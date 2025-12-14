10 EastEnders Spoilers as Jasmine’s connection to the Fords is revealed!

This week on EastEnders, Jasmine’s backstory is finally revealed, Linda and Max both return to Walford, a fire engulfs No. 25, and Julie considers alternative options for Nigel.

1) Jasmine’s connection to the Fords is revealed

In the dying moments of Thursday’s episode, Oscar (Pierre Moullier) pushed away Ashley (Freddie Dawson), the flirty single who Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) had tried to set him up with at The Albert, before being startled by Jasmine (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) sneaking up on him and asking for his help.

Jasmine’s identity has been kept under wraps since she arrived in September, but when Nigel (Paul Bradley) revealed that she’d told him that someone “needs to pay for what she did,” Cindy (Michelle Collins) began to fear that Jasmine was connected to the infamous Ford family.

For those who need reminding, Cindy shared a cell with a woman named Jackie Ford way back in 1998 and ended up informing on her. She was put into witness protection until Jackie’s death, where she was given a new identity – Rose Sawyer – moved to Spain and married George (Colin Salmon).

While Jackie Ford’s death meant that Cindy could end her spell in witness protection, she continues to fear that the Fords could one day track her down.

When Cindy confronted Jasmine, Jasmine ended up pushing her down the stairs, but it wasn’t clear whether it was a malicious act from a Ford accomplice, or whether Jasmine was just spooked by Cindy’s actions.

Next week, with Oscar’s birthday celebrations out of the way, Lauren and Peter (Thomas Law) throw themselves into planning Jimmy’s christening, which is set for New Year’s Day.

Lauren may have only invented the desire to christen her son to explain away her clandestine conversation with Ian (Adam Woodyatt) over the stolen charity money, but it seems she’s now committed to the idea.

When Cindy and Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) disagree on plans for the big day, Zoe (Michelle Ryan) – who’s been staying at No. 25 since finding out about Anthony’s (Nicholas Bailey) restraining order – steps in to back Lauren up and help out with the planning.

As Oscar arrives back at No. 25 with Jasmine by his side, everyone immediately begins to question him on his judgement, wondering why he’s still willing to trust her.

Cindy flees, not wanting to be in the same house as a Ford, while Ian takes matters into his own hands by calling the police.

As the cops arrive and take Jasmine in for questioning, we finally learn the truth about her identity and her connection to the Fords!

Is she really in Walford to get revenge on Cindy, or is it much more complicated than that?

2) Kat makes a shocking discovery

Jean’s mental health has continued to spiral in recent weeks, and it wasn’t made any better by Sam’s (Kim Medcalf) return last week, when Sam innocently commented that “it must be lovely having Zoe back.“ Oh dear.

Next week, Jean continues to shut herself away at No. 31, leaving Lily all all alone to care for Charli and look after the house.

Kat (Jessie Wallace) and Alfie (Shane Richie) eventually figure that something is up after a suspicious conversation with Lily, and when they head to No. 31, they find the house in a mess and realise the extent of Jean’s struggles.

Kat vows to support Jean as she makes a stunning admission about recent events.

Kat currently has no idea that Jean was to blame for the ‘DIE’ message written in lights in the window of The Vic at the Christmas lights switch on, but could she be about to find out?

Later, Kat makes an unlikely ally in her quest to help Zoe, but it leads to a shocking discovery…

3) Linda returns to Walford!

Linda (Kellie Bright) and the kids left for their cruise back in late July, and now four and a half months later, they’re finally back in Walford.

Since Linda left, Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) has set about converting No. 5 into her new boutique hotel – Peacock Palace – and has been burning through the money from the sale of The Vic.

Next week, the new hotel’s grand opening gets underway, with Johnny (Charlie Suff) giving his mum a last-minute pep talk before she heads into the square for her flamboyant launch.

As the residents of the square watch on, Elaine walks down the steps of her new hotel surrounded by showgirls.

However, Elaine’s plans are derailed when her daughter unexpectedly returns to the square with Ollie and Annie in toe, and wants to know what the hell is going on!

Later, Linda is left with food for thought after an unexpected conversation with Sam as they bump into each other at The Albert.

4) Sam waits for answers

Last week, Sam returned to Albert Square where she revealed to Jack (Scott Maslen) that she feared she had breast cancer.

Jack and Denise (Diane Parish) tried to push her into getting checked out by a doctor, but she was more concerned with getting her hands on cash to set Ricky Jr (Frankie Day) up for the future – something which culminated in her getting an impressive punch to the face from Julie (Karen Henthorn).

Next week, Phil (Steve McFadden) supports his sister as she finally goes for a hospital appointment, before a painful wait for answers begins.

The following day, she opens up to Zack (James Farrar), revealing to him that she’s waiting for the results of a biopsy to determine whether or not she has breast cancer.

