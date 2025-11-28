13 Neighbours Spoilers for Next Week – 1st to 4th December

Next week on Neighbours, in the show’s penultimate week, Jimmy Robinson returns as a battle begins for Ramsay Street’s future, JJ goes missing as the Linwells seek revenge, and Holly and Andrew realise there is no going back.

The final ever episode of Neighbours airs on Thursday 11th December, and these new spoilers cover the show’s penultimate week, from Monday 1st to Thursday 4th December.

1) Terese contemplates her future with Paul

This week, Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) suffered a blow when Paul’s (Stefan Dennis) response to her proposal was a firm ‘no’, which he later tried to justify as not wanting to rock the boat when things are so good between them right now.

Despite Paul’s excuse seeming valid, Terese then had a conversation with Leo (Tim Kano) and realised that there was more to Paul declining her proposal than he was letting on.

This was soon confirmed to by his lavish gift of a fancy car, as Terese knows all too well that Paul resorts to splashing the cash when he tries to right his wrongs.

Later, Terese gave Paul an ultimatum that he had to tell her the truth now, as wasn’t going to stop digging.

Paul eventually bit the bullet and confessed that he kissed Chelsea (Viva Bianca) the last time she was in town, and next week he reveals that he knew about that Thomas wasn’t his before the news was officially revealed.

Terese can’t help but wonder whether Paul would have ever told her the truth about him and Chelsea if she had never proposed.

Reflecting on this, she asks Paul to give her space and goes to see Susan (Jackie Woodburne) to talk things over.

After some time out, Terese and Paul reunite, with Terese concluding that while they may not be perfect, that doesn’t mean they don’t work as a couple.

Terese is willing to put this latest revelation in the past, while Paul is wounded by her reflections of their relationship over the years.

2) Wendy takes the next step

This week, Wendy (Candice Leask) went on a full-on blitz of all things connected to Andrew (Lloyd Will) in the Rodwell house, and roped in Sadie (Emerald Chan) and Taye (Lakota Johnson) to help.

After her efforts to remain strong for her daughter, Wendy finally gave into her emotions and confided in Sadie about her sadness at the end of her 22-year marriage.

Next week, Wendy realises that she’s still wearing her wedding ring, but when Sadie returns with reports of Andrew and Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) having breakfast together at Harold’s – seemingly together as a couple – she decides to remove it, as Sadie makes it clear that Andrew failed her ‘test’.

3) Holly and Andrew realise there is no going back

Also this week, Andrew and Holly found themselves reconnecting after they got to see their baby on the screen together at the 12-week scan. This came after Wendy’s test, when she gave them her blessing to see if her husband would go there again with his former mistress.

Later that day, Andrew was kicked out of No. 30 by his former friend and colleague Cara (Sara West) and was faced with no other option but to stay at the motel where he and Holly used to hook up.

Holly decided she needs clarity over where she and her baby daddy stood with each other after Wendy’s supposed ‘blessing’, so paid him a visit at their old haunt after a tip off from Andrew’s brother, Felix (James Beaufort).

Andrew told Holly that he was unsure about where he stood about their future, so Holly did what she thought was the most logical thing and went in with a kiss to see if the chemistry was still there between them…

Next week, we see the pair pull away from each other, realising their connection has definitely fizzled after the ripple of upset across the street when their affair came out.

Holly and Andrew ultimately agree that they should just remain friends, even with a baby on the way. However, when Wendy spots the pair at Lassiters soon after their big decision, she fears the worst.

Can Andrew convince Wendy that he’s putting his relationship with Holly behind him?

4) Zac’s worst fears come true

The Lassiters team have been busy preparing for the Young Person’s Awards in recent weeks, which Zac (Alex Kaan) was pressured into comparing, despite his silent fears that he’s not the most appropriate person after his antics in Darwin.

Next week, Krista (Majella Davis) and Zac put the final touches together for the Gala when Zac spots Wesley (Karl Richmond) from the Daily Monster – the same guy who he had a random hookup with in the hotel some weeks ago.

Unfortunately for Zac, this leads to his worst fears coming true when Wesley gets wind of the copycat Lassiters explicit videos, and manages to track them back to the original. Recognising Zac’s distinctive tattoo, he soon puts two and two together.

Wesley wastes no time in publishing a story about the scandal, completely destroying Zac’s reputation at Lassiters in the process.

The first hit comes when the team at the Inspiring Young Person’s Award pull out of using Lassiters for their event, losing the hotel a massive booking and over 200 guests.

5) Krista loses her right-hand man

Zac’s friends and family rally around him after the article is realised, knowing that he’s also a victim considering someone leaked the video without his consent. Zac finally decides it’s time to report the hacking to the police.

Krista is empathetic about Zac’s situation, but after losing the contract she’s left with no choice but to accept his resignation. Krista knows she has to put the business first as the sole manager, which means the dream team is no more…

6) JJ is hit with a harsh truth

Also next week, Remi (Naomi Rukavina) is back in town and she and Cara have an honest conversation about their future in light of the news about the end of Ramsay Street as we know it.

The former couple discuss the fact that neither of them have moved on with anyone else romantically, despite Remi receiving visits from Deena (Deepa Parmar), the flirty customer at The Tram.

Given it’s been months since Remi lost her memory of her wife, and her memories show no sign of returning, she has a bold suggestion: one of them should buy the other out of their house on Ramsay Street.

Up until this point, their son JJ (Riley Bryant) had remained optimistic about his mums reconnecting, so he’s left devastated when Remi reveals that the opposite is true.

Remi expresses that everyone needs to look to what’s best for their futures as there’s no turning back time. Instead, she’s going to focus on securing a return to her medical career.

