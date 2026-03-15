8 EastEnders Spoilers as Mark brings Lauren into his dodgy dealings

This week on EastEnders, Max is once again ostracised by his family, Mark offers Lauren a dodgy business opportunity, Zoe’s son arrives, and Bea commits identity fraud.

1) Max finds himself with odds with Lauren again

Last week, Max (Jake Wood) frustrated Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) when he immediately instated himself as manager of the car lot – despite Lauren only wanting him to invest in what she saw as her new business – going so far as to rename it back to ‘Maximum Motors’.

The pair eventually smoothed things out when Jack (Scott Maslen) revealed to Lauren that Max had been signing her praises, but when Lauren was tasked with selling a classic car in 24 hours, things took an unexpected turn when a thug stole the car just after she took Mark (Stephen Aaron-Sipple) for a test drive.

Little did Lauren know, Mark was the one to set up the theft as he tries to raise the £100,000 to pay off his bosses after Phil (Steve McFadden) used his clout to free Mark from the shackles of the gang.

Next week, as the square celebrate Mother’s Day, Lauren tries to close a sale before her and Peter’s (Thomas Law) lunch with the Beales at No. 45.

However, when the potential customer asks for a test drive, Lauren refuses, still traumatised from her experience last week.

When Max spots the awkward interaction and supports Lauren, his kind words manage to bag him a spot at the Mother’s Day lunch.

Yet as the lunch gets underway and Peter reveals a surprise for Lauren, Max manages to put his foot in things and once again finds himself ostracised by his family.

2) Max tries to make things up to Linda

Across the square, Linda (Kellie Bright) prepares to celebrate the day with Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) and Johnny (Charlie Suff), despite Johnny still being distant with her after she failed to stop Callum (Tony Clay) from falling into Tim’s (Tom Ratcliffe) trap.

Linda’s day then goes from bad to worse when she’s forced to invite a lonely Bea (Ronni Ancona) to the lunch, and the afternoon turns tense as Elaine and Bea find themselves arguing over money.

Later, it’s Max and Lauren who go head to head as Max returns to Peacock’s Palace having been kicked out of No. 45 by Lauren, and he and Linda share some cross words.

On Thursday, Max makes more of an effort with Linda to apologise for his actions earlier in the week. Linda softens towards him and invites him to spend the day with her and Annie (Lois Hawkins), and Max is more than happy to accept.

Despite Linda telling Max that she only wanted a platonic relationship with him for the sake of their daughter, romance seems to be blossoming between them when Linda compliments Max on being a good dad to Annie, and they grow even closer when Max comforts Linda on her ongoing feud with Johnny.

As the day comes to a close, Linda heads to The Albert after hearing from Elaine that Max is there. But as she walks through the door, she comes across a shocking scene…!

What has Max done?

3) Mark offers to go into business with Lauren

After Lauren sends her dad packing, she’s briefly in charge of the car lot, and it’s not long before Mark spots an opportunity.

He offers Lauren a business deal, promising her a regular stream of luxury cars for the lot, hiding the dodgy means he’s employing to get hold of them. Oblivious to his criminal history, Lauren decides to accept the deal.

The following day, Lauren hits the ground running as she manages to sell one of Mark’s luxury motors, but when Max takes a look at the paperwork, he’s not convinced that it’s legit.

However, Lauren allays his concerns and assures him that all is above board.

Meanwhile, Lauren and Priya (Sophie Khan Levy) bond as Lauren encourages Priya to embrace her new car sales role after a shaky start. But their friendly moment is interrupted when Callum arrives with news that the classic car from Lauren’s mugging has been found.

When he informs her that the classic car is just one of a number of high value cars which have started to go missing in the area, Lauren gets suspicious.

Wondering whether Mark is involved with their disappearance, she heads off to confront him!

Will Mark confess that his new business deal is dodgy?

4) Lauren finds herself in need of quick cash…

Even if Lauren does learn the truth, will she care? The same day, she and Peter (Thomas Law) meet with a mum of a baby with a visual impairment, wanting to discuss a specialist nursery for baby Jimmy.

Yet when the mum reveals the high cost of the nursery, the pair are stunned!

They end up asking their respective families for money to help out, but with Lauren having already resorted to sealing the charity money earlier this year, will she be tempted by Mark’s dodgy offering to fund Jimmy’s nursery place?

5) Bea begins a plan to defraud Honey

A few weeks ago, Bea seemed particularly keen to move into Billy (Perry Fenwick) and Honey’s (Emma Barton) place at No. 18 as the pair left for a few weeks away.

Whilst alarm bells were ringing in the ears of viewers, she doesn’t seem to have had an ulterior motive for wanting to look after their house – until now!

