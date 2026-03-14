5 Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 16th to 20th March

Next week on Coronation Street, Sam collapses as Megan and Will’s secret begins to unravel, Kit faces exposure over the attack on Mal, and Theo takes his manipulation of Todd to a dangerous new level.

1) Sam is rushed to hospital!

Sam’s (Jude Riordan) knowledge of teacher Megan’s (Beth Nixon) inappropriate relationship with student Will (Lucas Hodgson-Wale) continues to take a heavy toll next week, and the pressure finally boils over.

Determined to prove what he knew, Sam had previously installed a hidden camera in the salon flat in the hope of gathering evidence. But Megan soon discovered it and staged a scene with Will where she appeared to turn him down.

Afterwards, she confronted Sam, warning that if he repeated his ‘theory’ to anyone, she would claim he had been spying on her.

Megan has also worked to undermine him in other ways, sabotaging his coursework and leaving him struggling to keep up with his studies.

Desperate not to fall behind, Sam began looking for ways to improve his concentration. After overhearing Daniel (Rob Mallard) discussing the misuse of ADHD medication as a study aid, Sam was tempted into trying it himself—something that has clearly started to affect him.

Yesterday’s episode saw Megan’s taunting step up a gear, admitting to Sam that his suspicions are in fact true, whilst making it clear if he dared to speak up, she would destroy him.

Shaking with fear as Megan walked away, Sam quickly took more pills.

Next week, Nina (Mollie Gallagher) tells Eva (Catherine Tyldesley) that she’s worried about Sam, pointing out that he’s barely touched his food and appears extremely shaky in the café. As Eva heads over to check on him, Megan walks in.

Terrified at the thought of facing Megan, Sam pushes past them and rushes outside.

Eva follows, but as she calls out to him, Sam suddenly collapses unconscious in the middle of the road.

While Eva rushes to his aid, Megan quickly pulls out her phone and calls an ambulance.

Later, as Sam begins to recover in hospital, Leanne (Jane Danson) gently suggests that exam stress alone can’t explain why he has turned to misusing drugs.

Convinced that something else is troubling him, she urges Sam to tell her the truth.

As Sam steels himself to finally open up, Eva suddenly appears in the doorway—will Sam be able to confess what he knows about Megan and Will?

2) Megan and Will’s secret unravels

With Sam’s family rallying around him, the pressure begins to mount on Megan and Will as their secret edges closer to being exposed.

“It’s getting dangerous,” Lucas Hodgson-Wale tells us. “Leanne is essentially family, so he has to be on the ball, but Will isn’t always the most cautious – he’s taken risks with PDA and kissing in cars. He doesn’t comprehend the full gravity of the situation.”

“In Will’s mind, he’s not a victim,” Lucas continues. “He thinks a victim is someone who has suffered ‘intense hardship’ and since he thinks he’s enjoying this, he doesn’t see the harm. He even tells people, ‘I’m not a victim’.”

“He’s naive to the fact that Megan is scheming and taking charge of everything. He’s just tagging along, not realising how much of a toll it’s taking on his mental health or his family.”

Later in the week, Eva is forced to tell Ben (Aaron McCusker) that Megan has been grooming Will, but another shocking discovery about Megan soon rocks the Driscoll family.

Meanwhile, as the news spreads, Daniel demands answers from Megan—leaving her facing difficult questions on all sides.

“When it eventually blows up, I think Will will be deeply ashamed,” Lucas teases. “Not necessarily for the relationship itself, but for the web of lies he’s told his family.”

“At first, he’ll definitely jump to her defence. It will take him a long time to accept the idea that it wasn’t a ‘mutual’ thing and that he was actually being manipulated.”

3) Will Kit be uncovered as Mal’s attacker?

Elsewhere, Kit (Jacob Roberts) finds himself under growing pressure as questions continue to swirl over the mysterious attack on Mal (Tim Treloar).

Mal was discovered lying in the street with a serious head injury, leaving Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove) under suspicion after their earlier clashes. But viewers later learned that it was Kit who had confronted Mal after discovering how he had been tormenting Bernie.

What began as a heated exchange quickly spiralled. As he later admitted to girlfriend Sarah (Tina O’Brien), when Kit shoved Mal, he suddenly suffered a heart attack before falling and hitting his head.

Although Bernie was initially arrested on suspicion of assault, CCTV later proved that she couldn’t have committed the crime. It didn’t take long before Kit admitted the truth to her, which has remained their secret ever since.

