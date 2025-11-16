8 EastEnders Spoilers as a shock kiss rocks Albert Square

This week on EastEnders, Jasmine digs for dirt, Ravi is taken away, Suki and Eve’s adoption application is at risk, and who does Vicki kiss?

1) Vicki goes on the attack

Last week, Vicki (Alice Haig) tried to return to normal after her ordeal with Joel (Max Murray), and even showed sympathy towards Tommy (Sonny Kendall) when his former friends ripped into him in the café.

However, she was rocked when Amy (Ellie Dadd) filled her in on the fact that Tommy kept Joel hidden for hours after Joel attacked her – she’d previously believed that Tommy had shopped his friend into the police straight away.

Later, she was shaken when she witnessed a man acting inappropriately towards another woman at Harry’s Barn, making sexually suggestive comments and pushing himself on her.

Next week, her heartbreak continues as she learns that Joel plans to plead not guilty, but she does her best to take her mind off things by agreeing to go to The Vic’s next quiz night.

There, she bumps into Ross (Alex Walkinshaw), and despite having kicked him out and told him that she can’t be part of any family that includes Joel, she ends up softening towards her estranged partner when the two of them end up on the same team.

However, she’s soon brought back to reality when she witnesses some concerning behaviour by Chelsea’s (Zaraah Abrahams) date Damon (Danny Szam) at the bar.

She later catches Damon on the phone to his wife, and, realising that he’s being unfaithful, she announces that he’s a cheat in front of the whole pub!

Poor Alfie (Shane Richie) just can’t catch a break as the Pub Quiz becomes drama-central once again.

After Vicki causes a big scene, Damon makes a hasty exit, and (for reasons we can’t quite figure out), he heads straight for the laundrette. Vicki follows him in there, and another row erupts between them, as Vicki makes her feelings known.

As Damon approaches Vicki, she pushes him away, causing him to fall badly and hit his head! Has Vicki’s trauma just got even worse?

2) Priya’s anger threatens Suki and Eve’s adoption

Two weeks ago week saw Suki (Balvinder Sopal) and Eve (Heather Peace) send Eve’s mother Norma (Jessica Turner) away, after she made it clear that she didn’t think Eve had what it takes to be a mother.

Thankfully, Eve had already received a touching character reference from Lily (Lillia Turner), and Eve assured her mum that they no longer needed her support.

Next week, the couple are nervous as their adoption assessment rolls around, and they try to broker peace between Ravi (Aaron Thiara) and the rest of the family after last week’s bombshell that Ravi had been instrumental in Harry (Elijah Holloway) being held captive and Kojo (Dayo Koleosho) being used for drug runs.

Things seem to be going well, until, during the assessment, Priya storms in and begins shouting at Ravi.

Unfortunately for Suki and Eve, assessor Robin (Alistair Cope) is there and has overheard the whole thing!

It’s not long before Avani (Aaliyah James) and Nugget (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) join in with the argument, as Suki and Eve do their best to silence them and keep the assessment on track.

Will Ravi’s crimes threaten Eve and Suki’s future as potential parents?

3) Zoe plays matchmaker

It’s been a long while since we’ve heard anything about Freddie (Bobby Brazier) and Anna’s (Molly Rainford) feelings for one another.

Anna was previously dating Freddie’s best friend Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell), and Freddie struggled to keep his feelings for his bestie’s girlfriend in check.

When Bobby left, it seemed like the path might finally be clear for Freddie and Anna to explore a romance, but they decided to put things on pause.

That pause then became indefinite when a furious Anna discovered that Freddie had slept with her sister Gina (Francesca Henry) at Christmas!

Now, nearly a year later, Zoe (Michelle Ryan) of all people notices the spark between Freddie and Anna, and tries to set them up.

With both Anna and Freddie set to depart Albert Square before the end of the year, with Anna having recently mentioned a planned trip to Australia, will a new romance see the pair leave the show together?

The following day, Zoe is having fun helping the pair rekindle their romance – that is, until she checks her phone, and sees that The Vic has been bombarded with a series of bad reviews, specifically mentioning her.

While Zoe may have been responsible for vandalising the Slater family photos, she insists that she’s not to blame for the other weird activities that have been happening in recent weeks.

