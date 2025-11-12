Neighbours Spoilers – Wendy gives Holly and Andrew her blessing!

Next week on Neighbours, Wendy tells Andrew that he should pursue a future with Holly – but is it just a test?

In today’s episode, Andrew (Lloyd Will) finally comes clean to everyone about his affair with Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall), having finally had confirmation that he’s the father of her baby!

Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) and Andrew became close earlier this year after Holly took it upon herself to do more digging into Andrew’s birth father, Stephen (Mick Preston).

This came after Andrew’s sister, Gretchen (Amelia Bishop), told his wife, Wendy (Candice Leask), that Stephen was a bad person.

Once Holly found online evidence that Stephen was in fact a pillar of the community, she dragged Andrew to Sandy Point to go and find out the truth.

Holly and Andrew’s connection also blossomed in the wake of Andrew and Wendy’s constant marital issues, which began when Wendy grew close to fellow uni student, Quinn (Louis Lè) before she moved away to Murrayville.

On her return, she was convinced Andrew was having an affair with his self defence class student, Sandra (Natassia Halabi) – although it turned out he was being framed by jealous class attendee Phil (Indigo Parer).

Meanwhile, Holly and Andrew’s connection continued to grow and the unresolved sexual tension escalated when Dr Gavin Bowman (Cameron MacDonald) was let out early from prison – leaving her in fear that he would take revenge on her.

Andrew became very protective of Holly, leading to them kissing when she lured him to Lassiters falsely claiming she’d seen Bowman again.

Despite his better judgement, he eventually gave into his desires with Holly in a Lassiter’s hotel room.

The pair attempted to end things, but soon had their first proper date in the city and continued to meet up in motels, all while Andrew promised Holly he would leave Wendy and start a life with her on the coast.

But Andrew had a change of heart after Wendy was rushed to hospital out – out cold with concussion – and had a realisation he could have lost the woman he loves.

Soon after he broke it to Holly that their affair was over, she found out she was pregnant and let her ex-boyfriend, Max (Ben Jackson), believe he was the father before admitting to Andrew that he’s actually the baby’s dad in yesterday’s episode.

At the vow renewal, Andrew tells Wendy the truth in front of their friends and family.

A heartbroken Wendy then kicks Andrew out of No. 26, while Sadie cuts all ties with her bestie after hearing she’d been getting with her dad behind her back.

The revelation causes old wounds resurface for the Kennedys in the aftermath of the affair revelation.

It reminds Susan (Jackie Woodburne) about Karl’s (Alan Fletcher) relationship with Izzy (Natalie Bassingthwaighte), Holly’s mum, and the heartbreak she suffered when she learnt that Izzy was pregnant – though the first time around, it turned out that the baby wasn’t Karl’s.

Long term fans of the show may remember the iconic episode of Karl and Susan’s vow renewal in London, where Izzy turned up about to give birth and announced she was having Karl’s baby after all.

The pair had last slept together again after Karl mistook Izzy for Susan in a haze after consuming too many sleeping pills.

Next week, Karl and Susan remain loyal to Holly after the news comes out, continuing to honour their support for her to have Andrew’s child.

Karl blames Andrew for the affair, seeing Holly as the vulnerable party, and has an altercation with Andrew in the street, despite it being pointed out that he’s been in a similar scenario himself.

Karl’s adamant it’s a very different situation, but Susan refuses to comment before turning to friends Jane (Annie Jones) and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) to open up about her feelings.

Susan also expresses her empathy to Wendy, knowing how it feels to be betrayed by a man you love. This leads Wendy to break down, agonising over the thought of her husband having a baby with another woman.

Later, Andrew perseveres in his plan to try and make things better with Wendy, but she’s not having any of it…

Sadie, however, is interested in hearing what her dad has to say about how the affair started. Once she hears Andrew’s take, Sadie pins all responsibility on Holly – the man-eater who has waylaid her innocent father…

Sadie then makes a demand that Holly leaves town and never comes back after the trouble she’s caused to her family!

Holly reflects on Sadie’s request and calls Izzy to see if she and the baby can go and live with her in the UK. When Izzy doesn’t seem overly keen on the idea, Holly confides in her step-mum, Susan.

With Izzy now being at the forefront of discussions, Susan admits her disappointment in Holly – although makes it clear that she’ll continue to support her regardless.

Later, Holly shows Andrew the ultrasound photo and he seems thrilled to see his future child for the first time.

During the JJ (Riley Bryant) sperm donor saga, Andrew and Wendy discussed Andrew’s desire to have more children after Sadie was born, but it never came to be.

Holly realises she’ll need to make a call about how involved Andrew can be in their child’s life.

Elsewhere, Sadie comes home and finds her mum looking at the family photos around the house.

Sadie makes her pitch that it’s all Holly’s doing, but Wendy puts her foot down and helps her see her father is just as responsible for crossing the line.

Wendy decides to take the photos of her husband down before paying him a visit to share something important: he has her blessing to be with Holly and their baby, if he truly loves her.

But is Wendy’s offer legitimate, or is she just testing her husband?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 17th November (Episode 9348 / 445)

Krista speaks her truth.

Karl follows a new lead.

Nicolette is protective of Jane.

Tuesday 18th November (Episode 9349 / 446)

Hidden tensions impact the Kennedys.

Sadie and Wendy face the fallout.

Nicolette can’t help but meddle.

Wednesday 19th November (Episode 9350 / 447)

Wendy makes a shocking choice.

Max walks on the wild side.

The Kennedys confront the echoes of their past.

Thursday 20th November (Episode 9351 / 448)

Holly and Wendy finally face off.

Zac feels the heat.

Max takes a huge step forward.