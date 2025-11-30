9 Huge EastEnders Spoilers for This Week – 1st to 4th December

This week on EastEnders, the Christmas light switch on brings a sinister surprise, Freddie and Anna say goodbye, Howie is caught out, and can Phil be convinced to star in Nigel’s film?

1) More sinister surprises for Zoe

Another week, another cliffhanger ending of Zoe (Michelle Ryan) receiving a sinister gift – this time, it was an envelope full of pictures of her, accompanied by a card reading “THIS ISN’T OVER… YET! MERRY CHRISTMAS”.

Of course, in the same week, we saw Anthony (Nicholas Bailey) looking through pictures of his former flame on his laptop.

Then, after the pair spent the night together, he reacted angrily when Zoe claimed that it had been a mistake.

Is the card Anthony’s “revenge”, a warped attempt at a sweet gift, or simply another red herring from producers?

While reaction from fans to Zoe’s ongoing tormentor storyline are mixed, it’s set to continue for another week, and the accusations continue to fly.

As the Slaters prepare to say goodbye to Freddie (Bobby Brazier) as he embarks on his round-the-world trip with Anna (Molly Rainford), Kat does her best to calm her daughter down.

However, as the Christmas lights are switched on in Albert Square, a worrying message reveals itself in one of The Vic’s windows, as Zoe gets yet another threat.

Later, Zoe finds something worrying in Tommy’s (Sonny Kendall) rucksack, leading her to believe that he’s her secret tormentor.

However, Lily (Lillia Turner) knows otherwise – she spotted Jean (Gillian Wright) preparing the nasty surprise, and when she confronts her, Jean admits that she wants Zoe gone.

Yet, as always, it doesn’t necessarily mean that Jean is Zoe’s tormentor…

2) Lauren hides her secret

Last week, we saw Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) fall for a scam as she sent £3,000 to a fake doctor who was claiming that a revolutionary new medical trial could help cure baby Jimmy’s blindness.

As soon as Lauren sent the money, the supposed doctor disconnected his phone line and deleted his website, and Lauren immediately realised she’d been scammed.

Worse still, the £3,000 she’d sent was the money that had been raised by The Vic’s punters for charity Saint Lucy’s Charitable Trust Walford.

Currently, the only person who knows the truth is Ian (Adam Woodyatt), with Lauren planning on taking on extra shifts to repay the stolen money.

Next week, Peter catches Lauren having a clandestine conversation with Ian, but when confronted, Lauren covers what they were discussing. How long can she keep her secret hidden?

3) Jean fesses up – but denies being Zoe’s tormentor

In Monday’s episode, Lily worries that her gran is pushing things too hard, before she later confronts her about organising the latest threat to Zoe.

Jean shows no remorse about targeting Zoe, but she insists that she was only responsible for the light up threat in The Vic’s window – she wasn’t responsible for any of the other threats, and she’s not Zoe’s tormentor.

Meanwhile, over at the Vic, Tommy swears to Zoe, Kat (Jessie Wallace) and Alfie (Shane Richie) that he’s innocent.

Of course, Zoe struggles to believe him, and she lashes out at the trio before she heads downstairs and finds herself in another slanging match with Vicki (Alice Haig).

As Kat rushes down, she’s forced to step in, and is left with no choice but to ask her daughter to leave.

With nowhere else to go, Zoe finds herself seeking refuge at Anthony’s once again, as he invites her to stay with him at No. 20.

4) Anthony is suspicious as Howie proposes

When Howie’s (Delroy Atkinson) postman shifts were cut earlier this year, it set him down a dodgy path as he tried to find other ways to make money for his family.

And, with Kim’s (Tameka Empson) continual blunders putting them in an even more precarious financial position, his bad decisions are set to continue.

A few months ago, with Patrick (Rudolph Walker) and Yolande’s wedding approaching, Patrick was desperate to raise some funds to give his fiancée the wedding of her dreams.

When Yolande banned Patrick from placing any more bets on the horses, Howie proposed that he place the bet instead, using Patrick’s tips. Their plan worked, and Patrick walked away £6,000 up!

Unfortunately, at that point Oscar (Pierre Moullier) was being tormented by old mate Fat Mike (Tai Hilferink), who was demanding £5,000 to secure the Branning family’s safety.

So, when Oscar spotted Patrick and his winnings, he couldn’t resist. He broke into No. 20 to try and steal them, but there was one major problem – Patrick was home at the time.

When Patrick came into the living room, Oscar panicked and knocked Patrick to the floor. Oscar tried to flee, but Howie walked into the house just in time, and managed to spot Oscar’s ankle tag before he could escape.

Howie eventually worked out who the culprit was, and blackmailed Oscar and Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) into handing over the cash – which he soon blew through as he bought Kim a new car and paid for Denzel’s (Jaden Ladega) summer festival trip.

When the truth eventually came out that Oscar was the attacker, Howie still kept schtum about the fact he’d ended up with Patrick’s cash, which he was rapidly spending.

However, the money wouldn’t last forever, and with his shifts as a postman few and far between, he took on an extra job delivering packages for another delivery company.

Last week, Kim’s financial situation worsened when she accidentally insulted her followers as she promoted Elaine’s (Harriet Thorpe) new boutique hotel, Peacocke Palace, unaware that she was still broadcasting live.

Her follower count immediately begins to plummet, and when her sponsors pulled out, Howie faced another uphill battle to protect his family’s finances.

As the week came to a close, we saw him steal a package after realising it potentially contained expensive jewellery.

Next week, Patrick spots Howie holding a ring that he’s found in the package. Jumping to conclusions, he assumes that Howie is planning on proposing to Kim!

With Howie cornered and unable to admit the truth, he’s forced to go along with Patrick’s assumptions, leaving Patrick delighted.