It’s clear that someone is indeed targeting Zoe, but who?

4) Ravi is taken away

After the big family argument threatens their hopes of adoption, Eve makes it clear to Suki that they can’t have Ravi in the house if they do end up adopting – he’s too much of a risk for their future family.

They ask him to leave, and Ravi is left with no choice but to accept their decision.

However, as if moving away from his kids wasn’t bad enough, things soon take a dark turn when a group of men arrive at the door and forcibly take him away!

The following day, Ravi returns to the square, having suffered another beating. Is that his drug bosses’ final act of revenge, or does he still need to watch his back?

In more positive news, despite the blow-out at the assessment, Suki and Eve are delighted when it’s confirmed that they’ve made it through to the next stage of the adoption process!

5) A shock kiss

After Vicki accidentally knocks Damon to the floor unconscious, Zack (James Farrar) arrives and springs into action to protect her.

As the pair later reconvene, Vicki opens up to Zack and explains just how much she’s been affected by Joel’s attack. As Zack comforts her, the unlikely couple end up sharing a kiss, just as Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) walks in!

Vicki is of course Sharon’s (Letitia Dean) adoptive half-sister, with Vicki’s dad being Den (Leslie Grantham), and Sharon having been adopted by Den and Angie (Anita Dobson).

Meanwhile, Zack is Sharon’s biological half-brother, with them both sharing Gavin Sullivan as their biological father. Complicated.

After Kathy witnesses the kiss, Vicki and Zack insist that it was just a moment of madness, and ask Kathy to keep it from Sharon.

However, things rarely stay hidden for long in Walford.

6) Another threat shakes the Slaters

After the series of bad reviews for The Vic, Alfie continues to be suspicious, worried that Zoe is the one behind all of the supposed attacks against her.

However, wanting to keep Kat (Jessie Wallace) on side, he agrees to get Freddie to look into the reviews and see if he can figure out who posted them.

Despite this, Alfie demands that Zoe needs to leave, much to Kat’s shock as she tries to defend her daughter.

Then, they’re interrupted by another shocking event. Hearing a noise from the barrel store, they rush downstairs, where they find a threatening message written on the walls!

In Thursday’s episode, Alfie apologises to Zoe for doubting her, and when they find a dropped earring in the barrel store, Zoe is convinced that it must belong to whoever is targeting her.

With so many people having it in for Zoe, can they identify the earring’s owner?

7) Ross visits Joel

On Wednesday, Ross heads to visit his son in custody, where he asks him to plead guilty and spare Vicki from having to go to court and testify.

As he returns to Albert Square, he tells Vicki that he’s not giving up on their relationship.

Meanwhile, Zack tracks down Kathy and apologises once again for kissing Vicki, especially when she’s going through so much.

Kathy advises him to focus on Barney (Lewis Bridgeman), who desperately needs his support after everything that’s happened to the Mitchells in recent weeks.

The following day, Ross makes a grand gesture to remind Vicki of the good times they’ve shared in their two years together, but she’s unimpressed. It looks like a reunion for the pair is still some time off yet…

8) Jasmine launches a rogue investigation

Next week, the mystery of Jasmine (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) continues, as Oscar (Pierre Moullier) tries to figure out the enigmatic newcomer, who seems to have taken an unusual interest in Cindy (Michelle Collins).

As Oscar continues to try to form a romantic connection with Jasmine, he’s shocked when he finds her stealing the keys to Anthony’s (Nicholas Bailey) surgery.

She convinces him to join her in breaking into the surgery – and, as they get inside, Jasmine secretly logs onto Anthony’s computer.

What is she hoping to find?

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for this week:

Monday 17th November (Episode 7225)

It’s quiz night at The Vic.

Vicki takes matters into her own hands.

Zoe plays matchmaker.

Monday 18th November (Episode 7226)

Zack steps in and saves the day.

Suki and Eve try to hold things together.

Zoe is rattled by online posts.

Tuesday 19th November (Episode 7227)

Alfie is at odds with Zoe.

Priya fears for the future.

Ross tries to make a difference.

Thursday 20th November (Episode 7228)

A piece of jewellery sparks suspicion for the Slaters.

Oscar is led astray by Jasmine.

Nicola issues a warning.