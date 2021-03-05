Neighbours Spoilers – Hendrix exposes Brent’s personal record as tensions escalate

On next week’s Neighbours in the UK, Brent Colefax and Hendrix Greyson continue to clash, leading to Hendrix exposing his personal record to the entire school. Meanwhile, Chloe Brennan receives some advice from an unlikely source.

These episodes air in the UK from Monday 8th March.

It’s been no surprise that Brent’s return to Ramsay Street has resulted in major tension between himself and Hendrix. It stems all the way back to Brent’s behaviour the last time he graced the cul-de-sac with his presence, and Hendrix has far from forgiven him for the way he treated Harlow.

So, when news broke that Brent was going to be returning to Erinsborough High and the pair would be forced to see one another on a daily basis, it was understandable that fellow high school returnee Hendrix wouldn’t be happy.

To make matters worse, Brent has developed a close bond with Harlow since returning to Erinsborough. She herself is struggling post break up with Hendrix, so needless to say, it’s a volatile enough situation without the two hot-headed males being in close proximity every day.

However, on Brent’s first day, when he runs into Hendrix, the pair seem almost civil – as civil as they can possible be, anyway – as Jane shows Brent around. Regardless, she warns them that while their issues aren’t any of her business, the moment they impact their learning, it becomes her business.

The pair understand. However, no sooner does Jane walk away, than the pair get at it.

The drama starts when Brent gets a text from Harlow – which he quickly rubs in Hendrix’s face.

The pair exchange barbs, but when Hendrix goes to walk away, Brent shoves him in the back, sending his laptop flying.

As the bags are thrown down, it looks as though punches are about to be thrown. However, Jane catches them and breaks the pair up just in time.

Aaron and David rush to the school and make it clear to Brent that he’ll have to pay for the damage to Hendrix’s laptop, leaving him furious.

Meanwhile, Harlow confronts Hendrix, wondering how they got into a fight when he promised her that he would steer clear of Brent. When Hendrix attempts to justify his behaviour, Harlow explains why she’s supporting Brent – he was homeless, worried for his life and carried a blade for protection.

While Harlow can see completely why Brent was fearful, Hendrix hones in on the fact that Brent was carrying a deadly weapon.

With the blade at the forefront of his mind, Hendrix heads home and attempts to do some schoolwork. His efforts however are to no avail. His laptop isn’t just damaged, it’s completely busted!

Fortunately for him, Susan’s laptop is nearby. Upon turning it on, he notes a file on her desktop.

“Brent Colefax – Personal Records”.

Hendrix sees an opportunity to learn more about his rival and plugs in a USB, planning to transfer the files so he can read them later. However, when he is interrupted, a slip of the flinger results in the file being dropped into a shared student drive instead of his USB drive!

Hendrix removes his USB and admires it, proud of himself. However, unbeknownst to him, he’ll be the only student at Erinsborough High not reading Brent’s personal records… his academic history, juvenile record, details of his time spent in the foster system and his medical and psychiatric records, all available for the fellow students to read!

Elsewhere on Ramsay Street, Chloe Brennan has returned from a visit to Adelaide.

The businesswoman fled to the South Australian capital after learning of Nicolette’s betrayal – she was the person responsible for Chloe walking in on Pierce and Dipi in bed together.

As she walks in the door of No. 32, she’s greeted by pandemonium as David, Aaron and Nicolette learn of Brent’s file being leaked. She tells them that Mark and Paige’s new baby is doing really well, but when Aaron asks her how Fay is doing, she quickly skirts the question and has no response other than ‘fine’.

She leaves the pair to sort their Brent drama, explaining that she has plenty to keep her occupied with moving into No. 24. Nicolette, who clearly feels awkward around Chloe, offers an olive branch by asking if she needs help moving in, but Chloe rejects her. She makes it clear that their friendship is done – they’ll continue to be in each other’s lives due to her having David and Aaron’s baby, but there’s absolutely no way they’re going to repair their rift.

Shortly after, Aaron discovers that Fay had wanted to return to Erinsborough with Chloe, to pay her and Aaron a visit. When he confronts Chloe about why she didn’t mention it to him, she pretends that she didn’t want to burden Aaron on top of the issues he was having with Brent, but Aaron doesn’t believe a word of it.

“Right okay, so this has nothing to do with you totally refusing to help mum with her bucket list?”

Chloe is shocked, it turns out Mark has told Aaron everything that happened while she was in Adelaide. It transpires that Fay has made a list of all the things she wants to do before she succumbs to Huntington’s, but Chloe flat out refused to have anything to do with it.

In Chloe’s mind, despite Fay obviously nearing the end, to live out her bucket list is accepting that the end is nigh and that isn’t a thought that Chloe is prepared to entertain. She refuses to admit that her mum’s days are numbered.

Despite Aaron’s belief that Chloe should’ve helped their mother, she is adamant that Mark and Tyler were mollycoddling her in Adelaide, and she doesn’t want to do the same. If they continue to act like their mum only has a few weeks to go, it’ll just make Fay give up.

Later that night, Chloe returns home to find Nicolette in her house. She’s furious.

However, Nicolette has come to talk about Fay and regardless of what Chloe says, she isn’t leaving until they do…

With Valentine’s Day upon the residents of Ramsay Street, there’s one unlikely couple heading on a date, despite neither of them wanting it.

Toadie’s asked Melanie to go for dinner, completely forgetting that it’s Valentine’s Day.

Afterwards, he realises the error of his ways and enlists Kyle’s help to make it seem less like a date, as he’s sure that’s how Melanie would’ve received it.

Ironically, Melanie is thinking the exact same way as Toadie.

As jeopardy ensues, Toadie and Melanie form a closer bond as a result. Could the unlikely duo be spending next Valentine’s Day together for real?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Neighbours in the UK:

Monday 8th March (8553)

Karl encourages Bea to let Levi back in.

Paul’s still trying to avoid Melanie, instructing an amused Toadie to not go on any more dates at Lassiters.

Horrified about the misunderstanding with the Health Officer, Roxy’s self-esteem plummets and she decides to run away.

Tuesday 9th March (8554)

Amy announces she’s planning to open a boutique in the Lassiters complex, leading Dipi to make an impulsive and disastrous decision.

Sheila goes to the airport to talk Roxy into coming back to Erinsborough.

Wednesday 10th March (8555)

Hendrix stages a grand romantic gesture to try and win Harlow back.

Shane is disappointed with Dipi’s pettiness after she steals Amy’s proposal from Terese’s desk.

Mackenzie feels caught in the middle of two friends, who unfairly turn on her for her part in Hendrix’s scheme.

Thursday 11th March (8556)

Jane, David and Aaron are thrilled that Brent is heading back to high school, but trouble is brewing on the horizon.

Shane is confused when Dipi declares that she is in love with him and wants him back.

Hearing about the tension between Hendrix and Brent, Harlow gives Hendrix an insight into the tough life Brent has had in the hopes he’ll show some compassion.

Friday 12th March (8557)

Grateful for Melanie’s work as his PA, Toadie invited her to dinner, unaware that it’s Valentine’s Day.

Brent shuts down as his confidential records spread through the school, leading Hendrix to come clean about the situation.

Aaron is shocked to learn that Chloe has refused to help with Fay’s bucket list.