Next week on Neighbours, Leo fears for his and Krista’s baby plans when Krista is more focused on newcomer Addison, while Sadie reels from Holly’s pregnancy bombshell.

It seems Krista (Majella Davis) may not be as invested in the co-parenting baby plan as she’s made out, despite being the one to press go on the idea last week.

The next Ramsay Street co-parenting trio was formed after Krista finally told Leo (Tim Kano) that she didn’t want to carry another baby following a stillbirth last year.

Nicolette (Hannah Monson) jumped on the opportunity to carry the baby of another Tanaka twin after bringing her daughter Isla (Hana Abe-Tucker) into the world with Leo’s deceased brother, David (Takaya Honda), who she still co-parents with his husband Aaron (Matt Wilson).

Meanwhile, Jane (Annie Jones) finally got to the bottom of the strange goings on at the school last week after she discovered Addison (Florence Gladwin), an Erinsborough High student, sleeping out in the store cupboard.

This week, Jane offered Addison a room at No. 24 after she found her hiding out at the school again, with Addison explaining that she was struggling at the foster placement Jane helped to arrange for her.

But when Nicolette arrived home, she was far from impressed by her mum’s new lodger – Addison is the student she had a confrontation with in Harold’s that day after tripping over her bag… awkward!

Nicolette was desperate to get Addison out of No. 24 so hatched a plan to reunite the teen with her mum and tried to track her down.

Krista later spotted Nicolette searching for a Shannon Rutherford (Grace Quealy), who just so happens to be Krista’s former dealer whose carelessness put Abby (Nikita Kato) in hospital.

Nicolette then raised her concerns about having the daughter of a drug dealer in their house, which Addison overheared.

Although Nicolette realised she had made a mistake and needed to give Addison a chance, it was too late – Addison had already accepted an offer for a new foster stay.

Next week, things have moved at pace for the co-parenting trio as Nicolette and Leo have their insemination day.

The three gear up to be a future parenting dream team, but not before Leo checks in with Krista that she’s 100% on board.

Krista is adamant she’s ready to do this after already stating it’s ‘taking a leap into the unknown’.

Meanwhile, JJ (Riley Bryant), Felix (James Beaufort) and Krista find Addison rough sleeping near The Tram, having already given up on her new placement.

Addison urges them not to tell Jane as she thinks she’s already caused enough trouble for her school principal.

JJ confides in Krista about his idea to somehow contact Addison’s mum, and Krista knows how she could make this happen…

Krista comes up with a plan to get in touch with Shannon, pretending that she wants to score drugs, but Leo is far from happy about this approach!

Leo tells Krista it’s too risky as they have no idea how Shannon will react when she realises it’s a set-up, which Krista seemingly takes on board.

However, Krista continues to focus on how she can help Addison, while Nicolette and Leo plan for Nicolette to take one of the Eclipse Apartments at Lassiters so they can all be in the same building when the baby arrives.

Later, Krista goes against her husband’s wishes and carries out her plan to convince Shannon to meet, desperate to help young Addison out.

It seems to be a success when Shannon commits to seeing her daughter, but Addison is sorely disappointed when her mum later cancels.

Addison feels her only option is to return to her latest foster care placement, even though she was struggling with the setup there.

Jane and Nicolette tell Addison that she can return to No. 24 instead, but Addison’s not convinced that Nicolette is truly on board, and Krista also notices Nic’s uncertainty.

Krista asks Leo if they can instead offer a room to Addison, and he’s completely taken aback by the suggestion – they want to have a baby, not a teenage girl to look after!

Leo has difficulty understanding Krista’s commitment to take in Addison, even if she remains firm that she’s fully focused on having a child with him and Nicolette.

While Addison’s welfare continues to guide Krista’s actions, could she be considering another way to have a child in their lives?

Later, everyone involved in Addison’s care receives a shocking reveal about who her father is – it’s none other than Clint (Jason Widler), the cleaner who was Jane’s toyboy lover early this year!

Will Clint want anything to do with his daughter?

Elsewhere, there’s more trouble for Holly (Lucinda Armstrong-Hall) as her pregnancy news slowly begins to spread around Erinsborough.

This week, Holly discovers she’s pregnant, which only adds to the guilt of her affair with Andrew (Lloyd Will) despite Andrew calling it off.

Riddled with guilt, Holly decides to avoid Sadie (Emerald Chan) and asks Karl (Alan Fletcher) for a loan to finish paying back Max (Ben Jackson) for the expensive earring she lost before they broke up.

But Max doesn’t want the money; he just wants them to be friends and for Holly to be okay.

Max eventually gives in and accepts the gesture, but quickly regrets it, so convinces Sadie to take the wad of cash back to Holly.

Despite Sadie being thrilled that Holly made an appearance to support her at the Lassiters makeup event last week, she’s now confused why she’s being distant again and wants answers.

When Holly refuses to take the money, or give her reasons for her flakiness, Sadie forces the money into Holly’s handbag… where she finds Holly’s pregnancy leaflet!

Next week, Sadie’s still in shock about her bestie’s pregnancy news – she’s convinced that the father has to be Max, and this explains why she’s been so weird lately. Holly panics in the moment and lets Sadie believe her theory is true.

Sadie tells Holly that she has her back and discusses her options, oblivious that Holly’s been having an affair with her dad!

Holly doesn’t know what to do and wonders if she should ask her mum, Izzy (Natalie Bassingthwaighte), before remembering that her mum’s never been a good role model.

Later, Karl assumes Holly’s still upset over the breakup with Max and reassures her that he’s a good young man who would still want to be in her life.

Holly doesn’t want to follow in her mum’s footsteps, after Izzy previously lied to Karl about carrying his baby before Holly came along.

However, she thinks she could keep all options on the table for her and the baby’s future – especially after seeing Wendy (Candice Leask) and Andrew walking hand in hand as Andrew works to repair his marriage.

Holly decides to take her dad’s advice on board and ask Max if he wants to meet up as friends.

Holly joins the old gang for lunch with Sadie, Taye (Lakota Johnson) and Max, which gets Sadie talking about whether something could still be there between the exes.

Later, Holly and Sadie discuss next steps with the pregnancy and Holly admits she’s got no clue whether she wants to go ahead with having the baby or not.

Taye sees the girls debriefing on something that’s clearly major, and when they head back to No. 26 later that day, he asks his girlfriend for the lowdown.

Sadie tries to keep Holly’s secret, but when Taye doesn’t give up, she accidentally reveals something that helps him land on the truth.

Taye’s convinced that Max needs to know, but at that moment Max walks in – “know what?”

Will Taye reveal Holly’s secret?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 27th October (Episode 9336 / 433)

Holly confides in Sadie.

Krista makes a risky plan.

Nicolette feels hopeful about her future.

Tuesday 28th October (Episode 9337 / 434)

Elle and Paul’s plans fail.

Krista makes a bold move.

Nicolette considers a change of scenery.

Wednesday 29th October (Episode 9338 / 435)

Krista learns a surprising secret.

Taye feels the pressure.

Elle and Paul must admit they’re a little rusty.

Thursday 30th October (Episode 9339 / 436)

Leo hopes Krista will come around to their plans.

Taye pressures Sadie into spilling Holly’s secret.

Addison meets her father.