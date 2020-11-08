In the latest spoilers for Home and Away in Australia, Colby’s day in court looms, but there’s a surprise in store when Jasmine bails him out. Are her baby desires stopping her from seeing sense?

Meanwhile, Colby struggles to discover the identity of “Witness X”, the one person who could be his downfall! These episode are set to air in Australia from Monday 9th November, and in the UK in the new year.

This week sees Colby’s life continue to unravel, as he goes on trial for Ross Nixon’s murder.

His dramatic arrest came last week, when Angelo handcuffed him in the Diner in front of Bella, Mackenzie and Jasmine. Despite seemingly having limited evidence against him, Angelo decided that enough was enough and that he’d finally gathered enough dirt on the cop to make an arrest.

Yet what mysterious new evidence has come to light to make Angelo so sure he’s guilty, and to think he’ll actually get a conviction?

The big trailer from last week quite frankly fed us a pack of lies! Over slides referencing a mysterious “Witness X”, we saw scenes of Colby being arrested, which played out in dramatic fashion in Thursday’s episodes. Yet when it came to the identity of this unknown witness, they fed us a massive red herring.

“I’m ready to talk” announced a disguised voice, “I’ve chosen a side“. As we predicted, the pitch-adjusted voice was that of a woman… but as we saw in episodes which have now aired down under, the voice belonged to Taylor.

Taylor, Angelo’s wife who betrayed him by cheating on him with Colby, seemingly opted not to help her husband put Colby in jail, going against everything the trailer made us believe.

She’s accepted that Colby was playing her, using her as a pawn in his game to get one up on Angelo, but doesn’t think that’s enough to turn on Colby. After all, her husband neglected her for months, why would she want to help him now?

Plus, her feelings for her husband and her lover aside, she actually has no evidence that Colby played any part in Ross’s death. Whenever the subject came up, Colby very swiftly denied any involvement, and she lapped up everything he said.

After the truth of their affair came to light, her feelings began to change and she doubted Colby’s story for the first time. As the pair realised that Angelo had bugged Taylor to uncover their affair, she accused him of murder – “It’s not a coincidence, is it? You did it! You murdered your stepfather, just tell me the truth!”

Yet other than her new suspicion, we can’t think of anything Colby has ever said or done which would give her evidence to believe he did it. Even with Taylor on Angelo’s side, he wouldn’t have enough evidence to make a conviction.

So if Taylor isn’t Witness X, who is?

Colby gets a little bit more time to figure it out this week, as one unexpected Summer Bay resident comes to Colby’s rescue this week. In a move nobody would have predicted, Jasmine pays his bail fund and gives him some valuable days of freedom before the court case.

Jasmine’s friendship with Colby has been beyond complicated. The pair briefly dated many moons ago, before Jasmine ended up with Robbo, and Colby’s ex-fiancée Chelsea Campbell arrived in Summer Bay. Years later, with Jasmine grieving Robbo and Colby coming to terms with his divorce from Chelsea, the pair ended up sharing a drunken kiss, which they both quickly regretted.

Their drunken kiss briefly cost them their friendship. Yet it wasn’t long before they reconciled and… quite frankly, have had almost nothing to do with each other ever since! Which is why Colby was obviously the first person Jasmine thought of when she started considering IVF in recent episodes…!

She’s been coping badly with seeing Tori and Christian grow closer. She’s scared their blossoming relationship will mean she’ll lose Grace forever, and is hurt that Grace will know Christian as her father rather than Robbo.

Recent episodes have seen her confess to Irene that she’s thinking about having a baby of her own, and that she wants to follow in Tori’s footsteps and do it via IVF. Because it went so smoothly for Tori…?

Even when she witnessed Colby’s arrested, it didn’t put her off. Of course he’s innocent, it’s all just one misunderstanding – at least that’s what she and the rest of Summer Bay think! So when this week Angelo bumps into her on the beach and gloats to her that Colby can’t even afford his own bail, she makes a big decision.

She bails her old friend out. Suddenly, with Jasmine’s assets suddenly secured against a desperate murderer, Colby is free, giving him a brief window of opportunity to identify Witness X and find a way out of his sticky situation.

He initially blames Ziggy – and why not? She’s lost her boyfriend thanks to his actions, and has made her feelings for him crystal clear. Yet Dean tells him to pulls his head in – of course it’s not her, she’s too loyal, and by blaming people close to him he’s just going to make things worse.

Talking to TV Week, Patrick O’Connor says: “Dean makes it very clear to Colby that he needs to stop doing things that are making the situation a lot worse!”

“Dean can’t see a way out of this, where someone isn’t going to jail.”

As Colby’s moment in court arrives, it seems they’re no closer to determining who this mysterious witness is. Has Angelo been bluffing the whole time, or are they in for a big shock when Colby arrives in the dock?

Discussing their final moments before Colby’s case, Patrick told the Australian publication: “This situation has been pretty intense for everyone and they’ve all struggled to keep it together.”

A second version of the “Witness X” trailer aired this past week, which you can view in full above. It gave us no new hints, but reiterated the main suspects who may or may not have turned on Colby – could it be be Ziggy, Bella, Dean, Taylor, Mackenzie, Nikau or Willow?

Or is it someone we don’t know?

None of the main characters seem like obvious suspects, with all of them being close enough to Colby or Bella to keep things secret. Is there something we’re missing? Who be the cause of Colby’s downfall, or is this all one big bluff from Angelo?

Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Here’s the full Home and Away spoilers for this week’s episodes in Australia:

Monday 9th November (Episode 7455)

Leon sends out an ominous warning to the Paratas. Roo and Owen struggle to navigate their tricky reconciliation. Leah is petrified when Justin’s condition worsens.

Tuesday 10th November (Episode 7456)

Ari backs his brother. John dives into the dating world. Justin’s back in hospital.

Wednesday 11th November (Episode 7457)

Jasmine puts everything on the line for her friend. Mac confronts Dean. Colby lashes out at Ziggy.

Thursday 12th November (Episode 7458-7450)

Mac’s concern boils over. Tori prepares for Grace’s birthday party. John’s latest hobby hits a nerve.

Jasmine questions her place. Grace’s birthday party ends prematurely in shock. Roo confronts her feelings.

Colby prepares for the inevitable. Owen makes the final decision. Marilyn dives into the online dating scene.

