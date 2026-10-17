Home and Away Spoilers – Eden and Cash’s anniversary is soured as secrets come out

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Eden throws a special anniversary party for Cash, before a discovery of family secrets sparks a devastating confrontation.

Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) and Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) are approaching their first wedding anniversary with an uncertain future, as the search continues for a stem-cell donor to treat Eden’s aplastic anaemia.

Cash recently turned to an online support group, hoping to find advice from others facing the same illness. Whilst Eden initially challenged his search for reassurance, she’s since come to appreciate the support he’s found.

Next week, she tells Remi (Adam Rowland) that they’ve been following advice from Melanie, another patient who has lived with the condition for years whilst waiting for a donor.

Eden has even agreed to try a new diet, although Cash’s attempts to make tofu appealing leave something to be desired.

A recent transfusion has given Eden more energy, for now, but Cash remains anxious about her overdoing things. When their anniversary comes up, he makes clear that a celebration can wait until she’s better.

Eden has lost track of the date amid her medical appointments and exhaustion, and only realises it’s approaching when Remi mentions it.

Discovering Cash remembered but chose not to say anything leaves her disappointed—she wants their first anniversary to mean something.

Cash fears a repeat of the family picnic that ended with Eden back in hospital. He promises they can do anything she wants once she’s recovered, but Eden knows that’s a future neither of them can count on.

With Cash out collecting dinner, she asks Remi to return and explains why the occasion matters so much. Without a donor, this could be the only wedding anniversary she gets to celebrate, and she needs his help to make it happen.

Remi is wary of going behind Cash’s back, but Eden is determined to organise something with or without him. She’s confident her husband will come round once he sees what they’ve planned.

Soon, Remi is recruiting Levi (Tristan Gorey) and Mackenzie (Emily Weir), who agrees to provide the food.

Mac initially rules out attending herself, reluctant to leave Sonny (Ryan Bown) running Salt so soon after he started working there. However, when Eden appeals to her personally, Sonny assures Mac he has everything ready for service, persuading her to join them.

Meanwhile, Eden lets Cash believe she’s accepted a quiet anniversary at home. Remi then provides an excuse to whisk her away, claiming he wants to show her his new guitar, whilst Levi is given the task of bringing Cash to the celebration.

Levi’s attempts to suggest a walk or a swim immediately arouse suspicion. With Cash keen to get back to his own preparations, Levi finally admits that Eden has organised a surprise and asks him to play along.

Cash is still worried about how much the day will take out of Eden, but his objections disappear when he sees her waiting at a beautifully arranged lunch at Stewarts Point, overlooking Summer Bay.

Surrounded by their closest friends and family, the couple finally have a chance to enjoy their anniversary.

Cash has a surprise of his own, presenting Eden with a round-the-world trip for when she’s well enough to travel.

Cash suggests they could go and see Kirby (Angelina Thomson) play in Europe, or perhaps visit Irene (Lynne McGranger), assuring Eden that she can go anywhere she wants.

Abigail (Hailey Pinto) arrives late to the celebrations after accompanying Richie (Rocco Forrester-Sach) to his mum’s to collect his belongings.

The pair have recently reunited, but Abby has kept the news from Cash and Eden, fearing his reaction and not wanting to add to her sister’s worries.

Abby tells Eden she’s been spending time with a friend, whilst Levi agrees the anniversary isn’t the moment to reveal the truth. However, Remi overhears them discussing the relationship.

Remembering how badly Richie hurt Abby, Remi challenges her decision and urges her to end things before Cash needs to know.

Levi intervenes, allowing everyone to gather for Cash’s toast to Eden.

Cash promises to remain by her side, echoing his wedding vows as he tells their guests how much she means to him. The celebrations continue into the evening, with neither wanting the day to end.

Remi’s concerns remain, however, and he later warns Abby that she can’t keep the relationship secret indefinitely. Unless she tells Cash and Eden soon, he’ll do it himself.

With more people now in the know, Mac and Levi also press Abby to speak up, but she’s reluctant to spoil her sister’s happiness.

When she explains her worries to Richie, he offers to handle the conversation, knowing it’s his actions that have caused the problem.

Cash and Eden’s relaxed morning is soon interrupted by Richie’s arrival. Cash is stunned to open the door to his former colleague, but it’s Eden who reacts most strongly when he reveals that he and Abby are back together.

Furious that Richie has been given another chance after breaking her sister’s heart, Eden is then hurt to discover they’ve kept the relationship from her for weeks. Cash sends Richie away as she becomes increasingly upset.

Eden heads to Salt and rips into Abby, discovering that Levi and Mac also knew. Their efforts to protect her leave her feeling excluded from her own family, and she refuses to accept her illness as a reason to keep her in the dark.

The confrontation leaves Levi considering postponing his hand surgery, another development he hasn’t told Eden about. Mac insists he should go ahead, and offers to stay behind to speak to his sister.

But her attempt to help only reveals their other secret. When Mac explains why Levi isn’t with her, Eden is devastated to realise she wasn’t told about his operation either.

Already hurt that Abby confided in Mac instead of her, Eden accuses Mac of trying to take her place as Abby’s big sister, angrily reminding her that she isn’t dead yet.

Can Mac get through to Eden, or has her attempt to make peace only made matters worse?

Home and Away is available to stream from 6am weekdays, with double bill episodes airing from 6pm on 5Star.

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Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 19th October (Episode 8807)

Mali is conflicted.

Leah and Justin are at odds.

Richie shows his gratitude.

Tuesday 20th October (Episode 8808)

Tane finds inspiration in an unlikely place.

Eden calls on Remi.

Alf keeps Marilyn in the dark.

Wednesday 21st October (Episode 8809)

Eden’s got a surprise in store. Sonny steps up. Amelia’s invited to a Langham lunch.

Thursday 22nd October (Episode 8810)

Cash and Eden celebrate their love.

Amelia saves the day.

Is Abigail ready to come clean?

Friday 23rd October (Episode 8811)

Lacey looks to the future.

Cash is blindsided by a surprise visitor.

Eden feels out of the loop.

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