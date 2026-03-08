This week on EastEnders, Mark plans to hand Ravi over to his bosses as Ravi’s mental health continues to spiral, Lauren and Max go into business together, and Oscar plays Ian and Elaine.

1) It’s Mark vs Ravi as the truth comes out

Last week, Ravi (Aaron Thiara), having an attack of conscience, decided to warn Mark (Stephen Aaron-Sipple) about the police raid on the impending drug drop after being tipped off by Jack (Scott Maslen).

While he may have saved Mark from prison, Mark immediately realised that Ravi was the police informant, and called his bosses to tell him that he’d tracked down the mole.

Tomorrow, as the gang pressure him to “get rid” of the snitch, Mark searches the square for Ravi, eventually finding him in the Boxing Den.

Things get tense between them as Ravi pushes back and claims he’s innocent. Just as the situation begins to look worrying for Mark, Zack (James Farrar) arrives and Ravi is forced to back off.

While Ravi seems to have convinced Mark that he’s innocent for now, Mark’s suspicions are later raised again when Priya (Sophie Khan Levy) does a bad job of pleading Ravi’s innocence.

Still suspicious, Mark heads to Ravi and Priya’s flat looking for evidence!

It’s not long before Priya walks in and finds him, and lies about Ravi and Jack’s relationship in an attempt to cover things up.

However, despite Priya’s efforts to smooth things over, Ravi later snaps again. He drives out of Albert Square with Mark in tow, leaving Priya terrified of what he plans to do with him!

Needing some help and terrified about what Ravi and Mark will do to each other, Priya finds Vicki (Alice Haig) and reveals all about her brother.

Vicki refuses to believe that Mark is involved in a drugs gang, but Phil (Steve McFadden) soon corroborates Priya’s story.

Over at Walford Common, Ravi’s mental health continues to spiral, and he reveals the truth to Mark before goading him into a fight.

Later, as he returns to Walford battered and bruised and Priya begins cleaning him up, she notices his self-harm scars and realises just how much he’s suffering.

With Mark now knowing the truth about Ravi, will he shop him to their bosses?

2) Lauren finds herself in a sticky situation

Jay departed Albert Square back in September to look after Bert – an on-screen explanation for the fact that actor Jamie Borthwick had been suspended from the show – and last month Lexi (Isabella Brown) found out that Jay is now engaged to new partner Elena and the pair are expecting a baby together.

With Jay not set to return, news reaches Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) next week that Square Dealz has been put up for sale. With Lauren fearing for her job, Penny (Kitty Castledine) encourages her to consider buying it herself.

Penny gets rejected when she asks the bank for a loan, so Ian (Adam Woodyatt) suggests she ask her dad for the money.

Despite Max (Jake Wood) now working at the car dealership too, he refuses, but after Cindy (Michelle Collins) lays into him for his reluctance to invest, he decides to go for it after all.

However, as Max and Lauren head to The Vic to celebrate, and later have separate conversations with Peter (Thomas Law) and Jack about their new business opportunity, it soon becomes clear that the father and daughter have very different ideas about how their business partnership is going to work.

On Wednesday, as Lauren prepares for her first day as manager of Square Dealz, she’s shocked to turn up to the car lot to find that Max intends to be the business’s new manager himself!

In an attempt to prove that she’s capable, Lauren then agrees to sell a classic car within 24 hours.

It’s not long before she has some luck, when Mark turns up and quickly shows some interest in the eye-catching motor.

Unfortunately, it’s not long before Mark admits that he doesn’t have the funds to buy it.

Wanting to make things up to Lauren, he offers to buy her lunch – but as he leaves Lauren on her own for a minute, a thug rushes up to the car, attacks Lauren, and speeds off with the classic convertible!

Has Lauren just lost any chance at bagging herself the manager’s position?

3) Lexi struggles after Nigel’s departure

Thursday’s poignant episode saw the residents of Walford say a final goodbye to Nigel (Paul Bradley), throwing him a last-minute leaving party at The Vic before he headed off to the care home after being released from hospital.

At the end of the episode, Phil said a tearful goodbye to his friend as he admitted that he wasn’t strong enough to keep visiting him in the face of Nigel’s continued deterioration.

Tomorrow, Phil continues to avoid going back to the care home, and instead distracts himself by offering to accompany Sam (Kim Medcalf) to her latest radiotherapy session.

However, Phil and Sam are soon sidetracked when Callum (Tony Clay) arrives with Lexi, who’s missing Nigel and desperate to go visit him.

With Phil not giving in, Lexi is eventually accompanied by Callum and Julie (Karen Henthorn) as the trio head to the care home to visit Nigel.

On Wednesday, Lexi pretends to be ill so that she can skip school to spend the day with Phil and Sam.

However, Callum tells Lexi that she’s going to have to speak to a doctor if she wants to take more time off, as it becomes clear that her upset over Nigel is what’s really causing the problem.

4) Ravi finally seeks help

As Ravi continues to spiral in the wake of confessing to Mark that he’s the mole, he heads to the gym to avoid yet more questioning from Priya.

Knowing that she needs to do something, she seeks out Jack and reveals that Ravi has compromised his position as the police informant.

Later, she manages to get through to Ravi as she encourages him to see a doctor, ending in him breaking down and crying in her arms.

The following day, the pair head to the GP – no two-week waits for an appointment in Walford apparently – but Ravi holds back when questioned, despite Priya’s best efforts to get him to open up to the doctor.

The GP eventually explains that they’ll put Ravi on the waiting list to see the mental health team, and while Priya is frustrated at the long wait, the doc comes up with a medication plan to get the ball rolling.

While Ravi attempts to hide his true feelings, he reassures Priya that he’s finally on the path to recovery.

5) Oscar plays Ian and Elaine

In tomorrow’s episode, Oscar (Pierre Moullier) continues to mask his heartbreak over Jasmine (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) as he arrives at the café following a night of partying.

Having no sympathy for his plight, Ian spots an opportunity and asks Oscar to help in his Councillor Beale campaign.

However, as the week goes on, Oscar gets another opportunity, as Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) asks him to lead a smear campaign against her rival.

It seems Oscar is working for both sides!

Soon enough, Ian rumbles their plan, and as Ian and Elaine realise that Oscar has been playing them both, they both sack him.

6) Vicki asks Phil for help as Mark plans to hand Ravi in

With Vicki now knowing that her brother is working for a drugs gang, she’s terrified for her and her family’s safety, and Ross (Alex Walkinshaw) does his best to reassure her that she’ll be okay.

Yet the mood soon sours when Mark arrives and chastises both of them for getting involved.

Ross follows Mark and tries to reason with him, but when Mark tells Ross that he needs to hand Ravi over to his bosses if he wants to ensure Vicki’s safety, Ross is torn.

The following day, Vicki turns to Phil for help – but what does she want him to do?

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for next week:

Monday 9th March (Episode 7291)

The pressure grows for Mark.

Lauren worries about her future.

Phil avoids a situation.

Tuesday 10th March (Episode 7292)

A situation escalates for two Walford residents.

Vicki learns a worrying truth.

Max and Lauren find themselves at loggerheads.

Wednesday 11th March (Episode 7293)

Priya gives an ultimatum for the sake of her family.

Ross tries to help with a situation.

Lauren tries to prove herself.

Thursday 12th March (Episode 7294)

Mark comes to Lauren’s aid.

Vicki asks Phil for help.

Oscar plays Ian and Elaine at their own game.