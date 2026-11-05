Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Eden chooses to spend her final days away from hospital, whilst Roo’s journey home takes a sinister turn.

Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) makes a heartbreaking decision next week, as she asks her loved ones to help her enjoy whatever time she has left.

With her aplastic anaemia worsening and no suitable bone marrow donor found, Eden’s family have been forced to contemplate losing her.

Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) struggled to face that possibility after learning that Melanie, the woman whose experience of the illness had given him hope, had died suddenly.

It took a visit from his foster father Gary (Peter Phelps) to persuade Cash to return to his wife’s bedside, rather than continue searching online for answers.

Now reunited, Cash and Eden reflect on their life together, with Eden admitting that she would give anything for another ordinary day: waking up beside him, having brunch at Salt and going for a swim.

As they reminisce about their romance, Cash finally explains why Melanie never arrived for their planned visit. Eden is stunned to learn of her death, but comforts Cash as he admits he should have stayed with her.

Remi (Adam Rowland), however, is struggling to work out where he fits in. Having challenged Cash’s absence, he was left feeling unwelcome when Gary pointed out that the couple now had family around them.

After Tane (Ethan Browne) gives him the heads up, Sonny (Ryan Bown) reminds Remi that his years of friendship with Eden make him family too, warning him against missing precious time with her.

They return to the hospital together, where Cash thanks Remi for being there when he wasn’t, and some Lyrik music brings a smile to Eden’s face.

But Eden’s desire to leave hospital is growing. Levi (Tristan Gorey) struggles to accept that she could be anywhere else, telling Mackenzie (Emily Weir) that doctors are trying to keep his sister alive until a donor can be found.

Mac is increasingly worried about Levi’s exhaustion. Even at home, he’s researching drug trials and speaking to Eden’s specialist, and she eventually persuades him to get some sleep.

But when he returns to the hospital the following morning, Levi panics as he finds Eden’s room is empty, with orderly Greg (James Moore) stripping the sheets off the bed.

He soon discovers that Eden’s discharged herself overnight, but there’s no sign of her, Cash or Gary back at the house.

Levi breaks the news to Mac and Abigail (Hailey Pinto), who fears she knows exactly why her sister has left—Eden doesn’t want to die in hospital.

Overwhelmed, Abby rushes outside, where Richie (Rocco Forrester-Sach) helps her through a panic attack as she sobs that she’s going to lose her sister.

Away from Summer Bay, Eden is enjoying the peace of a country farm, with Remi having paid for the getaway and helped Cash and Gary bring her there.

As Gary and Remi head out for supplies, Eden requests carbonara and chocolate ice cream, wanting to enjoy her favourites whilst she can. She’s grateful to be away from hospital and asks Cash to leave Levi’s calls unanswered a little longer.

Cash eventually reminds her that having her family around was part of the reason for leaving. Eden agrees, but his call to Levi quickly becomes heated, with her brother demanding that he bring her straight back.

Cash refuses, warning Levi not to come if he intends to fight. Yet the conversation leaves him questioning whether he should have fought harder to keep Eden in hospital, with Remi reminding him that they have simply helped fulfil her wishes.

Mac urges Levi to respect Eden’s decision, whilst also encouraging Abby, who fears she cannot face saying goodbye.

When they arrive, Cash wheels Eden outside to greet them. Levi again argues that she needs hospital care, warning that she could suffer a catastrophic bleed at any moment.

Eden insists that leaving was her decision. She’s had enough of hospitals and wants to be somewhere beautiful, surrounded by her family.

“Make my last days happy ones,” she asks them.

That evening, Eden and Remi sit beneath the stars and remember meeting behind the cricket sheds at school. Remi reveals that it was her singing which drew him over, changing his life forever.

Remi leaves early the following morning, but as he pulls up his bike his return to Summer Bay, he breaks down in tears.

Back at the farm, Cash wakes to find blood on Eden’s pillow, the result of a severe nosebleed overnight.

Is Eden already running out of time?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Alf (Ray Meagher) is eagerly awaiting Roo’s (Georgie Parker) return, unaware that something has gone terribly wrong.

Roo has been staying with her mum Martha (Belinda Giblin) in Merimbula, but Alf is feeling her absence as the surf club prepares to welcome its latest Bronze Medallion graduates.

As club secretary, Roo ought to be there for the presentation, he points out. Yet his message goes unanswered, and Marilyn (Emily Symons) can see how much he’s missing his daughter.

She gets in touch herself, explaining how lost Alf is without Roo. Her intervention works, with Roo agreeing to come home the following day.

Alf is delighted, although he doesn’t want Roo to feel pressured. With Martha taking a last-minute opportunity to join friends on a cruise, everything seems to be falling into place.

However, Roo fails to arrive. Alf knows she left when Martha was collected for the airport, but Marilyn suggests she may have taken the scenic route or stopped for a chat.

Their welcome-home spread remains untouched, and Alf’s frustration grows when John (Shane Withington) reveals that Roo emailed him the previous evening about reviewing the club accounts on her return.

Why has she kept John informed but left her own father waiting?

When Alf tries calling again, a text finally arrives claiming that Roo has car trouble and will be home once it’s sorted. Relieved, he and Marilyn assume she’s waiting for roadside assistance, reassuring themselves that she’ll be back by tomorrow.

But viewers see something they don’t… a mysterious gloved man has picked up Roo’s phone and sent the message himself.

Who has Roo’s phone—and what has happened to her?

Home and Away is available to stream from 6am weekdays, with double bill episodes airing from 6pm on 5Star.

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Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 9th November (Episode 8822)

Gary reminds David what he’s lost.

Tane forges a new plan.

Eden dreams of one more perfect day.

Tuesday 10th November (Episode 8823)

Lacey’s mortified in front of Dylan.

David freezes up.

Tane asks Mali a big favour.

Wednesday 11th November (Episode 8824)

It’s a Langham/Morgan double date.

Dylan gets the full story.

Lacey leans on her sister.

Thursday 12th November (Episode 8825)

The Bronze Medallion Graduation.

Justin comes down hard.

Alf wants Roo home.

Levi’s ready to drop.

Friday 13th November (Episode 8826)

Cash and Eden find sanctuary for their goodbyes.

Richie’s first day on the job doesn’t go as planned.

What’s happened to Roo?

When does Home and Away start on 5Drama? UK broadcaster Channel 5 has today confirmed the date that classic Home and Away will begin airing on its new channel, 5Drama. Read more...

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