo, and they know the perfect person who could run it. Chloe!

Chloe and Leo had a brief relationship early into Leo’s time on Ramsay Street, and she’s always held a special place in his heart. Paul and Pierce hope that by reuniting Chloe with her old flame, she’ll begin to see that there’s a life beyond Nicolette, and realise that business-savvy Leo is actually much more suited to her.

When Leo proposes to Chloe that she helps him work on the vineyard reopening and takes charge of the refurbishment, she’s delighted. It’s a great step in her career and she jumps right on board!

Next week (commencing Monday 21st June, and from 19th July in the UK), the plan seems to be working perfectly. The refurbishment works bring them closer together, and it’s clear that their old bond is reforming.

Meanwhile, an oblivious Nicolette is actually excited to meet Leo, having heard plenty of good things about him from both David and Chloe. He’ll be the uncle of her newborn baby, after all, and she’s keen to develop a good relationship with him. She knows that Chloe and Leo have a history together, but she’s determined to look past that, and doesn’t want to come across as a jealous girlfriend.

Leo, however, feels differently. Thanks to Pierce, he knows all about Nicolette’s spell of bad behaviour and her flakiness over the baby arrangement, and wants to make sure she’s not going to jeopardise David and Aaron’s (Matt Wilson) happiness.

As his feelings for Chloe begin to re-ignite, he starts to develop his own plan to drive the two women apart. He tries to get Chloe to open up about her relationship problems, hoping to find a chink in the armour that he can use against them.

Hendrix (Benny Turland) soon takes note that something is off, and he starts to suspect that Leo is looking for more than just a business partner.

Being on team Nicolette and Chloe, he warns Nic to keep a close eye on Leo, and encourages her to accompany her girlfriend to the vineyard. He even prepares the pair a picnic lunch to give them a chance to spend some alone time together.

At the vineyard, Chloe and Leo go off to work on the refurbishment, while Nicolette heads off alone in search of the perfect picnic spot. Unfortunately, she gets lost while looking around the sprawling complex, with her baby brain disorientating her. As she looks round for a familiar waypoint, she trips and falls.

Just a couple of months after her injury at the hands of Holden left her baby in danger, history is repeating herself. She falls hard and writhes in pain, once more all alone and terrified she’s about to lose the baby.

Will someone find her and get her to the hospital in time?

Here’s the full Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks in Australia:

Monday 14th June (8642)

Although Amy is mortified at misreading Ned’s interest in her, it makes him wonder what it might be like to have a fling with her.

Kyle is shocked to discover Levi has been surveilling the blokes who beat him up as a kid.

Yashvi & Mackenzie struggle to warm to their two strong-minded and highly energetic housemates.

Tuesday 15th June (8643)

Pierce gifts Chloe another set of wedding prints causing a furious Nicolette to blow up again.

Paul’s excited as Leo arrives from New York, making him an attractive offer to help rebuild their relationship.

Levi is shaken to find a toy train on his doorstep, explaining to Kyle it’s a threat from the crew he was surveilling.

Wednesday 16th June (8644)

After an unfortunate slip of the tongue, Nicolette informs Chloe and David what she’s said, both of whom are annoyed at another instance of Nicolette being unable to control her emotions.

Alarmed by Nicolette’s attitude about the baby, Pierce shares his concerns to Leo who decides to keep an eye on her.

After Levi’s boss checks in on Mitch and Nelson, the pair accost Levi and insist he stay out of their business.

Thursday 17th June (8645)

Leo invites Chloe to the vineyard he’s buying off Pierce and surprises her with a dream offer.

An oblivious Hendrix boasts about his recent life successes, crediting Mackenzie and making Harlow feel like he’s forgotten everything she’s done for him.

For the first time, Hendrix and Pierce part on good terms.

Friday 18th June (8646)

Melanie’s still privately upset about Toadie’s reaction to the girls making fun of her laugh.

Still uneasy about Nicolette’s possessive comments about the baby, doubts continue to grow when David and Aaron feel pushed out of the antenatal classes.

Harlow is still feeling low and Brent’s letters don’t make her feel any better, so Terese tries to distract her to lift her up.

Monday 21st June (8647)

Terese is shocked to learn that Paul is trying to match-make Harlow with Jesse.

In the wake of his flashbacks of Sonya at the nursery, Toadie shares his turmoil with Karl and Susan.

Roxy comes up with an idea to help Lassiters win the Shorts and Briefs film festival and suggests they produce a flirtatious ad starring Amy and Ned.

Tuesday 22nd June (8648)

Harlow seems happier with her new job and dating life, but little do Paul and Terese know that she is enacting a secret plan of her own. Yashvi has undertaken surveillance on Levi’s behalf and it turns out she hasn’t gone unnoticed. Ned starts to realise the effect he is having on Amy and deliberately ramps up his efforts to tease a hot and bothered Amy. Wednesday 23rd June (8649) Sheila fears that someone has been in her house, forcing Kyle and Levi to reveal what has been happening with Mitch and Nelson. Chloe and Leo continue to bond as they prepare for the vineyard reopening, with Leo trying to get Chloe to open up about her relationship problems. Nicolette assures Aaron and David that she’s not feeling possessive of the baby and promises not to behave like that again. Thursday 24th June (8650) Levi’s at a loss of what to do to protect the people around him and, only seeing more danger looming, has a panic attack. Convinced that Leo is interested in Chloe, Hendrix is determined to keep an eye on him. Friday 25th June (8651) Toadie and Melanie decide to play cupid with another couple in trouble. Hendrix plans to make Nicolette and Chloe a picnic lunch until something goes terribly wrong. Toadie finally explains to Melanie how guilty he feels about the thought of replacing Sonya with her, and she reassures him that she is keen to keep Sonya’s memory alive.