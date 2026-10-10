Home and Away Spoilers – Is Amelia’s time in the bay nearly over?

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Cash’s search for support brings him into conflict with Eden, whilst Levi’s recovery plans threaten Amelia’s future in the bay.

Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) has been trying to prepare for the possibility that she won’t survive her battle with aplastic anaemia, but getting Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) to discuss it hasn’t been easy.

With treatment unsuccessful and no stem cell donor found, Eden needed her husband to acknowledge what could happen. This past week, after repeatedly avoiding the conversation, Cash finally agreed to sit down with her and talk.

Next week, Eden is relieved that they no longer have to avoid the subject. As they head out for a walk, Cash promises he won’t ignore the reality of her illness, whilst Eden assures him she’s feeling positive about the day ahead.

John (Shane Withington) is delighted when they arrive at the surf club, particularly when Eden welcomes a hug. Having spent weeks keeping her distance from everyone, she’s pleased to tell him he’ll be seeing more of her.

Yet the outing soon takes its toll. After heading upstairs to Salt for lunch, Eden admits she’s tired and asks Cash whether they can take their food home instead.

Back on the couch, she struggles with the frustration of trying to live normally when even a short trip leaves her exhausted. Cash offers to carry her to bed, but she’d rather stay beside him.

John later drops by and reminds Cash that the community is there to support them both. Cash appreciates the offer, but feels the only people who could really understand are those facing the same illness.

John’s suggestion that there must be a support group gives him an idea. That evening, Cash joins an online forum for people affected by aplastic anaemia and posts about their situation.

He spends all night reading, although he initially hides what he’s been doing when Eden asks. Later, a woman’s account of living for three years without a transplant prompts him to share what he’s found.

Eden briefly thinks his announcement of good news means a donor has been found. Learning that he’s instead talking about a stranger on a forum instead, she’s frustrated that he’s seeking reassurance online after their difficult conversation.

Cash explains that he wants to hear from people who understand, and believes their experiences could offer hope. Eden points out that another patient’s survival says nothing about her own chances, particularly when treatment has only made her feel worse.

When Abigail (Hailey Pinto) tries to support Cash, Eden asks her to stay out of their disagreement. Levi’s (Tristan Gorey) arrival gives Cash an opportunity to leave them together and take a break.

At Salt, Cash confides in Amelia (Nicole da Silva), who reassures him that neither of them are wrong. Eden copes by concentrating on practicalities, whilst Cash needs to believe she can survive.

Levi also encourages Eden to recognise that Cash is doing his best. When her husband returns, they’re left alone to talk, and Cash explains that he has needs too.

Eden admits that forcing herself to be optimistic feels false. Cash isn’t asking her to change how she feels, but he needs her to understand why hearing from others helps him.

He can acknowledge the seriousness of her illness whilst still holding on to hope—and Eden agrees to respect that.

Meanwhile, Levi is looking again at his own future, after he and Mackenzie (Emily Weir) made the difficult decision to stop IVF.

The loss of their remaining embryos at the clinic, following two miscarriages, forced the couple to consider whether they could face starting again. Mac admitted she couldn’t bear another round of treatment and possible disappointment, with Levi reassuring her that they were still a family without children.

Next week, Levi turns his attention back to the hand injury which has left his surgical career in doubt.

Having delayed an operation in order to be tested as a potential donor for Eden, he missed the recommended window for surgery. His surgeon is now unwilling to operate, but Levi isn’t ready to accept that nobody can help.

Meeting Amelia at Salt, he asks whether her contacts at other hospitals could offer an alternative. Even if he can’t regain the precision needed for surgery, he wants his hand in the best possible condition before returning to the emergency department.

Amelia agrees to make enquiries, but his plans raise an awkward question about her own position at Northern Districts. She’s covering his job temporarily, and his return would bring that arrangement to an end.

Levi assumes she’ll be happy to move on, given her usual preference for locum work. Whilst keeping quiet about her new relationship with David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor), Amelia admits she’s become rather comfortable in Summer Bay.

Amelia soon finds a surgeon for Levi, who quickly secures a consultation. Yet as David visits her at the motel, she avoids explaining what Levi’s potential recovery could mean for her.

That night, she searches for other nearby emergency department jobs on her laptop whilst David sleeps, only to find no vacancies.

She keeps the search from him the next morning, claiming she was catching up on work, before contacting Levi again.

When Amelia visits the farmhouse, Levi has good news—her recommended surgeon has agreed to operate and hopes to arrange it soon.

Amelia finally explains her concern. Although she knows the job is temporary, she doesn’t want to give it back.

Levi makes clear that he intends to return as soon as possible, and whilst Amelia isn’t asking him to abandon the role, she needs to understand his plans. With the length of his recovery still uncertain, he promises to keep her informed.

When Levi asks what’s made her reconsider moving on, Amelia admits her relationship with David has become much more than a friendship. She doesn’t yet know how he feels about her settling in the bay, but she wants to stay and find out.

With Levi determined to return to work, can Amelia find another way to secure her future in the bay?

Home and Away is available to stream from 6am weekdays, with double bill episodes airing from 6pm on 5Star.

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Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 12th October (Episode 8802)

John seeds an idea for Cash.

Marilyn’s heart breaks.

Zane sticks by his decision.

Tuesday 13th October (Episode 8803)

Marilyn blames herself.

Cash holds on to hope.

Abigail confides in Levi.

Wednesday 14th October (Episode 8804)

Amelia faces an uncertain future in the bay.

Sonny feels smothered.

Lacey draws a line in the sand.

Thursday 15th October (Episode 8805)

Mackenzie calls out Tane.

Remi lets his walls down.

Will Abigail give love another shot?

Friday 16th October (Episode 8806)

Richie makes waves.

Amelia helps David summon his courage.

Can Lacey and Abigail repair?