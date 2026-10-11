Home and Away Spoilers – Sonny’s brother Dylan arrives in Summer Bay

This week on Home and Away in Australia, Sonny’s younger brother Dylan arrives in Summer Bay and catches Lacey’s eye—but is she ready for a new romance?

Lacey (Sophea Pennington) has only just begun to consider the possibility of finding love again, a year after losing boyfriend Theo (Matt Evans). Now, an unexpected arrival is about to put those feelings to the test.

Recent episodes saw Lacey face the first anniversary of Theo’s death, whilst also taking a step towards accepting dad David’s (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) relationship with Amelia (Nicole da Silva).

Although Lacey had stopped openly opposing the pair, Amelia still didn’t feel comfortable spending time at the Beach House. When Jo (Maddison Brown) returned from her training course, she quickly realised that her younger sister’s attitude was keeping their dad and his girlfriend away.

Determined to change that, Jo arranged a family lunch and encouraged Lacey to make Amelia welcome.

Jo’s early return also had a more personal reason. She knew the anniversary would be difficult for Lacey and wanted to be there for her, with David relieved that his daughter wouldn’t be spending the day alone.

The night before, Lacey had asked her dad whether the pain of losing someone ever really went away. Having lost his wife, Kristina, David could only acknowledge that it didn’t.

Welcoming Amelia into their home brought its own complications, with Lacey questioning whether they should put away the photographs of their mum.

Jo insisted they should stay—their mother would always be part of their lives, and anyone dating David would have to accept that.

The day proved difficult for Lacey, and Sonny (Ryan Bown) sent a message to let her know he was thinking of her as they remembered Theo. Yet spending time with Amelia helped Lacey acknowledge how happy she made David.

Later, Lacey apologised to her dad for getting in the way of his relationship, before admitting that seeing him move forward had made her wonder whether she could do the same.

When David gently asked whether she had met someone, Lacey explained that she wasn’t about to start searching for dates or force herself into a relationship. She simply wanted to be open to the possibility.

She still wasn’t sure she could ever love anyone as much as she had loved Theo—but she hoped that she could.

This week, Sonny is surprised when his younger brother Dylan (Noah D’Annunzio) arrives in Summer Bay unannounced.

Viewers learnt about Dylan’s existence over a year ago, when Sonny confided in Dana (Ally Harris) about their parents’ attempts to persuade him to attend his university graduation. Sonny felt that Dylan had always been the golden child, whilst he believed his own unsettled career had made him a disappointment in their parents’ eyes.

Yet Sonny was also proud of his brother and acknowledged how hard he had worked for his degree.

Sonny wastes little time introducing Dylan to his friends, as they bump into Lacey and Mali (Kyle Shilling) outside the surf club.

Lacey admits she had no idea that Sonny even had a brother, and there’s an immediate spark between her and the newcomer.

As Lacey watches Dylan walk off with Sonny and Remi (Adam Rowland), he looks back and catches her eye with a smile. Mali notices the moment and jokingly tells her to be careful.

Later, in Salt, Sonny enjoys the opportunity to embarrass his little brother.

With Lacey joining them at the bar, Sonny can’t resist bringing up “Dyl Pickle’s” academic achievements, revealing that he was awarded dux of his school.

The teasing soon wears thin, however, and Dylan’s irritation grows as Sonny continues to make a joke of his status as the chosen one.

When Dylan storms out onto the balcony, telling Sonny to give it a rest, Sonny follows and presses him to reveal why he’s really come to Summer Bay.

Dylan’s response reveals that their parents believe he is in Western Australia, with a perfect job and an equally impressive salary. Sonny is taken aback to realise his supposedly perfect little brother is lying to their mum and dad.

Dylan eventually explains that he’s had enough of living up to their expectations and wants some adventure, hoping Sonny can help.

Later, Dylan crosses paths with Lacey again as she finishes work, and offers to walk her home.

With the attraction between them clear, Dylan tells Lacey about his search for adventure, and she is receptive to the idea. But just as the pair lean in for a kiss, Lacey abruptly pulls away and runs off.

Back at home, Lacey confides in Jo about the encounter. Dylan has stirred feelings she hasn’t experienced since she was with Theo, leaving her struggling with the guilt of being attracted to someone else.

“So much has happened in Lacey’s life: she lost her mum at an early age and she’s still grieving for Theo. It’s something she’ll do for the rest of her life,” Sophea Pennington tells TV Week.

“But she is also trying to find little ways to move on and do the things that Theo would’ve wanted her to do.”

A promo for this week’s episodes reveals that Lacey does decide to give Dylan a chance, with the pair heading for a date at Salt later in the week. But her determination to make it work soon leaves both her sister and her date concerned.

Arriving dressed to impress, Lacey stops Dylan in his tracks. When he tells her she looks beautiful, she confidently replies that she knows.

As the date commences, their conversation takes a momentarily awkward turn when Dylan asks what he doesn’t know about her, and Lacey responds by telling him that her mum died.

Lacey pours herself another glass of wine and turns up the flirting, playing with her hair as she asks what kind of woman Dylan likes—and whether he likes her.

With Jo and Sonny quietly watching the display from across the room, Lacey begins rubbing her foot up Dylan’s leg beneath the table, before running a finger along his hand.

Whilst Lacey appears overly keen to make her interest clear, Dylan looks increasingly uncomfortable. Jo decides that he needs some help, prompting her and Sonny to head over and join them.

Dylan takes the opportunity to excuse himself and retreat to the bar, whilst Lacey insists to Jo that he’s interested in her.

Dylan’s nervous expression from across the room, however, suggests the date isn’t going quite as well as she hopes!

Is Lacey ready to take things further with Dylan, or is she pushing herself too hard to move on?

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Here’s the full spoilers this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 12th October (Episode 8814)

Sonny gets a surprise visitor. Jo interrogates Amelia on her future with David. Mali hatches a plan to distract Tane.

Tuesday 13th October (Episode 8815)

Amelia comes to Levi’s aid. Lacey panics. Remi plays mediator.

Wednesday 14th October (Episode 8816)

Lacey runs from her feelings. Jo loops Amelia in. Levi makes an apology.

Thursday 15th October (Episodes 8817-8819)

Justin’s missing his mate. Amelia oversteps. Lacey’s big date goes downhill.

Abigail goes into bat for Richie. Tane gets distressing news. Amelia makes amends.

Abigail and Remi lift Eden. Cash’s hopes lie with Melanie. John puts Richie to the test.