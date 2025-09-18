11 EastEnders Spoilers for Next Week – 22nd to 25th September

Next week on EastEnders, Stacey’s exit story begins, Sharon returns to a few surprises, Peter’s new admirer sees him make a big decision, and Zoe reveals more secrets.

1) The aftermath of Zoe and Greg’s showdown

Tonight’s dramatic episode, which is now available on iPlayer and airs on BBC One this evening, sees Greg (Dean Williamson) hold Kat (Jessie Wallace) hostage in The Vic, demanding money. While Kat agreed to help out by giving her daughter the funds she needed, she faced a huge shock when Greg revealed that Zoe has a son who she’s trying to track down.

Just as Kat managed to convince Greg to leave, all went south when Tommy (Sonny Kendall) walked in. After he screamed for help, Jack (Scott Maslen) and Ravi (Aaron Thiara) – who were busy discussing what to do about their ongoing gun drama – rushed over to the pub as the situation escalated.

With the police on their way, Zoe told Ravi and Jack that Greg was the one who shot her, resulting in the pair coming up with a plan to frame Greg and get rid of their contraband once and for all. At the end of the episode, Zoe and Kat had a heart to heart, with Kat committing to helping Zoe track down her long lost son.

Next week, picking up where we left things, the Slater family is still reeling from the previous night’s events. Despite Kat’s commitments to help her daughter and Zoe’s attempts to defend her actions, the family still remain suspicious as Zoe continues to evade the truth about her past.

2) Sharon returns

Sharon (Letitia Dean) has been off screen for a number of months, first leaving to stay with Jada, then later visiting a grieving Michelle in Australia. Next Monday, she’s finally back, and she’s shocked when she spots her old foe Zoe outside No. 31!

Vicki (Alice Haig) and Zack (James Farrar) are excited to welcome Sharon back to Walford, but she’s distracted as she remains focussed on Zoe’s unexpected return, and soon slips off to confront her.

However, despite their checkered past, Sharon later heads to The Vic where she calls a truce with Zoe.

3) Peter has an admirer

This week, Cindy (Michelle Collins) saw that Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) and Peter (Thomas Law) were struggling to juggle childcare and their personal lives, so offered to move into No. 25 to help out. Remarkably, Peter agreed, and next week Cindy moves in with Lauren, Peter and Oscar (Pierre Moullier)!

Unsurprisingly, Cindy’s presence soon causes tension between Lauren and Peter – it’s almost like that’s exactly what Cindy was hoping for!

Soon after, Peter heads off to Jimmy’s sensory class, where mum Demi (Lucy Edington-Brown) makes a beeline for him – the pair quickly strike up a friendship, but it’s clear that Demi has a crush on Peter.

The following day, Peter ignores dad Ian’s (Adam Woodyatt) advice and goes for a drink with Demi at The Vic.

His fun evening leaves him with a newfound lust for life, and when he returns home, he seduces Lauren. However, he’s oblivious to the fact that Penny witnessed his overly friendly exchange with Demi – are the pair really just friends?

4) Lauren isn’t fazed by Peter’s flirty messages

In Wednesday’s episode, Oscar walks in on Peter and Lauren after Peter’s pub ‘date’ with Demi put him in the mood. The pair are amused by the awkward interruption, and they later head to Johnny’s birthday party at The Albert.

Meanwhile, Penny tells Peter that she knows all about his date with his mystery woman, and demands he tell Lauren what’s going on.

However, Peter decides against it – it was just a drink with a fellow parent, nothing’s going on.

Yet soon enough, Lauren finds out herself when she spots a flirty message from Demi on her fiancé’s phone.

When she seems completely unfazed by the seductive message, it leaves Peter wondering why she wasn’t jealous – is Lauren really serious about their relationship?

5) Howie’s cashflow woes continue

Howie (Delroy Atkinson) has been strapped for cash in recent months after his postman shifts were reduced.

He faced embarrassment when Denzel (Jaden Ladega) asked Kim (Tameka Empson) to help pay for the music festival that he and his friends were going on, knowing that his dad likely wouldn’t have the cash to pay for it.

His embarrassment continued when he overheard Kim talking to Denise (Diane Parish) and Yolande (Angela Wynter) about his lack of money, with Kim lamenting how different their relationship was to her one with her late husband Vincent.

When Patrick (Rudolph Walker) decided to place a bet on the horses to fund his wedding, he won himself £6,000, but a troubled Oscar broke into No. 20 and stole it.

Howie caught a glimpse of Oscar’s ankle tag as he made a run for it, and later blackmailed Oscar into handing over the cash – and as things currently stand, Patrick has no idea that Howie ended up with his winnings.

This week, Howie splashed most of his remaining cash on a new car for Kim – something he’s set to regret next week when Kim accidentally destroys her camera equipment, putting her Kimfluencer business in jeopardy.

Feeling like he needs to step up and help her replace her cameras, what will Howie do now?

The next day, Howie gets a new job delivering parcels – will a legitimate job help him raise the cash, or is there another twist in Howie’s tale?

6) New character Jasmine arrives

On Tuesday, a new character by the name of Jasmie (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) arrives at The Albert and asks Cindy if there are any jobs going.

Cindy turns her down, but Jasmine decides to take matters into her own hands, clearly determined to win her over and bag herself the job.

Cindy is impressed by her determination and offers her the job, before Jean (Gillian Wright) arrives and scolds them both.

But what is Jean’s issue with the newcomer?

