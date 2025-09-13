Next week on Coronation Street, Lisa confronts Costello, Tyrone makes a shocking admission, and will Betsy discover her mum is alive?

1) Lisa threatens Costello

Lisa (Vicky Myers) and Carla (Alison King) are still reeling after the shock revelation that Lisa’s late wife Becky (Amy Cudden) is in fact alive, and has been living in witness protection in Alicante for the past four years.

Becky’s death was faked after her identity was compromised during an undercover police operation, with DI Costello (Daon Bruni) identifying the body of an unrelated hit-and-run victim, Tia Wardley, as Becky and putting the plan in motion.

Last week’s episodes saw Becky shock Lisa by turning up at the Swarla house on the day of daughter Betsy’s (Sydney Martin) 18th birthday, the danger apparently passed now that the gang leader is dead.

“It was dangerous for Becky to return before, but her primary objective is to be with her wife and daughter,” Amy Cudden tells us. “While there wasn’t a direct threat to that central family unit, she kept her distance.”

“Now that Carla is a clear threat and Lisa and Carla are deeply in love, Becky feels she must return to try and reclaim her family even if that puts her at risk.”

Next week, Costello catches up with Becky and lays it on the line, warning that if she doesn’t keep her head down, the pair of them could easily find themselves behind bars.

Still fuming, Lisa marches into the station intent on confrontation, but Costello stays calm and refuses to talk about it.

Meanwhile, Kit voices his concerns to Carla, insisting that Costello isn’t the man he makes himself out to be and Lisa could be in over her head.

Kit is knocked sideways when Carla quietly admits to him that Becky isn’t dead at all, and that she’s now back on the scene.

Back at the station, refusing to take no for an answer, Lisa storms back into Costello’s office, insisting he tell her everything he knows about Becky’s supposed death.

When he again refuses to bow to her demands, Lisa ups the stakes, warning she’ll blow the lid on the whole story in the press unless he starts talking.

“What we know so far about Becky and Costello’s relationship is just the tip of the iceberg; what’s underneath is much more complicated and hidden,” Amy teases.

“It will be a lot of fun watching that unfold. Daon Bruni is amazing and a brilliant scene partner. He’s going to tangle the story even further and create more brilliant drama and mess.”

2) Will Betsy discover that Becky’s alive?

Back at the house, Carla pushes Lisa to come clean to Betsy about Becky, warning that the truth will come out eventually and the fallout will be even worse.

Lisa shuts the idea down, so Carla makes the bold move of bringing Becky back into the conversation.

Overcome with emotion, Becky pleads with Lisa to let her see her daughter, but Lisa stands firm, insisting she won’t put Betsy through more heartache.

Realising Lisa won’t budge, Carla reluctantly sends Becky away.

Later, at the precinct, Becky spots Betsy chatting with Ryan (Ryan Prescott). Keeping a low profile, she struggles with temptation–will she risk everything by stepping forward?

3) Roy’s hurt by Carla’s lie

Amongst the chaos of last week’s episodes, it was revealed that Roy (David Neilson) was in fact the first person on the street to discover that Becky was still alive.

Having called in at No.6 on the morning of Betsy’s birthday, Roy was deeply unsettled after seeing a family photo of Lisa, Becky and Betsy for the first time.

He immediately recognised Becky as the woman he had briefly spoken to in the hospital a couple of days earlier, when he’d unwittingly let a door swing shut on her.

Their exchange had been fleeting–Becky had joked that her shoes made it easy to slip by unnoticed–but Roy’s sharp eye meant her face was firmly etched in his memory.

When he later approached Carla to tell her Becky was alive, unaware that Becky had already come out of hiding and was inside the house, he was frustrated when Carla insisted that he must be mistaken.

When Roy walks into No.6 next week and finds Becky there, she hurriedly claims to be one of Lisa’s workmates. But Roy isn’t fooled for a second–he recognises her as Becky Swain, and reminds her he spotted her at the hospital.

With the truth exposed, Lisa steps in and lays everything out for him. Hurt by the deception, Roy makes it clear to Carla just how badly she’s let him down before walking out.

Left picking up the pieces, Lisa appeals to Roy on Carla’s behalf, stressing that the lies were never meant to hurt him–she only wanted to shield herself and Betsy from more pain.

Will Roy be able to forgive Carla?

4) Tyrone faces an uphill battle

Over at Weatherfield General, Tyrone (Alan Halsall) has been left with life-changing injuries following the hit-and-run last week.

Betsy was terrified as a car came careering towards her at the precinct, only for it to swerve to avoid her and hit Tyrone instead.

In the aftermath, Tyrone has been left with a severe spinal injury, and when he wakes up next week, he’s agitated as he tells Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) that he cannot feel his legs.