However, there’s a glimmer of hope for the future when Remi suggests that she and Cara could both live in the same suburb going forward.

7) Shannon resurfaces just as Addison gets a new opportunity

Elsewhere, Addison (Florence Gladwin) and Clint (Jason Wilder) continue to bond following their brunch and pastry making session.

In recent weeks, Jane (Annie Jones), Krista and Leo have all become aware of Clint’s hope that Addison will chose to live with him in the future, with her addict mum still nowhere to be seen.

Clint is worried that Addison won’t want to live with him, so has held off on directly asking his daughter what she thinks of the idea.

Addison soon confesses to Leo that she’s not sure what to think of her dad not inviting her to move in with him, considering he’s about to have a spare room with his mum moving into care.

Meanwhile, Jane encourages Clint to bite the bullet and ask his daughter to move in with him.

However, just as Clint gets ready to ask, Krista shows up with news that will change everything… Addison’s mum, Shannon (Grace Quealy), has reached out after a stint in rehab and says she wants Addison to go back and live with her.

What will Addison decide?

8) Paul’s new Robinson recruit arrives in town

Over in the city, Paul welcomes his grandson Jimmy (Darcy Tadich) back to Oz and as a new recruit into the Robinson family business venture. Jimmy is the son of Paul’s daughter Amy Williams (Zoe Cramond), and the pair moved to New York in 2020.

It becomes clear that the two have something major up their sleeves, but could this mean that more Robinsons are on their way to help?

9) Leo and Krista commit to their future of fostering

Following the update about Shannon’s return and her desire for Addison to come live with her, Clint turns to his ex-lover Jane for support and reflects on how close he came to building a new life with his daughter, who he only met this year.

Jane urges Clint to give Addison the opportunity to live with him regardless and let her decide. But before Clint can even ask the question, Addison announces that she wants to go back to living with her mum and it seems the decision is final.

With Addison now having the option to return home, Krista and Leo consider their next steps for fostering.

The pair recently pivoted from their co-parenting plans with Nicolette after Krista realised she couldn’t parent a newborn because of the trigger of losing her baby, Hope, in a still birth.

With just one week of Neighbours to go after next week, will Krista and Leo get some good news before we say goodbye forever?

10) Shane Ramsay suggests a way to keep everyone together

Elsewhere, the Ramsay Street residents begin getting notices of compulsory acquisition through their letterboxes, leaving Susan distraught.

Legends Susan, Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Terese rally the residents as they continue to lead the campaign to save their beloved street from demolition to make way for the new freeway.

With the residents called for another meeting, the trio receive bad news when Vera (Sally-Anne Upton) and Wendy flag their intentions to take the offer from the developers, which would see them get 20% above the value of their house.

Despite this blow, the other neighbours are determined to continue on with the fight regardless.

When Shane Ramsay (Peter O’Brien) arrives back in town, Karl immediately assumes he’s there to help save the street named after his family.

However, he’s actually returned with a proposal – he’s been developing plans to build a new suburb nearby, and the news that Ramsay Street is set to be demolished has come at the perfect time.

He proposes to his friends that they could all start again in his new suburb – Ramsay Hills – and pick up where they left off. But will the residents of Ramsay Street really give up the fight that easily?

11) Paul makes a life-changing announcement

Meanwhile, Elle (Elise Jansen) picks up on her dad’s shady behaviour – like father, like daughter, she can tell when he’s up to something.

Terese can also tell that Paul has something going on, especially when she suggests that he could buy his former childhood home of No. 26 off the Rodwells, and he shows little interest in the idea.

Once Jimmy arrives, the time finally comes for Paul and his grandson to sit down with the family and share their big news: they’re launching a new family business, Robinson Towers – a brand new hotel and high rise apartment block in the city.

What’s more, he wants Terese and the other Ramsay Street residents to move there when the street is demolished!

12) It’s the Robinsons vs Ramsays one last time

With plans afoot to build ‘Robinson Towers’, Paul has gathered some of the family to get behind the project, while Terese is adamant she wants to stay put and continue fighting to save the street.

Later, Paul faces even more disappointment when Leo and Krista don’t jump at the opportunity to sell their businesses and put their efforts into running Robinson Towers.

Paul then discovers that Shane, his old school mate and sometimes rival, has offered the residents a visit to his ‘Ramsay Hills’ site, which could stop them taking up residence at Robinson Towers with him instead.

It seems Neighbours will be going out in the way it knows best, with the Robinsons vs Ramsays feud well and truly alive.

Shane manages to get his son Max (Ben Jackson) on board with promoting his plans and is hopeful that Max will have more luck with swaying Susan and Karl than he did.

As the pair take Karl and Susan to view the new plot, Karl seems open to the opportunity – especially when Shane suggests he could name one of the streets Kennedy Street – but Susan remains firm on staying put.

What does the future hold for Ramsay Street as we approach the final week?

13) JJ disappears as the Linwells seek revenge

With Shane’s proposal on the cards, Cara and Remi talk seriously about the plan to split their assets whilst doing the right thing by their sons and continuing to live close to one another.

With all their focus channelled on their future housing scenario, Remi stays quiet when she seems to get a very brief glimmer of memory of her wife before the accident!

Later that day, they realise they haven’t seen or heard from JJ since Remi had the chat with him about their future, and he’s not answering his phone.

They assume that he’s probably picked up an extra shift at Eirini Rising, but soon discover that that’s not the case.

The mums start to seriously worry for his whereabouts when a call comes through with some shocking news.

At the same time, Elle arrives at No. 30 – she’s spotted a note sticking out of their bird house, clearly from the Linwells.

Is JJ in serious danger?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

