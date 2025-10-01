RFDS Episode 2 Spoilers – Pete is forced to land a plane

In next week’s nail-biting episode of RFDS, a surprise incident leads Pete to control a plane, whilst Eliza faces the fallout from her decision.

Heading into Episode 2 next Wednesday evening, some time has passed since the events of tonight’s dramatic first episode, but there are still ripples being felt from the fallout of the bus crash.

Eliza (Emma Hamilton) is feeling the effects of having to make the toughest decision of her career, whilst Taylor (Sofia Nolan), the unlikely victim in the rescue, is struggling to accept the outcome of her injuries.

Having just learnt she was pregnant, next week’s RFDS sees Taylor being picked up from the hospital by her uncle Pete (Stephen Peacocke).

It’s safe to say the outcome of her injuries is dire enough to see her accompanied back to Broken Hill by Pete, who is ready to return to the local RFDS service.

The cold front

With the day kicking off, Graham (Rodney Afif) informs the team that there is a cold front coming through, which will result in swift collections to avoid cross-winds threatening the planes.

However, the cold front seems to be infiltrating the team, as Wayne (Rob Collins) finds himself tense about Pete’s impending return. After all, it’s been a year, and Pete has barely corresponded with his supposed best mate, if at all.

Forced to work together, Pete and Wayne head to the house of a local, Andrea Purvis (Bessie Holland), who recognises Pete and reassures him of how nice it is to see him.

As they examine Andrea, she notes that she has just had gastric banding surgery in an attempt to lose weight.

Trying to get to the bottom of things, Pete and Wayne question her diet. She’s quick to bite back, stating that she is sick of people not trusting that she is eating exactly as the doctor told her to.

However, as she does so, she finds herself vomiting foam. Pete sets Andrea up with a nasogastric tube and is shocked to see the foam in it. Realising they need to get her to a hospital, it’s a race against time as Graham reveals the cold front will hit in the next half hour.

The fallout for Eliza continues

Meanwhile, Eliza and Matty (Jack Scott) are tending to Brian (Chris Duncan), a local farmer who has fallen off a horse.

His overbearing daughter Kate (Jessica Phillipps) is quick to recognise Eliza and is put off by her presence. Whilst Eliza clocks this, her focus is firmly on Brian, who has started to believe Eliza is his last wife, Jenny.

Eliza’s concern about Brian’s condition worsens when she notices spider veins on Brian’s stomach and begins to wonder whether he actually fell off a horse or if something more serious is at play.

Delving back into her medical knowledge, she comes to the conclusion that it’s more likely a rare illness brought on by alcohol consumption.

With the solution simple, Eliza gives Brian a jab and explains that he will just need to pop into his GP to get another one in a few weeks.

This doesn’t sit well with Kate, who makes a snarky comment about Eliza leaving him – just like she did with one of the victims at the site of the bus crash.

Hurt after Kate’s commentary about her decision, Eliza is then shocked when Brian vomits blood all over her.

His prognosis has changed, and Eliza finds herself once again in an impossible position…

Pete’s forced into the pilot’s seat

It’s Mira’s (Ash Ricardo) first day back at work from a year off on maternity leave. Although she believes she’s rusty, the team are fully behind her, supporting her each step of the way.

No one more so than base manager Leonie (Justine Clarke), who approaches her to seek advice on whether her supposedly secret relationship with Graham is common knowledge amongst the staff.

The pair’s interaction is cut short when Mira receives a distressing call over the radio: Graham has suffered a concussion during a bout of turbulence and there is no one flying the plane.

Pete has jumped straight into the co-pilot’s seat as Wayne anxiously watches on, but it’s not an ideal situation.

Mira’s unsettled being forced back into such a confronting position on her first day back at work, but Leonie and Chaya (Emma Harvie) are right behind her.

As she begins to talk Pete through what to do, she makes a terrifying faux pas that sends the plane banking as autopilot is accidentally turned off.

Overwhelmed by her mistake, Mira fights back tears as she excuses herself between instructions. She takes a brief moment to herself in the store room, where Chaya tracks her down.

Mira can’t stop questioning herself, but the hilarious interaction between her and Chaya allows her the strength to go back to the control room and continue.

With the crew from the second plane back at base, Eliza gets all the stats from pilot Nigel (Lawrence Ola) and realises that this may not be a textbook landing.

As Leonie waits anxiously in the background, Mira explains that with the variables as they are, there are two options: Pete can either attempt to land the plane smoothly, but be hit with strong cross-winds through the descent, or attempt a more difficult landing which isn’t affected by the cold front…

Pete’s confronted by Mira’s eventual decision, and begins to tell her what to do in the case that he doesn’t make it back alive.

However, Mira snaps back, reminding Pete that they aren’t getting hysterical, they’re landing a plane!

Will Pete, Wayne and Graham survive the landing with Pete behind the controls?

Leonie’s bombshell discovery

It seems that it isn’t enough for poor Leonie to struggle with the news that her secret relationship is not so secret anymore, and that her boyfriend is unconscious in a plane with Pete behind the throttle.

As the hour draws to a close, Leonie receives a phone call that makes her blood run cold. Picking up the phone, she makes a call to Eliza to deliver the shocking blow.

The news has just turned the entire outcome of the bus crash on its head…

Just what has Leonie learnt?

RFDS premieres tonight, Wednesday 1st October, and airs at 7:30pm on 7 and 7Plus.