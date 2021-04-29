Coming up next week on Home and Away in the UK, Mac’s decision about her baby is taken away from her in the most tragic of ways, while Jasmine throws her support behind Lewis.

After weeks of agonising, Mackenzie has decided to go ahead with the abortion. She discovered she was pregnant just a matter of hours before Ari Parata broke up with her to reunite with his ex, and has spent weeks trying to make two huge decisions – does she have the baby, and does she tell Ari about it?

Tane recently advised her that if she wasn’t going to have the baby, she should keep the news from Ari. He and Mia always planned to have kids, but after multiple abortions and one premature birth, they were forced to give up on their dreams of having children. Tane knows that Ari would be broken if he found out Mackenzie was pregnant with his child, so knew the best thing to do would be to keep the news quiet.

Now that she’s made her decision, she wants Dean to give her a lift to the clinic. However, she’s also decided she isn’t going to tell Ari – something which really doesn’t sit right with Dean. “Mac, he’s the father!” Yet she’s relieved to have finally made a decision, and doesn’t need Dean giving her a hard time now that weight is finally off her chest.

Dean later downloads to Willow about how happy he is to have Jai and Amber in his life, and how easily things could have turned out differently if he’d never known the truth about his son. His sister’s decision is clearly weighing on his mind, as he contemplates what things would be like if Amber had never told him they had a kid together.

He later heads to Salt, and tells Mackenzie he doesn’t know if he can do it. “You said that you had my back,” his sister protests. “I know I did, and I wish that I could,” he responds. “I totally respect your decision… but you’re not even giving [Ari] a choice. I can’t be a part of this, I’m sorry.”

Returning to the farmhouse, she breaks down in front of Ziggy and Tane as she tells them she doesn’t even have her brother on her side. The pair are both in agreement that she’s doing the right thing by not telling Ari, knowing the history of his and Mia’s miscarriages, but the words don’t help. She feels completely alone.

Eventually, after a stern talking to by Ziggy, Dean comes to see his sister and clear the air. He still makes it clear that he disagrees with her decision not to tell Ari, but has no intention of making her deal with it alone – he’ll take her to the clinic and won’t say another word, if that’s what she needs.

However, she pretends that she’s made other arrangements. Even if Dean doesn’t say anything, she’ll still know how he feels, so doesn’t want him there. That evening, Ziggy heads out for a much needed big night out with Tane, leaving Mackenzie all alone in the house.

A few hours later, Mackenzie’s decision on the abortion is taken out of her hands, as the story takes a tragic twist. As she gets up in the middle of the night to get a glass of water, she feels a stabbing pain in her abdomen. She collapses to the floor in excruciating pain, alone in the house with nobody around to help.

The next morning, she’s still on the floor, but has managed to drag herself to the phone. Calling Dean, she only manages to utter his name before she passes out again. Sensing that something’s wrong, Dean rushes to her place to find her in a bad way.

He rushes her to the hospital, but she is already in a serious condition. She’s suffered an ectopic pregnancy, where the embryo implants in the wall of the fallopian tube, and needs emergency surgery to stop her bleeding into her abdomen. Tragically, she’s lost the baby.

Just a few rooms over, Ari is still in hospital after recovering from his hit and run. He’s feeling much better and can’t wait to get back home, and has a big question for Mia – he wants her to move in with him! “We’re a family, and I don’t ever want to be apart again.”

She’s elated and gives him an instant yes – but they have no idea of the drama going down just down the corridor with Ari’s ex girlfriend. When they head for a walk to allow Ari to stretch his legs, and bump straight into Dean, the truth looks set to come out.

Dean claims he came to visit Ari, but the older Parata brother sees straight through the excuse. Sending Mia away with the hope that Dean will be more honest if they’re alone, he asks his ex prison buddy for the real reason he’s there.

The pair are interrupted before he’s forced to spill the beans, but as Mac is brought out of surgery, Mia happens to be in the ward corridor. It looks like it won’t be long until the truth comes out!

Will Ari be able to cope with the news that his ex girlfriend has just lost their baby?

Elsewhere on next week’s Home and Away in the UK, Jasmine pleads with Lewis not to file an official report against Christian.

The head nurse is still looking for revenge on Summer Bay’s resident neurosurgeon, blaming him for the death of his wife Anna. Things came to a head last week when Christian punched Lewis, which has just made Lewis even more convinced that the doc isn’t someone who can be trusted.

Lewis reacts badly to Jasmine’s pleas, unable to see why his girlfriend is taking Christian’s side. She thinks the punch just happened in the heat of the moment, with tempers flared on both sides, and doesn’t want Christian’s career to suffer because of it.

She’s starting to see that for Lewis, this is a case of revenge, not justice.

She doesn’t get why Lewis actually seems happy that Christian punched him. Lewis thinks it’s finally proof that Christian is unhinged, and sees the punch as something he can use against him.

“I just don’t see how more conflict’s gonna help anyone,” says Jasmine as she explains the horrible situation to Irene and Willow.

She makes one final attempt to talk Lewis out of filing the incident report, explaining that so many people are going to be affected by this, but her words fall on deaf ears. Telling her that this is one more route to justice for the people who’ve suffered at the hands of Christian, he gives her an ultimatum:

“Alright, Jasmine, I’m going to need you to pick a side!”

After talking it through with Irene and Willow, Jasmine eventually makes a decision. She’s going to stand by her boyfriend if he goes forward with the incident report, and will be his witness if it comes to it.

“I’m sorry for being more worried about causing trouble than thinking of the bigger picture.”

Knowing what this could do to Christian’s career, and knowing that Lewis provoked him into throwing the punch, is she being blinded by her feelings?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 3rd May 2021 (Episode 7525)

Mackenzie’s life hangs in the balance. Tane’s offended when Ziggy misjudges him. Lewis gives Jasmine an ultimatum.

Tuesday 4th May 2021 (Episode 7526)

Mac is rushed into hospital. The truth comes as a shock to Mia. Alf battles the aftermath of Susie.

Wednesday 5th May 2021 (Episode 7527)

Ryder attempts to ask Ari if he can date Chloe. Ari and Mia reminisce about the life they lost. Dean becomes the most unlikely confidant.

Thursday 6th May 2021 (Episode 7528)

Justin blames John. Bella feels lost in the chaos. Roo learns about Ryder and Chloe.

Friday 7th May 2021 (Episode 7529)

Dean performs a dangerous rescue. Christian’s boredom sets in quick. Willow wonders what her future looks like.