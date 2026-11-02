When does Home and Away start on 5Drama?

UK broadcaster Channel 5 has today confirmed the date that classic Home and Away will begin airing on its new channel, 5Drama.

Ahead of the channel’s launch last month, it was announced that viewers would have the chance to revisit the series from the very beginning, which saw Tom and Pippa Fletcher (Roger Oakley and Vanessa Downing) first move to Summer Bay with their five foster children.

The repeats will kick off at midday on Monday 16th November with the feature-length pilot episode, which first aired in Australia on 17th January 1988, and in the UK on 11th February 1989.

From then on, two episodes will air each weekday from 12pm to 1pm, with repeats the following morning from 9am to 10am.

Viewers will also be able to catch up on the week’s episodes with stacked repeats over the weekend.

The classic episodes will additionally be available on-demand via 5Streaming, with the first 30 arriving on launch day and a further 10 added each week.

“It’s fantastic to know that Home and Away is continuing to find new audiences in the UK, and now viewers can go right back to the beginning on 5Drama,” stated Ray Meagher, who remains as the only original cast member.

“There’s a lot of history in those early episodes — and a lot of memories for Alf and the whole Summer Bay community. I hope fans enjoy taking a trip back to where it all began.”

“It’s so special to think that UK fans can revisit the very beginning of Home and Away on 5Drama,” Emily Symons added, whose first appearance came in the 1989 season.

“Marilyn has been such a huge part of my life, and seeing those early episodes again is a wonderful reminder of where her story began. I know there are so many Home and Away fans in the UK who have grown up with these characters, so I hope they love going back to Summer Bay and rediscovering some of those early stories.”

5Drama is broadcasting on the following channels, with on-demand available at channel5.com

Freeview – 33

Freesat – 132

Freely – 26

Sky – 150

Sky Stream/Glass – 165

Virgin Media – 130

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