The following day, while Jasmine has managed to win Cindy over, it’s clear that the bar’s new co-manager Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) isn’t a fan of the new arrival.

Meanwhile, Oscar takes a shine to Jasmine and turns on the charm as he attempts to woo her, but Cindy warns her to stay away from the troubled Branning.

Then, in Thursday’s episode, Oscar steals Jasmine an outfit from the market – his unique way of demonstrating his romantic side as he asks her out on a date.

When Jasmine is clearly interested, Cindy doubles down and once again warns her to stay away from Oscar.

7) Zack, Vicki and Zoe face off

Before Sharon’s extended absence from Albert Square, her love life had become very complicated.

She and Teddy (Roland Manookian) embarked on a relationship together, before Sharon soon began growing closer to ex-husband Phil (Steve McFadden).

It seemed like Phil and Sharon might have been able to rekindle their romance, but the brief return of Grant (Ross Kemp) put paid to that when Grant and Sharon kissed, leading to a dramatic outburst from Phil when he found out.

Next week, things are awkward between Sharon and Phil when they bump into each other in the Bridge Street Café, but Sharon manages to smooth things over when she offers Phil the chance to babysit Albie that evening.

Before she left, Sharon let Vicki (Alice Haig), Ross (Alex Walkinshaw) and Joel (Max Murray) move into No. 43, but we later learnt via Zack (James Farrar) that Vicki hadn’t yet made any efforts to pay Sharon back the money she borrowed from her, and the family were nearly kicked out.

Sharon soon turns her attention back to Vicki’s debt – however, Vicki is overwhelmed by the ongoing drama with Joel, who she’s singlehandedly looking after with Ross working both day and night shifts to earn some extra cash to pay Sharon back.

Vicki storms out after Sharon confronts her, only to run into Zoe, leading the pair to have another fight in the square.

Zack and Anthony (Nicholas Bailey) rush in to break up the fight, but Zack gets hit in the process.

By the looks of photos from the episode, Vicki and Zoe are also both left battered and bruised after their encounter, as they join Zack in applying ice packs to their faces.

Sharon and Phil later share a warm exchange, but it doesn’t last long when Sharon returns home to find Vicki and Zack discussing their encounter with Zoe. Sharon heads straight to The Vic to confront Zoe, but Zoe hits back with a shocking admission!

What is the next big revelation to come from the returnee?

8) Peter hatches a plan

After realising that Lauren may not be that invested in their relationship in Wednesday’s episode, Peter’s week goes from bad to worse when he walks into the café to find Lauren, Demi and Penny all hanging out together.

Penny has sneakily organised for the three of them to meet for coffee after spotting Peter and Demi’s clandestine meeting at The Vic.

Unexpectedly, Lauren and Demi soon begin to bond, and Peter is horrified when he walks in to find the three laughing at his expense.

Thankfully, Lauren is soon able to smooth things over as she tells Peter that she wants more excitement in their relationship.

He seeks advice from Ian and Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) – because who else would you go to for advice on spicing things up – but it turns out he’s already got a plan of his own. His dad and grandmother are left shocked as Peter reveals what he’s got in store for Lauren!

Will it be the excitement she’s looking for?

9) Zoe begins to thaw towards Kat

Sharon refuses to believe Zoe after her shock confession in Tuesday’s episode. She loses her temper, prompting Kat to chuck Sharon and Vicki out of the pub.

Later, at the café, Ian notices that Sharon is upset and takes her back to No. 45 for a heart-to-heart with Kathy. While there, Ian tries to convince Sharon that Zoe is lying – but what is the big revelation?

Meanwhile, over at The Vic, Zoe gets the third degree from Kat and Alfie, who also struggle to believe her claims.

Later, Kat brings everyone together as she and Sharon help Zoe plant a memorial for her daughter in the Square gardens, causing Zoe to finally begin to thaw towards her mother.

10) Stacey and Lily prepare to leave

Over at No. 31, Stacey has a revelation of her own, as she tells Lily (Lillia Turner) that Sean has invited them to move to Brazil to live with him – the beginning of Stacey’s exit storyline as she leaves the show.

Lily attempts to encourage her mum to accept Sean’s offer, and the following day Lily is ecstatic when Stacey reveals that she’s booked their flights to South America!

However, their touching moment is broken by Jean’s arrival, and Stacey is forced to reveal all to her mum.

Jean covers her sadness, while Stacey and Lily arrange to meet with Charli’s dad Ricky to tell him the news.

Later, when Stacey is a no-show, Lily is forced to reveal the news to Ricky on her own.

Stacey first arrived on screen in 2004, and remained in Walford until 2010. She returned in 2014, but is about to say goodbye once again, as actor Lacey Turner departs to focus on her family and new work opportunities.

11) Elsewhere…

Mo is fired from The Albert after an accident.

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for next week:

Monday 22nd September (Episode 7193)

Zoe continues to evade the truth about her past.

Cindy causes tension between Lauren and Peter.

Howie worries about his cashflow.

Monday 23rd September (Episode 7194)

Vicki sees red as a situation escalates.

Newcomer Jasmine causes trouble for Freddie.

Peter acts out of character.

Tuesday 24th September (Episode 7195)

Zoe devastates another Walford resident.

Stacey tells Lily about a plan.

Peter is upset by Lauren’s reaction.

Thursday 25th September (Episode 7196)

Stacey is sidelined when she helps Kat.

Peter concocts a risky plan.

Oscar pulls out all the stops to impress.