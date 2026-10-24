Home and Away Spoilers – Sonny clashes with his brother as Dylan Baldwin arrives

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, a sibling rivalry begins as Sonny’s brother Dylan arrives in Summer Bay, while Mali’s night out takes an unexpected turn.

Sonny (Ryan Bown) is set for an unexpected family reunion next week when his younger brother arrives in Summer Bay, bringing a few secrets of his own.

The surprise visit comes after Sonny faces a difficult day in court, giving evidence against Beau (Blake Richardson), the dealer who pressured him into selling steroids through the gym and embarked on an abusive relationship with Harper (Jessica Redmayne).

With Beau glaring at him throughout, Sonny is relieved to have his testimony over with. Remi (Adam Rowland) is proud of his mate and suggests they celebrate another milestone—six weeks of holding down his job at Salt.

After an evening of drinking, a hungover Sonny is disturbed by a knock at the door the next morning. Opening it, he’s stunned to find his younger brother Dylan (Noah D’Annunzio) standing outside with a bag.

Whilst viewers have heard Sonny talk about his brother before, this is the first time we’ve met him.

Dylan is the family’s golden child, whose achievements have often left Sonny feeling like a disappointment. When their parents pressured Sonny to attend Dylan’s university graduation last year, he complained to Dana (Ally Harris) about the comparisons, whilst acknowledging how proud he was of his brother’s hard work.

Now Dylan has arrived without warning, explaining that he’s swapped a planned holiday in Bali for a visit to Summer Bay.

As Remi joins them, Sonny reveals that Dylan landed an engineering job in Western Australia straight out of university, much to their mother’s delight. Dylan points out that he earned the position, before asking about his brother’s life.

When he enquires after Dana, Sonny claims she’s away with her sister, allowing Dylan to believe they’re still together. Dylan is then surprised to discover that Sonny has a job, and insists on accompanying him to Salt to see it for himself.

As Sonny introduces his brother around, Dylan catches the attention of Lacey (Sophea Pennington), who has recently marked the first anniversary of Theo’s (Matt Evans) death.

Lacey has, rather conveniently, begun considering the possibility of finding love again, although she’s unsure whether she’ll ever feel as strongly about someone else.

Lacey is immediately taken with Dylan however, and when he glances back as he heads up to Salt with Sonny and Remi, she’s still watching him—an exchange that doesn’t go unnoticed by Mali.

Later, Lacey and Mali head up to Salt for lunch. When she approaches the bar, she finds Sonny teasing Dylan about his academic achievements and sporting successes, presenting him as the family favourite who could never put a foot wrong.

Dylan eventually loses patience with the constant jibes, telling Sonny to give it a rest before storming out to the balcony.

Sonny follows him out and, away from the others, Dylan admits that being their parents’ pride and joy hasn’t been easy. They believe he’s still in WA, working in his well-paid job, and he wants Sonny to maintain that impression.

Sonny’s concerned, but Dylan resents being questioned after all the times he covered for his older brother, and storms off without explaining further.

Unable to leave his shift at Salt, Sonny asks Remi to find Dylan and persuade him to come back. However, he also wants Remi to keep quiet about his spinal injury, steroid addiction and breakup, none of which Dylan knows about.

Remi points out the double standard, but heads off to find Dylan, catching up with him as he enjoys a flirtatious conversation with Lacey on the beach.

Taking Dylan aside, Remi encourages him to be honest with Sonny and give him a chance to help.

When the brothers talk again, Dylan admits he’s quit his engineering job. Following their parents’ plans through school, university and into a well-paid career hasn’t made him happy, and he’s always envied Sonny’s freedom to do what he wants.

Now Dylan wants to take the gap year he missed out on, and Sonny agrees to support him, offering him somewhere to stay.

Later, Dylan and Lacey walk home together, discussing their different attitudes to taking chances.

But as they share a moment of attraction, Lacey abruptly apologises and rushes home, leaving Dylan confused.

Arriving back at the Beach House in a panic, Lacey confides in Jo (Maddison Brown) and Amelia (Nicole da Silva), admitting she feels guilty about her first attraction to someone since Theo. Jo suggests she isn’t ready to move on, and Lacey agrees to take a step back.

Yet when Dylan approaches her the following day, she reassures him that he did nothing wrong, and they’re soon laughing together.

Lacey later becomes tearful as she questions whether she deserves to move on, but Amelia encourages her to take things slowly and give herself a chance.

Her advice gives Lacey the confidence to pursue Dylan, infuriating Jo, who believes her sister is being pushed into something she isn’t ready for.

Sonny has reservations too. Having spotted Lacey crying, he initially assumes Dylan has upset her before explaining that she still blames herself for Theo’s death.

Worried that Dylan’s search for adventure could leave Lacey hurt, Sonny asks him to stay away.

Yet Lacey has made her own decision. When she turns up at the apartment all dressed up and asks Dylan on a date, he’s keen to accept.

Is Lacey ready to give love another chance?

Elsewhere, Tane (Ethan Browne) is struggling after returning from a visit to Harper (Jessica Redmayne) and their son Archie.

Although he and Harper are getting along, saying goodbye was painful. Tane can’t stop thinking about Archie crying and trying to follow him as he left, and dreads repeating the upset each time he visits.

Mali (Kyle Shilling) listens, but John (Shane Withington) inadvertently makes matters worse when he mentions that he’s spoken to Dana, and Archie has been unsettled since the visit.

His suggestion that the youngster might be missing his dad leaves Tane upset all over again.

Concerned, Mali proposes a trip to a club in Reefton Lakes. Tane would rather finish his beer and go home, but Mali persuades him that a change of scene could help, offering to drive them home at the end of the night.

However, the outing takes a different direction to what has been planned when Mali meets a woman and disappears with her for the night, leaving Tane to make his own way home.

The next morning, Lacey is left waiting with customers as Mali arrives late for his surf lesson, still wearing the previous night’s clothes.

Tane is amused, but points out that Mali owes him the taxi fare after abandoning him at the club.

When Lacey later asks about the woman, Mali confirms that they spent the night together, but doesn’t expect to see her again. As far as he’s concerned, they both understood it was just a bit of fun…

A one-night-stand with no repercussions? Mali clearly hasn’t grasped how Summer Bay works…

Home and Away is available to stream from 6am weekdays, with double bill episodes airing from 6pm on 5Star.

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Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 26th October (Episode 8812)

Justin prepares to face the music.

Cash searches for hope.

Richie wants to give back.

Tuesday 27th October (Episode 8813)

John rubs salt on Tane’s wound.

Justin feels the pressure.

Richie blows his interview.

Wednesday 28th October (Episode 8814)

Sonny gets a surprise visitor.

Jo interrogates Amelia on her future with David.

Mali hatches a plan to distract Tane.

Thursday 29th October (Episode 8815)

Amelia comes to Levi’s aid.

Lacey panics.

Remi plays mediator.

Friday 30th October (Episode 8816)

Lacey runs from her feelings.

Jo loops Amelia in.

Levi makes an apology.

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