Emmerdale producer teases ‘Dingles, Death, and Deception’ in 2026

Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw has given more details on what’s in store in the months ahead, teasing a huge return, another death, a flashback week, and the reveal of devastating secrets.

After an explosive 48 hours of Emmerdale and Corriedale, which saw Ray Walters (Joe Absolom) and Joe Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) confirmed as dead, and Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) diagnosed with cancer, producer Laura Shaw has teased what else is in store in 2026.

The dramatic fallout from yesterday’s Corriedale crossover will have explosive repercussions in the village in the months ahead, as it kick started an unmissable 2026 with a number of storylines which will continue throughout the year.

Emmerdale’s villagers are set to “face murder, deception and the reveal of devastating secrets that will change their lives forever.”

Laura Shaw, Emmerdale‘s producer, has now given more info on what’s in store, including details of a special flashback week, and, seemingly, the death of another character.

“The Dingle family are set to face huge repercussions and Cain is at the centre of a major prostate cancer storyline spanning across 2026,” Laura explains.

“Adding to their devastation, Moira will be arrested for human trafficking, with her arrest timed to coincide with her husband’s diagnosis. Their complex marriage will be tested as they face dark times.

“The truth about John’s death will be revealed, as Victoria’s clever deception, making John’s death look like suicide, will unravel,” she continues.

“Evil Joe Tate knows the truth and has damning video evidence which he plans to use to get what he wants from the Sugdens, potentially taking control of Butler’s Farm.

“Robert is also in the thick of it, trying to save Victoria by planting evidence.”

“Following the discovery of Ray’s body, villagers’ secrets will come out as the mystery surrounding Ray’s death is finally solved,” Laura also teases.

“Before the end of January, a special week will flash back to the night of the murder, revealing which of the multiple suspects is responsible for Ray’s demise.”

“While Paddy is still out searching for his missing father, the bleak truth is that Bear has been killed by the villainous Celia,” reveals the show’s producer, seemingly confirming Bear’s (Joshua Richards) fate.

Celia (Jaye Griffiths) had told Ray that she planned to finish Bear off, and in the New Year’s Day episode took great delight in telling Ray that Bear was now dead.

“This emotional search and tragic discovery will bring Paddy’s mental health problems back to the forefront.”

“A familiar face is returning to the village full-time! None other than Graham Foster will make a sensational comeback,” Laura adds.

Graham, played by Andrew Scarborough, made a shock reappearance in Corriedale, just under 6 years after his supposed death.

“His return will have massive repercussions for both Kim, with whom he shares a complex love and hate relationship, and Rhona, who was about to run away with him,” Laura continues.

“Graham will explain exactly what happened six years ago when he was “killed”, but the question will be whether Joe can ever forgive his father-figure for allowing him to believe he was dead”.

The coming months will also see the truth surrounding Charity’s pregnancy finally revealed.

“Mackenzie mistakenly believes he could be the baby’s father, but the secret that Ross is the real father is still under wraps,” Laura reminds us.

“With the baby due in spring, the birth may be the event that finally exposes all of Charity’s secrets…”

Emmerdale now airs Monday–Friday at 8pm, before Coronation Street at 8:30pm, as part of ITV’s new Soap Power Hour.