On this week’s RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service, Chaya heads for heartbreak whilst Mira grows jealous of Wayne’s friendship with Naomi.

After a tempestuous few months in Broken Hill, this week’s RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service sees Christmas arrive.

It’s a time for loved ones to come together, enjoy each other’s company and reflect on the year that’s been.

However, there’s no shortage of twists and turns as the town gathers for its Annual Christmas Children’s Benefit.

Pete’s last minute decision could save a life

As preparations begin for the night’s festivities, Pete (Stephen Peacocke) and Eliza (Emma Hamilton) are reminded that medical emergencies don’t stop just because of the time of year. In fact, they tend to get worse.

After a phone call from base, Leonie (Justine Clarke) sends the pair of medicos out to a farmhouse where David (Paul Recihstein) is complaining of chest pain.

As they arrive with Nigel (Lawrence Ola) behind the throttle, they find a worse for wear David, who claims he has been planning a large Christmas lunch for his family.

Pete and Eliza are quick into action, hooking him up to a cardiac monitor, almost positive that the chest pains have been caused by the stress he’s putting himself under.

However, when Pete runs a background search for David’s medical history, he’s shocked by what he discovers.

David has been retrieved five times by the RFDS in the past six months!

After getting wind of an multi-vehicle accident, they make the decision to unhook David and head to the site of the crash.

David’s upset, believing they are throwing him into the ‘too hard’ basket, but Pete and Eliza assure him that they have to prioritise their resources accordingly.

Back at the plane, Pete decides to go check in on David one final time before take-off, especially with Eliza having suggested he’s suffering from factitious disorder (formerly, as she points out, known as Munchausen syndrome).

However, when Pete returns to David’s house, he’s horrified to find him having a seizure!

Mira grows jealous of Wayne and Naomi

Meanwhile, Wayne (Rob Collins) teams up with Naomi (Laila Thaker) to teach young Aboriginal children how to wash their hands properly.

Following the session, Naomi gifts Wayne a wooden statue; a present she got when she was working with Wayne’s mother’s mob.

Wayne’s grateful, and finally makes his way to the Christmas benefit, but is soon called away with Mira (Ash Ricardo) and Matty (Jack Scott) to tend to an unconscious male Pradeep (Abhay Walia) who has hit his head falling off a jet ski.

On their way, Mira learns of Naomi’s Christmas gift and grows jealous. It’s very obvious that there is an unspoken tension on Mira’s side about Wayne and Naomi spending time together.

Upon retrieving Pradeep, Mira races against the clock to get him to the nearest hospital as his daughter Tanika (Shailza Rai) struggles to convey his medical history to Matty and Wayne.

Although Tanika’s English is scarce, she is able to confirm that Pradeep has an issue with his blood. However, what exactly the issue is, remains a mystery…

Chaya’s heartbroken by Caleb’s confession

Outside of the ongoings of the RFDS, Matty hasn’t been himself for some time. Ever since his kiss with Caleb (Mark Fantasia), he’s been trying to avoid Chaya (Emma Harvie), but its becoming quite obvious that he’s hiding something.

As Matty prepares for his performance as Miley Hart, his drag alter ego, Caleb visits him and the pair share a kiss, only to be walked in on by Mira.

She’s shocked by what she’s seen, but keeps it to herself.

However, deep within, her insecurity over Wayne and Naomi builds up her frustration, knowing what this news would do to her friend should Chaya find out.

When Matty begins his performance, he takes Caleb’s hand who assist him off the stage.

Caleb plants a kiss on the hand, which confuses Chaya – she didn’t realise Matty and Caleb were now friends.

Later, Chaya asks Caleb out on a date, and he makes a shocking confession that Chaya didn’t see coming, leaving her heartbroken…

Taylor fronts Darren

It’s been months since Taylor (Sofia Nolan) has seen ex-boyfriend Darren (Thomas Weatherall), who has been living in a different area.

However, what Taylor’s been keeping from him is huge: she is pregnant with his baby following a night together when they last met up.

Knowing that Darren is going to be at the children’s benefit, Taylor grows anxious, but its nothing on what she feels when she hears that he has actually landed in Broken Hill.

When the pair finally come face to face, there’s a sense of awkwardness between them which Poppy Galanis (Luca Sardelis) is quick to try and break.

Unfortunately, the tension remains as Taylor hides her secret.

Will she finally reveal the truth?

Anna lets out her grief

It’s been a huge few months for Anna Galanis (Elena Carapetis), who has not only had to deal with the loss of her son Joe (Luke Furlan), but also the fallout from the bus crash and her daughter Poppy readjusting to life as an amputee.

She’s very quick to hit the bottle this week as she and Poppy attend the children’s benefit, and it doesn’t seem like she wants to slow up any time soon.

Although Poppy can see Anna’s self-destructive behaviour, Anna remains oblivious, even when she finds herself sitting on Graham’s (Rodney Afif) lap.

When Graham – aka Santa Claus – delivers Poppy the running blade she has so desperately wanted, but couldn’t afford, thanks to Chaya, Anna finds herself heading up to the stage to make a speech about the year, and Joe.

Unfortunately, things don’t exactly go to plan and she falls from the stage, taking Chaya down with her…

Episode 5 of RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service airs Wednesday 29th October at 7:30pm on 7 and 7Plus.