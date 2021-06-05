On next week’s Home and Away in the UK, Christian making some rather out of character decisions after an encounter with Jasmine, while Ari and Mia embark on a life-changing path.

Christian (Ditch Davey) has seemed almost unfazed by his near-death experience at the hands of Lewis (Luke Arnold). While Tori (Penny McNamee) has struggled to come to terms with almost losing her fiancé, and feels nothing but anger towards Lewis for what he did, Christian has gone straight back to normal. His only concern has been that Lewis gets the mental health treatment he so desperately needs.

The only effect the whole experience has had on Christian is his desire to speed up their wedding plans, and he suggested to Tori that they get married in just a few week’s time. They’ve now set a date and have a venue sorted – Brody and Simone’s restaurant in Victoria.

However, late last week, Christian was taken aback when he started getting flashbacks to the night in the hospital. He remembered Tori desperately performing CPR on him, her ordering Jasmine to leave, Lewis standing there; essentially, the whole experience. However, he was clinically dead during the whole thing, so from Tori’s scientific perspective, he couldn’t possibly have remembered anything.

He began to think that there must be a reason beyond science, and his spiritual awakening starts to cause issues on next week’s Home and Away, as he neglects their wedding arrangements in search of answers.

Jasmine is the only person who understands him. While Tori can only see the science, Jasmine has had plenty of patients who have gone though near death experiences and remember things which don’t make “normal” sense. Despite her training as a nurse, she too believes that science can’t explain everything.

She becomes Christian’s unexpected support, as he finds her on the beach in Friday’s episode (11th June). She’s hungover after another drunken night with Mackenzie (Emily Weir), and has run into the sea in her shorts as a way to blow off the cobwebs.

Christian finds it hilarious, but she tells him that “there’s nothing like an impromptu swim to just wash away all your worries.”

When she suggests that he goes for a dip himself, he reminds her that he’s not exactly dressed for it. When she points out that she’s not wearing swimming gear either, she encourages him to be spontaneous. When he continues resisting, she drags him fully clothed into the water!

While he may have been initially reluctant, he finds himself enjoying his unexpected dip. Laughing and joking with Jasmine as they flail about in the water, the doctor is genuinely having fun for the first time in ages.

Tori is obviously shocked when he arrives home soaking wet, moreso when she learns that Jasmine dragged him into the water, but she doesn’t read anything into it. However, her opinion is soon set to change!

As Jasmine stays for dinner that evening, she and Christian discuss her recent tarot readings with Marilyn (Emily Symons), and how the cards have given her a new perspective on life. “It gave me hope that things are gonna change for the better.”

Christian comments that she seems like she’s in a great place, like she has a new lease on life. Is he looking for one himself?

The next morning, Tori wakes up to find the house empty, with just a note from Christian telling her he’s gone for an early morning walk to watch the sunrise. Nothing to worry about. Yet when she heads to the beach in search of her fiancé, she doesn’t just find him admiring the view.

Instead, she finds her husband-to-be naked in the sea!

His spiritual awakening has also awakened his more adventurous side, and, after a few moments considering it, he stripped off and headed into the water.

When Tori arrives at the beach, all she sees is her very happy fiancé in the water. However, seconds later, he starts to walk back towards the beach, revealing all!

She can’t believe it. “Have you lost your mind? This is a public beach!”

She orders him out ASAP, wraps a towel around him, and berates him for his crazy behaviour.

How will she cope with Christian’s new joie de vivre?

Elsewhere, Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) and Mia (Anna Samson) are stronger than ever.

After years apart, Mia flew back into Ari’s life earlier this year as she came in search of Chloe (Sam Barrett), but she ended up sticking around when the ex-lovers realised that there was still a connection between them.

Now Mia is firmly settled in Summer Bay, and the pair can barely keep their hands off each other. They’re even regularly subjecting the town’s gym goers to their PDAs as Ari undergoes his physio at the same gym where Mia is now manager.

Mackenzie’s (Emily Weir) recent miscarriage was a devastating blow to Ari, who has already had many difficult experiences when it comes to childbirth. He and Mia had suffered numerous miscarriages during their time together, and their one child, Kauri, died shortly after his birth.

Mac’s experience, as traumatic as it is, has got Ari thinking. That, topped with acting as Dean’s (Patrick O’Connor) shoulder to cry on after the departure of Amber and Jai next week, has made him realise he doesn’t want to miss out on the chance to have a baby of his own.

He sees how happy Jai (River Jarvis) has made Dean over the past few months, explaining to Mia that his son is basically the only reason that Dean gets up in the morning. With a pensive look on his face, Mia can tell something is up – “What is going on in that head of yours?”

“I was wondering,” he starts, “if you think it’s too late for us to try for another baby?”

It’s too much for Mia to handle, and she stutters, before taking another big swig from her glass of wine. “Maybe we’re not there yet,” ponders Ari, sad not to have got the reaction he was hoping for.

The next day, he avoids the subject at any cost, filling any silences with talk of the weather, breakfast, motorbikes, anything to avoid the talk they started last night. He manages to get Mia to work without giving her a single second to get a word in!

“Soon we’re gonna have to say what really needs to be said,” she tells him as she heads off to the gym.

With Mia now an official resident of the Parata house, she can finally unpack. After the Parata boys take it in turns waiting for a big delivery of Mia’s boxes from the city, her stuff finally arrives.

As Ari starts to unpack it, he’s stunned when he finds a heartbreaking memory. A black box, and inside, a teddy bear belonging to their late son. It’s too much for him to handle, and he breaks down in tears.

As the two discuss their memories of their son the next day, all the happy emotions from the time come flooding back, and Mia reminisces on how Chloe wanted to be a big sister “so badly”.

Having seen Ari’s reaction to seeing Kauri’s things, it’s just brought up more concerns in Mia’s mind. “What if we tried for another baby and it didn’t work out well? I’ve just got you back, I don’t wanna lose you again.”

Even acknowledging that they’ve both changed, and could handle things differently this time, Mia doesn’t want to tempt fate. She wants to enjoy the happy things in her life – “you, us, Chloe” – and not rock the boat.

Yet Ari isn’t ready to give up that easily, and gives her a heartfelt speech about how he now knows what it’s like to live without there, and he never wants to go back there.

“The idea still scares me…” Mia retorts, knowing where his speech is heading.

“Enough to stop you from trying again?”

“No. Let’s have a baby!”

As Ari lets out a massive cheer, it’s on. Will there be the patter of Parata feet sometime next year?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 7th June 2021 (Episode 7550)

Amber and Dean admit the truth to their situation. Leah is hellbent on finding Susie, no matter the cost. Ziggy and Amber make amends.

Tuesday 8th June 2021 (Episode 7551)

Ziggy’s stunned when Dean reveals the reason behind Amber and Jai’s departure. Ari and Mia struggle to talk. Justin’s dependence on his pain-killing medication begins to grow.

Wednesday 9th June 2021 (Episode 7552)

Leah’s determination to find Susie causes problems with her relationship. Can Ari and Mia get past their baby reservations? Dean rallies behind a pained Mackenzie.

Thursday 10th June 2021 (Episode 7553)

Sienna lays down the law to Nikau and Bella. A drunken tarot card reading goes awry. Justin’s on a dangerous path.

Friday 11th June 2021 (Episode 7554)

Can Nik and Bella handle the fashion party scene? Tori is shocked by Christian’s reckless behaviour. Ryder’s bludging angers Alf.