Howie soon realises that it might be just the push he needs, and he decides to go for it. In tomorrow’s episode, as the Albert Square Christmas lights switch on gets underway, he asks Kim to marry him!

Kim is blown away by the perfect proposal and accepts on the spot – however, little does Howie know, Anthony’s suspicions about him are growing.

Anthony hears from Penny that a ring she bought has gone missing in the post, and he soon puts two and two together.

In Tuesday’s episode, after spending the day collecting evidence, Anthony confronts Howie about his suspicions – did he steal Penny’s ring?

Despite Howie being put on the spot, he soon manages to turn the tables on Anthony as their power dynamic switches and we learn that Anthony is harbouring a secret of his own.

On Wednesday, both Howie and Anthony are desperate to keep their secrets from the Trueman Foxes, as Kim excitedly plans her engagement party.

However, as some loose lips cause some secrets to be revealed, the event doesn’t exactly go to plan, and “a Trueman celebration descends into drama.”

What is Anthony hiding, and will either his or Howie’s huge secrets be revealed before the week is out?

5) Freddie and Anna say goodbye

On Monday, the Slaters are busy preparing to say goodbye to Freddie, as he leaves Walford to head on a round-the-world trip with new girlfriend Anna.

In Tuesday’s episode, despite their family dramas threatening to overshadow his goodbye, the Slaters gather to bid a fond farewell to Freddie.

6) Harry’s addiction woes continue

When Harry (Elijah Holloway) was held captive by Okie (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu) in Kojo’s (Dayo Koleosho) apartment for a number of weeks, Okie plied him with a continual stream of drugs to keep him sedated.

Now, with Harry out of captivity and dealing with the fact that not only did he kill Okie, but his dad Teddy (Roland Manookian) is currently behind bars having claimed that he was the one responsible, he’s continuing to struggle.

He’s doing bis best to get over his addiction, but in tomorrow’s episode, he borrows Nicola’s (Laura Doddington) credit card on false pretences and heads straight out to buy more drugs.

The following day, Nicola worries about what Teddy’s decision to plead guilty will do to her son, unaware that he’s rapidly spiralling.

The following day, Nicola heads to court to support Teddy, leaving Harry under the watchful eyes of Billy (Perry Fenwick) and Honey (Emma Barton).

Unfortunately, they’re not the most vigilant, and Harry soon manages to give them the slip as he tried to find money to buy more drugs.

Outside, he bumps into Dejia (Keri Mosuro), Okie’s sister, and is left feeling even more guilty when she asks him to attend her brother’s memorial.

7) Anna builds bridges

Meanwhile, before she leaves, Anna makes it her mission to rebuild the fractured relationship between Kojo, Harry and Gina (Francesca Henry), and speaks to George about forgiveness.

In the final trip to Walford next week, after speaking with Kojo’s therapist, George joins Kojo and Gina and the trio head to speak to Harry.

Kojo manages to persuade Harry to go to Okie’s memorial with him, after spotting the invite Dejia gave him. But with Harry struggling under the weight of the guilt of being the one who killed Okie, how will he fare at the memorial?

8) Auditions begin for Nigel’s film

A few weeks ago, Lexi (Isabella Brown) discovered Nigel’s old film script for ‘Santa Claws’ and suggested that they make it a reality. While Nigel initially refused, he soon gave in and the casting process began.

When Nigel realised that Kojo (Dayo Koleosho) shares his love of films, he asked Kojo to come on board, and the pair began working on the film project together.

Next week, Nigel, Julie (Karen Henthorn) and Lexi put the final preparations in place as they begin to audition locals for roles in the film, as Priya (Sophie Khan Levy), Elaine, Callum (Tony Clay), Harvey (Ross Boatman) and Ian all vie for roles.

However, there’s one person who Nigel and Lexi are desperate to cast – Phil (Steve McFadden).

They task Billy with the job of persuading Phil to take part in the film, but can they talk the hard man into it?

This year’s Christmas storyline will see Pat Butcher/Evans (Pam St Clement) and Barry Evans (Shaun Williamson) both return to Albert Square as part of Nigel’s dementia storyline.

The pair may both be dead, but when did a little thing like that stop EastEnders?

Pat and step-son Barry return to the Queen Vic as Nigel’s dementia symptoms intensify.

As his memories and altered reality take him back to the 1990s following an emotional evening at his festive film screening, Barry and Pat put aside their differences to help Nigel in his time of need.

9) Elsewhere…

At McKlunky’s, Nicola feels sick, but as George rushes to her aid, she fails to tell him that she’s pregnant with his child.

Plus, Jean’s mental health issues intensify after Freddie’s departure. A concerned Lily speaks to Anthony, before suggesting to Jean that she make an appointment with the doc, but Jean angrily refuses.

As Lily continues to beg Jean to seek medical health, will she be able to get through to her?

Finally, the week is set to end with another Zoe-related cliffhanger. She and Lauren bond as they discuss Zoe’s long-lost son, but as they later head back to Lauren’s place, they have no idea that someone is watching them from the shadows.

Are we finally about to discover the identity of Zoe’s tormentor?

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for this week:

Monday 1st December (Episode 7233)

The Slaters prepare for a party.

Howie makes a life-changing decision.

Lauren moots the idea of having Jimmy christened.

Monday 2nd December (Episode 7234)

Zoe has some difficult questions for a loved one.

Anthony collects evidence.

Nicola tries to protect Harry.

Tuesday 3rd December (Episode 7235)

A Trueman celebration descends into drama.

Lily tries to help a loved one.

Nigel commences auditions for his film.

Thursday 4th December (Episode 7236)

Zoe confides in Lauren.

George makes an effort to forgive.

Billy is given a mission by Lexi.