“He waits until he is on his own with Fiz in the hospital as she doesn’t want to scare the others, particularly his girls,” Alan explains.

“Once he starts to understand what’s going on with him and why he can’t feel his legs and what’s happened, he needs his family around him–because he really is a family man.“

“But I think overall there’s just this fear and trepidation of what this is going to bring and how his life is going to look after this accident. He will want to be strong for the family but that is going to be difficult.“

As Tyrone faces surgery, he opens up to nan Evelyn (Maureen Lipman), admitting he could be off his feet for months and fears the pressure it will put on Fiz.

“I don’t think he wants to add his stress onto her shoulders,” Alan continues.

“Tyrone always has good intentions and maybe doesn’t go about them in the right way. As opposed to just talking to Fiz and trying to help, he goes about things in the way that he thinks best, trying to shield them from what is happening, when he should be honest about how he feels.”

5) Does Dylan have an alibi?

Meanwhile, the question of who was behind the wheel of the stolen car that hit Tyrone still hangs in the air, with Dylan (Liam McCheyne) and Brody (Ryan Mulvey) at the top of the suspect list.

The pair had taken that same car earlier in the day whilst working for Carl (Jonathan Howard), with George (Tony Maudsley) spotting Dylan behind the wheel not long before the accident.

Next week, Brody insists to Kit (Jacob Roberts) that he and Dylan couldn’t have been behind the hit and run, explaining that he was in the middle of an epileptic seizure at the time.

Later, Brody tells Carl that they had already abandoned the car by the time they went to the hospital. But Carl asserts that when he went to collect it at the agreed drop-off point, the vehicle wasn’t there.

Carl reasons that someone else must have taken it and been responsible for running Tyrone down.

When Dylan is questioned by PC Jess (Donnaleigh Bailey) at the station, he insists that he was at the hospital with Brody at the time of the accident.

But will he be able to prove it, and if so, then who exactly was driving the car…?

6) Carl raises suspicions

Later, Kit seems to have Carl pegged as makes no secret of his doubts about him, warning that he’ll be watching his every move.

Not long after, now aware of the stolen car racket that Carl is involved in, Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine) voices her fears about the vehicle that struck Tyrone, suggesting that it may have been linked to Carl’s dodgy contact Fiona (Sara Poyzer).

Carl brushes off her theory, but later slips away to meet Fiona at the Chariot Square Hotel, admitting he’s already destroyed the car to cover their tracks.

Just as Carl thinks he’s managed to keep a lid on things, Kit makes good on his word by turning up and pointedly asking why Carl’s spending time with a known criminal.

With Kit circling ever closer, Carl struggles to keep his cool–could his secrets finally be about to unravel?

7) Tracy ups her demands

Kit isn’t Carl’s only concern, as Tracy (Kate Ford) continues her demands for money to keep quiet about his affair with Abi.

Tracy takes pleasure in reminding Carl that her next payment is due, warning that if he doesn’t cough up, brother Kevin (Michael Le Vell) will be hearing all about their affair.

A couple of days later, Tracy pushes her luck even further, telling Abi she’s had enough of being fobbed off with instalments and now wants the full amount on the table.

Abi relays the ultimatum to Carl, who snaps that he’ll hand over £500 and that will be the end of it. But Tracy won’t back down, coolly reminding him that she’s the one with the power.

Abi suggests it might be better to come clean to Kevin and stop living under Tracy’s thumb, but Carl flatly refuses. Instead, he urges Abi to stand firm and call Tracy’s bluff.

With tensions boiling over, Tracy’s stunned when she later discovers the flower shop being smashed up by a masked intruder.

Has Carl found his own way of silencing her?

8) Theo comes home to a full house

Also next week, Todd (Gareth Pierce) and Theo (James Cartwright) are excited to finally have their own place, as they move into the corner shop flat.

It’s a particular highlight for Theo, whose consuming jealousy over Todd’s friendships has already caused him to lash out.

But their domestic bliss is soon interrupted when former housemate George calls over with some house-warming beers. As Todd invites him in to stay for a drink, Theo struggles to contain his contempt.

Later in the week, Theo admits to Todd that the looming custody case over his kids is playing on his mind. He frets that if Danielle (Natalie Anderson) saw the state of the flat, she’d argue it wasn’t fit for the kids.

When Theo heads out, Todd is left alone–until George, Billy (Daniel Brocklebank) and Brian (Peter Gunn) drop by.

What begins as a tidy-up quickly turns into a makeshift get-together, with snacks being passed around and music filling the room.

By the time Theo returns, there’s something of a party atmosphere.

As he takes in the scene before him, he watches as Todd gives ex-partner Billy a big hug.

How will Theo react?