5) Peter realises the charity money has been stolen

The Vic’s seemingly endless pub quizzes managed to raise just over £3,000 for Saint Lucy’s Charitable Trust Walford, but when the amount was transferred into Lauren’s account ready for her to pass onto the charity, she ended up spending the vast majority on the fraudulent doctor who claimed he could cure Jimmy’s blindness.

Since then, she’s been trying to scramble the money together, and Ian has promised her a loan of the funds in the meantime.

However, with Ian being slow to hand over the cash, now also helping mum Kathy buy out Kat’s share of the limo business, she’s running out of time.

Next week, she’s questioned about the money’s whereabouts by Peter and is forced to lie to her fiancé. Ian continues to reassure Lauren that he’s got it all in hand, but before long Peter figures out that the charity money has been stolen…

Will he realise that Lauren is to blame for its disappearance?

6) A fire breaks out at No. 25!

After Jasmine’s big revelation about the Fords, she continues to shut Oscar out, leading him to call time on their relationship.

As Kat reels from some unexpected news, she’s distracted as she realises that a fire has broken out at Lauren and Peter’s place, and Zoe is trapped inside!

Oscar rushes in to the house to try to save Zoe as everyone else can only watch on in horror. Pictures show Oscar back outside and in serious pain – has he been badly burnt by the flames?

But just as the drama reaches its peak, who should turn up but Max Branning (Jake Wood)! Doof, doof, doof doof doof doof…

Oscar is rushed to hospital after his heroic act, and the following day we see Max anxiously waiting by his son’s bedside as he recovers.

Also there are Ian and Lauren, and Max soon becomes suspicious of their uncharacteristic closeness.

Later, Max shares his suspicions about Ian with Jack. Could the missing charity money have had anything to do with the fire?

In Thursday’s episode, Jasmine tries to extend an olive branch to Oscar, and she later finds solace in an unlikely friend who offers some words of advice.

While producers are keeping tight-lipped on Jasmine’s connection to the Fords until Monday’s episode, the fact that she’s sticking around and still speaking to Oscar must mean that there’s more to this story than meets the eye.

7) Linda and Max come face to face

With Max and Linda having not seen each other in five years, Linda is horrified when she comes face to face with her former fling and the father of her child.

With Max having no idea that Annie is his, and with many more secrets yet to be uncovered, the pair head to The Albert to catch up.

Of course, Linda isn’t the only Walford woman in Max’s life, and he soon bumps into Zoe after the dramatic events of the summer.

Then, on Thursday, all eyes turn on Lauren at the Vic, causing Max to step up in support of his daughter as he attempts to right his past parenting wrongs.

8) Julie considers alternative care options for Nigel

It’s been a year since he first arrived back in Walford and his young onset dementia is only continuing to progress.

Last week, he mistook Sam for his adoptive daughter Clare, letting her take money from Phil’s safe as a result, and Phil and Julie are constantly having to remind him of what he’s doing.

Next week, Julie books her husband a GP appointment to discuss his latest symptoms.

Phil’s clearly worried about what the doc is going to say, so when he goes with him, he purposefully withholds some of the crucial details from the doctor.

The following day, Julie and Phil help Nigel search for his missing cufflinks after he loses them, but when things take an upsetting turn, a confused Nigel inadvertently manages to knock Julie.

With both Phil and Julie finding Nigel increasingly difficult to manage, Julie attempts to talk to Phil about whether it’s time for them to explore alternative care options, but Phil refuses to engage.

9) Anthony’s behaviour raises concerns

This week, we saw Anthony explode at Patrick (Rudolph Walker) when he revealed that he’d spoken to Sophie to find out why she’d taken out a restraining order against him.

Next week, Anthony’s odd actions continue, and Patrick, Yolande (Angela Wynter) and Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams) grow increasingly concerned as his behaviour shifts…

10) Elsewhere…

Also next week, filming gets underway for Nigel’s film.

Plus, Billy (Perry Fenwick) and Honey (Emma Barton) continue to support Nicola (Laura Doddington) after an intense few weeks, which have seen Harry (Elijah Holloway) overdose, Teddy (Roland Manookian) get sent down, and Nicola herself realise that she’s pregnant with George’s child.

Finally, Kat decides to host a community dinner at The Vic on Christmas Day, but not all of the residents of Albert Square are happy with her decision.

The following day, she rallies an unenthusiastic Zoe and Alfie to help out with her Christmas preparations.

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for this week:

Monday 15th December (Episode 7241)

Lauren and Peter excitedly plan Jimmy’s christening.

Lily struggles at home.

Elaine takes centre stage with the opening of Peacock Palace.

Tuesday 16th December (Episode 7242)

Kat makes an unlikely ally in her quest to help Zoe.

Jasmine finds herself in hot water.

Ian attempts to support Lauren.

Wednesday 17th December (Episode 7243)

Walford reacts to the aftermath of a fire.

Kat attempts to make the best of Christmas by putting plans in place.

Anthony raises concerns.

Friday 19th December (Episode 7244)

Lauren faces the music for her actions.

Zoe helps an unlikely Walford resident.

Julie makes a decision.