Next week, however, Kit’s attempt to keep the incident quiet looks set to unravel.

As the week begins, Lisa (Vicky Myers) updates Kit about the investigation, explaining that a witness has now come forward. Although Kit attempts to keep his composure, the development clearly rattles him.

Determined to get ahead of the situation, Kit later intercepts the witness, Barry (James Puddephat), as he arrives at the police station. But when Barry immediately recognises Kit as the man he saw confronting Mal, how will Kit react?

The following day, Kit’s situation becomes even more precarious when news arrives that Mal has regained consciousness in hospital.

Realising that Mal himself could soon reveal what really happened, Kit heads to the hospital to see him—hoping to find out just how much he remembers from the night of the attack…

4) Adam’s business is in jeopardy

Elsewhere on the cobbles, Adam (Sam Robertson) and Alya (Sair Khan) also face a growing crisis, after Adam’s latest business coup threatens to drag Alya into serious trouble.

In recent episodes, Alya was forced into a difficult position when her former boss Rich Pemberton (Jamie Cho) confronted her over confidential information that had been leaked during her time at Fabian’s law firm in Dublin.

Claiming he had a report that implicated her, Rich warned that he would report her to the Solicitors Regulation Authority unless she stopped Adam from poaching one of Fabian’s biggest clients.

Alya’s fears were then realised when Adam revealed that he had successfully persuaded the client in question, Jenna Mackie, to move her business to Barlow Legal Services.

Although Adam was delighted with the coup, Alya was left shaken—well aware that Rich’s threat could now become a reality.

Next week, Adam proudly reveals that Jenna is now ready to sign with the firm, hailing it as a huge win for their small practice. But while he celebrates, Alya can barely disguise her unease.

Things only become more complicated when Adam prepares to meet Jenna in person, determined to prove that she has made the right choice in switching firms.

Alya does her best to keep her worries to herself, but is eventually forced to come clean.

Adam later tells her that he has arranged a meeting with Rich and is determined to iron things out. When the pair sit down with Rich, they manage to reach some sort of deal—but any relief is short-lived.

Not long afterwards, Adam checks his phone and is left stunned to discover that someone has hacked into the firm’s internal email system.

The fallout quickly spreads beyond the office when a confidential email about Debbie is leaked, prompting her furious husband Ronnie (Vinta Morgan) to round on Adam and Alya.

With the leak causing outrage on the street, Rich tells Alya that Adam’s reputation is already in tatters.

5) Theo’s jealousy spirals

Meanwhile, Todd (Gareth Pierce) continues to struggle in the aftermath of his break-up with abusive partner Theo (James Cartwright).

After months of manipulation and control, Todd has resolved to try and move on. But with Theo still very much on the scene and watching his every move, making a clean break is easier said than done.

As the week begins, things remain tense at the undertakers, where George (Tony Maudsley) is still reeling from the smear campaign against the business.

While Christina (Amy Robbins) urges both George and Todd to keep their spirits up, Todd can’t help feeling low as Theo arrives to collect the last of his belongings.

Hoping to lift his mood, Sarah (Tina O’Brien) later takes Todd out for lunch at the bistro. But the outing quickly backfires when Todd spots Theo nearby with another man, leaving him clearly unsettled as Theo introduces them.

Glenda (Jodie Prenger) later suggests that he should get back into the dating scene, and when he later talks with Theo, Todd agrees that it’s time for both of them to move forward with their lives.

But Theo appears far less willing to let go, instead continuing to torment Todd. In the Rovers, he deliberately starts flirting with Sean (Antony Cotton), making sure Todd has a front-row seat to the display.

Things escalate when Todd reveals that Glenda has arranged a blind date for him. Determined to appear unfazed when they again cross paths in the bistro, Theo joins Gary (Mikey North) for his 40th birthday celebrations while Todd chats nearby with his date.

Theo is sure to laugh loudly along with Gary’s jokes, clearly making a point of showing Todd how much fun he’s supposedly having.

At the end of the week, Theo drops another bombshell when he tells Todd that he’s considering taking a job in Belfast, suggesting it might be best for them both to make a clean break.

Theo is satisfied to realise that Todd is gutted about the decision, but his behaviour soon takes a darker turn when he spots James (Jason Callender)—whose closeness with Todd has long been a source of envy—giving him a pre-marathon pep talk.

As Todd steps away to take a call, Theo quietly slips drugs into Todd’s drink—but what is he up to?