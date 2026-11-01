Home and Away Spoilers – Summer Bay gathers to say goodbye to Roo

This week on Home and Away in Australia, as Summer Bay gathers in mourning, Alf begins to accept that Roo might be gone for good – but is she really dead?

Alf (Ray Meagher) has refused to believe that his missing daughter Roo (Georgie Parker) could be dead, despite the discovery of a body in her burnt-out car. But this week, his friends rally around him as he begins to face the possibility that she may never come home.

Roo had been due back in Summer Bay after visiting her mum Martha (Belinda Giblin) in Merimbula, with a text about car trouble initially explaining her delayed arrival. Unbeknownst to Alf, the message hadn’t been sent by Roo, but by a mysterious man who had Roo’s phone in his possession.

As the days passed without any further contact, Alf’s frustration turned to fear, particularly when Justin (James Stewart) questioned what could have gone wrong with the car he regularly serviced.

Unable to reach Roo, Alf sought help from Sergeant David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor), whose enquiries revealed that she had used her credit card at a bakery in Bayfield on the day she was expected home.

It was a familiar stop on the journey back from Martha’s, only an hour from Summer Bay. But knowing that Roo had made it so close to home left Alf all the more bewildered, especially when David confirmed that there had been no further activity on her card since.

With Roo officially reported missing, David pursued phone records and CCTV footage, whilst Alf phoned around friends—including Sally (Kate Ritchie)—in the hope that someone had heard from her.

Those hopes suffered a devastating blow when David and Constable Lombard (Shannon Ryan) discovered Roo’s burnt-out car in an isolated stretch of forest, with a body inside the boot.

David broke the news to Alf, explaining that the remains were those of a woman and that the fire appeared to be deliberate.

However, with the body still unidentified and the coroner’s report potentially a week or more away, Alf insisted there was still reason to hope.

“Until you can tell me beyond any doubt that that is Roo, as far as I’m concerned, she’s still alive and well,” he told David.

Refusing to abandon the search, Alf continued handing out missing posters and left Roo another desperate voicemail, pleading with her to call him.

At the end of last week, Alf made the journey to the forest where he stood at the edge of the police cordon.

“It’s not her. A father knows,” he told David.

Alf’s determination continues this week, with a promo showing a search team scouring the forest as Alf declares in voiceover: “She’s out there somewhere. There’s no way I’m giving up on her.”

However, as TV Week reports, with the investigation failing to produce any further breakthroughs, all the evidence points towards Roo being dead.

The strain on Alf is clear in the promo, as he falls to his knees in tears on Flat Beach as Justin does his best to support him.

“I can’t just give up on her, she’s my daughter,” he says tearfully.

“Then don’t,” Justin replies, but Alf’s response reveals just how frightened he has become—”What if they’re right, what if she’s not coming home?”

As Alf wrestles with that possibility, David’s return to the scene of the crime brings a potential lead, as he encounters a passing stranger who claims to have seen Roo talking to a male hitchhiker.

“David notices his wedding ring and asks to speak to his wife. But the man tells him his wife has passed away,” Jeremy tells TV Week.

“The widowers connect, both having lost their wives and unable to remove their wedding rings afterwards. David’s guard drops with this connection, blurring his usual laser focus.”

Whilst their shared experience leaves David sympathetic towards the stranger, an unsettling development that night suggests to viewers that the man may have more to tell.

As Alf watches a television news report about Roo’s disappearance, the stranger is watching the same coverage in his own home, where he takes out a hammer stained with dried blood and wraps it in newspaper alongside Roo’s phone…

Back in Summer Bay, Remi (Adam Rowland) enlists help to organise a vigil that evening, bringing Roo’s friends together to support Alf as hope of finding her alive begins to fade.

Strings of lights illuminate the path down to the beach, where the gathering around the fire pit is encircled by lanterns.

Justin brings his guitar to join Remi, who is already playing, whilst Marilyn (Emily Symons) and Leah (Ada Nicodemou) accompany Alf down to the sand.

“You’re not alone,” Leah assures him, a sentiment echoed by John (Shane Withington) as he approaches—”Not even for a minute.”

Surrounded by his friends, Alf finally begins to accept what he’s tried so hard to deny, that Roo may be gone for good.

The following morning, Marilyn, Leah and Justin accompany Alf to the forest where he lays some sunflowers at the crime scene.

“The people of Summer Bay are devastated by the apparent passing of Roo, one of the most loved and respected people in the community,” Jeremy explains. “Tears are shed; hearts broken. David feels deeply responsible. He feels a failure.”

On his way back to the bay, Alf calls in at Yabbie Creek police station to ask whether the coroner has identified the body yet, hoping he can get some closure and start organising a funeral for his daughter.

This time, David has an answer for him, with spoilers for the latter half of the week suggesting that the body isn’t Roo’s after all!

But with a search for her soon getting underway, any relief for Alf may be short-lived as it raises further questions.

With another woman’s body discovered in the boot of her car, police start looking at whether she could have been involved in the death—a suggestion that leaves Alf furious.

Where is Roo, and what does the stranger with the bloodied hammer know about her disappearance?

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Here’s the full spoilers this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 2nd November (Episode 8832)

David questions a witness to Roo’s last sighting. Alf’s hope is waning. Will Eden be given a lifeline?

Tuesday 3rd November (Episode 8833)

The community comes together to support Alf. Mali gets some life changing news. Lacey and Dylan’s relationship deepens.

Wednesday 4th November (Episode 8834)

Richie doubles down on a lie. Mali is daunted by the responsibility of fatherhood. Dylan goes above and beyond for Lacey.

Thursday 5th November (Episodes 8835-8837)

Justin and Abigail celebrate Richie’s news. Levi goes against Mackenzie’s wishes. Alf is resigned to Roo’s fate.

Levi doubles down. Mali and Courtney get acquainted. The search for Roo begins.

Something’s wrong with Jo’s patient. David won’t back down. Mali sets up a nest for Courtney. Alf sees red when Roo’s a suspect.

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