This week, when Bea is rejected as she tries to apply for a credit card, she decides to make the most of her temporary new address by attempting to set one up in Honey’s name!

On Tuesday, Billy, Janet and Will (Freddie Phillips) all arrive home, but Honey has stayed behind to look after her Aunt Caroline.

Billy is frustrated to find that the cupboards are bare as Bea hasn’t restocked them, leaving an embarrassed Bea promising to get herself a job by the end of the day.

Later that day, she successfully bags herself a part time job at McClunky’s, but when her fraudulent credit card arrives, it looks like her money woes are about to end – but at what cost?

The following day, after a conversation with Harvey (Ross Boatman), Billy begins to grow concerned about Bea’s growing obsession with his family.

On Thursday, as Bea oversteps the mark by getting Will a Saturday job at Harry’s Barn, Billy gives her a telling off – but is he messing with the wrong woman?

6) Jean and Kat put aside their differences

After spending a few weeks away, Jean (Gillian Wright) returns to Walford next week, and despite her mental health having improved, it seems she still hasn’t forgotten her feud with Zoe (Michelle Ryan) over Jasmine.

Thankfully, after Jean overhears Zoe on an emotional call with Kat (Jessie Wallace), and after some encouragement from Alfie (Shane Richie), she decides to offer Zoe an olive branch, and the pair are finally able to put aside their differences.

7) Zoe’s son arrives in Walford!

Meanwhile, with Jasmine behind bars as she awaits trial for Anthony’s (Nicholas Bailey) killing, we’ve had a few weeks’ break from Zoe’s emotional rollercoaster.

While Jasmine did kill Anthony, it was in self defence, but although she filmed their encounter, Cindy (Michelle Collins) managed to get hold of the phone and is keeping the evidence to herself.

This week, a woman named Sandra (Dawn Steele) arrives on the square asking questions about Jasmine.

Denise (Diane Parish) and Kim (Tameka Empson) jump into action to try to protect Patrick’s (Rudolph Walker) granddaughter, but soon realise that the woman is the adoptive mother of Zoe’s son Josh!

The pair listen as Sandra explains her backstory with Josh and Jasmine, and after she realises that Jasmine isn’t anywhere to be found, she goes to leave.

However, the trio are set for a big surprise when they discover that Josh (Joshua Vaughan) has arrived in Walford trying to find Sandra – will he realise that his biological mum is just across the square?

The following day, on Wednesday, Josh and Sandra meet Denise and Kim for a drink in The Albert as Josh joins his mum in asking questions about Jasmine’s disappearance.

However, when Denise mentions Zoe by name, Josh gets up and leaves, insisting that he wants nothing to do with his biological mum.

Later on, Denise and Kim explain the latest development to Patrick, who’s upset to have lost another grandchild and another connection to Anthony.

Thankfully, Sandra soon gets in touch with Denise again, and Denise heads to Sandra’s flat to talk to Josh about Jasmine.

On Thursday, Kim and Denise encourage Josh to write a letter to him, explaining his life story. When they head to Sandra’s to deliver it, Josh agrees to read it, and later returns to Walford where he tells Kim and Denise that he’d like to meet Patrick and the rest of the Trumans next week.

However, in a surprising turn of events, Josh soon finds himself distracted when Oscar (Pierre Counihan-Moullier) catches his eye.

With Oscar having already fallen for one of Zoe and Anthony’s twins, is he about to fall for the second?

8) Vinny tries to tell Suki about Penny’s pregnancy

Also this week, Vinny (Shiv Jalota) still hasn’t told mum Suki (Balvinder Sopal) that Penny (Kitty Castledine) is pregnant with his child, but as he attempts to reveal his big news in the Minute Mart, Suki shuts the conversation down before he’s able to.

It’s not long before she finds out for herself, when Jack (Scott Maslen) puts his foot in it by inviting the Panesars over to No. 27 to “discuss the baby!”

Following the bombshell revelation, Suki comes to blows with Penny and Vinny about their pregnancy as it becomes very clear that she doesn’t think it’s a good idea.

Yet the following day, Penny tells Suki that she and Vinny will be having the baby, with or without her blessing!

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for next week:

Monday 16th March (Episode 7295)

There’s drama for the Brannings as they spend Mother’s Day with the Beales.

Bea plays with fire.

Jean extends an olive branch.

Tuesday 17th March (Episode 7296)

Lauren gets her stride back.

Denise and Kim have an unexpected visitor.

Suki receives a shock.

Wednesday 18th March (Episode 7297)

Denise accidentally causes upset.

Suki and Vinny come to blows.

Billy grows concerned.

Thursday 19th March (Episode 7298)

Denise and Kim come up with a plan to fix things.

Max makes an effort with Linda.

Billy’s approach causes upset.