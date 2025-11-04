Neighbours Spoilers – Holly tells Andrew that he’s the father!

Next week on Neighbours, as Taye comes close to discovering their secret, Holly tells Andrew the truth – he’s the father of her baby! Elsewhere, Greg is found alive.

In yesterday’s episode, Max (Ben Jackson) discovered that Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) was pregnant after Taye (Lakota Johnson) blurted out her news despite Sadie’s (Emerald Chan) attempts to keep him quiet.

Despite Holly telling Max that she hasn’t yet decided if she’s going to keep the baby, he begins to get excited at the the thought of being a dad.

In this Thursday’s episode, he turns up unannounced at Erinsborough Hospital as Holly heads for her first ultrasound.

Wendy (Candice Leask) also happens to arrive at the hospital for a checkup, and as she watches Holly, Max and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) from afar, it doesn’t take her long to put the pieces together…

When she returns to Ramsay Street, it’s not long until she spills the beans to Andrew (Lloyd Will). News of Holly’s pregnancy is spreading fast!

When Max pays Holy yet another visit after finding a sweet rocking horse for their child, Holly is left feeling overwhelmed by the attention he’s giving her and the unborn baby, as she continues to hide the fact that it’s most likely Andrew’s.

At the end of the week, Holly runs off, leaving Max and Karl (Alan Fletcher) concerned for her welfare and desperate to find her.

Eventually, Holly’s tracked down by an anxious Andrew, who corners her into telling him the truth – is he the real father of her baby!?

Next week, Holly claims the baby isn’t Andrew’s, but he knows that she’s lying…

With Holly still assumed missing, Sadie calls Taye in a panic to help with the search.

Despite being tied up with his promotional event at the V Bar, Taye feels compelled to find Holly, as he was the one who blew her baby secret to Max in the first place.

By bailing on the event, Taye only proves Paul’s (Stefan Dennis) point that it wasn’t worth giving him a chance, and he rips away the offer to give Taye a cut of the earnings from the event.

Later, Sadie and Taye get into an argument over his decision to spill Holly’s secret to Max.

Sadie snaps and tells Taye that she may well have done the same and not told him if she got pregnant.

This gets Taye’s back up and he remains adamant that he did the right thing, but Sadie can’t agree. As they reach a deadlock, is there anyway to overcome this?

Meanwhile, Holly tries to make out that her disappearance was no big deal, and as she returns to Ramsay Street, she decides to ‘officially’ tell Andrew and Wendy her news, despite the fact they’re both already in the know.

A delighted Wendy expresses her hopes that she can be a role model for Holly, given she had Sadie unplanned at Holly’s age, but the idea leaves Andrew riddled with guilt.

Later, Andrew checks in with Holly about how she’s doing and she’s furious that he won’t back off.

She tells him to mind his business and reminds him that the baby has nothing to do with him! But is this really true?

The following day, back at the V Bar, Paul and Taye are catching up on admin when Taye stumbles upon Holly’s missing earring.

Max had gifted Holly a pair of expensive earrings shortly before they broke up, and Holly had lost one of them during one of her and Andrew’s dates at the city bar.

Things get even stranger for Taye when he finds a massive overcharge fee on Andrew’s credit card for the very day the earring was lost.

Paul and Taye are thrown by the weird connection with their neighbours, but Taye can’t get hold of Holly to ask more.

With Taye being quick to realise that Holly was pregnant, will he put two and two together about Andrew and Holly’s affair?

Later, Susan suggests that Shane Ramsay (Peter O’Brien), Max’s rich dad, could be a financial support for the baby, which leaves Holly worried about how many people she could be deceiving with her lies.

She decides that she can’t go on like this, so admits to Max that there’s a chance the baby may not be his, putting it down to a one night stand shortly after they broke up.

When Max sees Felix and Andrew shortly after, and reveals to them Holly’s huge update regarding the father of her child, Andrew fears that his secret is about to be revealed.

Holly tries to put Andrew’s mind at ease that this won’t link back to him, but Andrew can’t see it any other way.

He’s left in complete and utter panic, feeling that the walls have completely closed in on him.

Meanwhile, Holly goes to check if Max is okay and he demands answers in the wake of her revelation – he deserves to know if he is the father or not!

This prompts Holly to finally tell Andrew the truth… the baby has to be his.

Elsewhere, Cara (Sara West) is grieving the loss of her father, after she was told last week that his car had gone off a cliff and he was presumed dead.

Cara and Felix (James Beaufort) fulfil her mum’s instruction by going to her dad’s caravan to get his things. On arrival, they find some strange goings on, as it appears someone’s been living there…

Cara assumes it has to be squatters, but Felix has another thought which he only shares with Andrew – did Greg (Gary Sweet) fake his own death after all?

The next day, on the morning of the vow renewal, Andrew and Felix go back to the caravan together where they come face to face with Greg, very much alive!

Greg owns up to faking his death and claims that it was the only way he could protect his family from the Linwells. Greg gives Andrew a threat: if Cara gets to know the truth then he’ll have to share the news of his affair.

But Andrew knows that he can’t go on pretending the affair never happened if Holly is carrying his child anyway…

As the afternoon comes round, the Rodwells’ friends and family gather to celebrate their vow renewal.

But with Andrew knowing his time is up, will he reveal the affair and collapse his marriage once and for all?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

