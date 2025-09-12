Next week on Emmerdale, Gabby’s devastated as Vinny goes AWOL on their wedding day, Bernice and Bob reminisce, and Claudette finds Liam in an awkward position.

1) Will Vinny and Gabby’s wedding go ahead?

As Vinny (Bradley Johnson) and Gabby’s (Rosie Bentham) wedding day finally dawns, a dark shadow looms in the form of Vinny’s tormentor, Mike (Macaulay Cooper), who has returned to wreak more havoc.

Earlier this week, Vinny broke down and confided in Kammy (Shebz Miah) about the horrific ordeal he had suffered at Mike’s hands.

Struggling with his sexuality, Vinny had turned to an online forum for support, where he struck up a friendship with Mike.

But when they eventually met in person, Mike’s true colours emerged.

On their third meeting, Mike subjected Vinny to a vicious homophobic attack before revealing he had secretly recorded their conversations.

Using the recordings as leverage, Mike began blackmailing Vinny, demanding £10,000 to keep Gabby in the dark.

Kammy was furious when he learned the truth, and frustrated that Vinny wouldn’t go to the police, he decided to take matters into his own hands.

Signing up to the forum himself, Kammy arranged to meet Mike, intending to snatch his phone and destroy the evidence.

But Kammy wasn’t quick enough, and his attempt to help only served to antagonise Mike further, bringing Vinny back firmly onto Mike’s radar.

Later, Mike turned up at The Woolpack and ramped up the pressure on Vinny with fresh demands.

Unless Vinny handed over another £10,000 before the ceremony, Gabby would discover everything.

Next week, as the day of the wedding arrives, Kammy struggles with his guilt while Vinny remains on edge over Mike’s threat.

Over at Mulberry Cottage, having been adamant that she wasn’t going to attend the wedding after Gabby betrayed her, Kim (Claire King) has had a change of heart and joined Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy) and Arthur (Alfie Clarke) as they wait for Gabby to make her big entrance.

All are stunned when Gabby descends the stairs in her dress, but the joy quickly evaporates when Gabby’s mum Bernice (Samantha Giles) arrives at the cottage!

Questions fly over Bernice’s sudden return, given Gabby hadn’t heard a thing from her about attending, and she drops a cryptic warning that Gabby is hiding something which could put the wedding in jeopardy.

Left rattled, Gabby is torn over what to do.

Not long afterwards, Vinny is thrown into panic when Gabby arrives at the salon and talks to him through the door, admitting that something hasn’t been right for a while.

Already drowning in guilt over the secret he’s keeping, Vinny bolts from the salon once Gabby has had her say.

Gabby later confides in Bernice that she hasn’t called the wedding off.

With her spirits lifted, Gabby ends the feud between Kim and Laurel by asking a touched Arthur to walk her down the aisle.

At the church, the guests begin to panic when there’s no sign of Vinny. Kammy tries to reach him, leaving a desperate voicemail, but when Gabby arrives, she’s hit with the devastating news that Vinny hasn’t turned up.

Gabby is left crushed as the reality sinks in—has Vinny jilted his bride?

2) Will Mackenzie end it all?

Meanwhile, following the dramatic events of the past week, Mackenzie (Lawrence Robb) remains trapped in a secret bunker in the woods near John’s (Oliver Farnworth) childhood home.

After the extent of his crimes were finally revealed, John dragged husband Aaron (Danny Miller) over the side of a gorge, framing brother Robert (Ryan Hawley) in the process.

Whilst Aaron remains in an induced coma in Hotten General, and with Robert now back in prison having been charged with attempted murder, all hope appears to be lost for Mack, as he contemplates using the syringe that John left him as a final option.

As he hallucinates that Charity is beside him, will Mack put an end to his suffering?

3) Bernice and Bob reminisce

Gabby isn’t the only one blindsided by Bernice’s sudden return, when Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) spots her sister on Main Street.

Bernice was last seen exiting the village in disgrace in 2023, after taking out a loan in Nicola’s name and building up a huge amount of debt.

Bernice initially planned to flee after bailiff’s turned up on Nicola’s doorstep, but Gabby convinced her to face the music.

Nicola agreed not to go the police, cutting a deal that would see Bernice’s share of the B&B signed over to her, and Bernice left the village to stay with mum Diane (Elizabeth Estensen) in Portugal.

Fuming that Bernice has the nerve to show her face again, Nicola makes her feelings clear, leaving Bernice to retreat to the B&B.

There, she finds former business partner Bob (Tony Audenshaw), who greets her with a little less hostility.

Bernice fills Bob in on how both Gabby and Nicola have given her a hard time over her return.

Bob does his best to reassure her, and Bernice admits she’s keen to make amends.

Later, as the two share a bottle of wine, the conversation drifts back to their past.

Although there had been undeniable chemistry between the two of them, Bob had been in a relationship with Wendy (Susan Cookson) at the time and so resisted temptation.

But with the pair now lonely and single, will it finally be their time?

4) April’s brought home by the police

Elsewhere, April (Amelia Flanagan) finds herself in another job for Ray (Joe Absolom), who is determined that she and Dylan (Fred Kettle) pay off the ‘debt’ they owe to him.

Dylan has been manipulated into carrying out drug drops for Ray, but when he managed to get April involved too, the bag she was carrying was stolen before the drop off.

It soon became clear that Ray had staged the supposed mugging, in order to put April and Dylan in debt to him.

Next week, April heads to a car park in a rather dodgy area to carry out the next drop.

But just as she meets the contact, she’s spotted by PC Swirling (Andy Moore) on patrol, who’s quick to ask what she’s doing around these parts.

Thinking fast, April masks what she’s really there for, but she’s on edge when Swirling insists on driving her back to the village.

As April’s dropped off, Rhona (Zoe Henry) is puzzled to see her step-daughter arriving home in a police car, demanding to know what’s going on.

April makes excuses, her guilt growing as Rhona remains none the wiser about her side hustle.

When Dylan later meets with Ray, he’s unsettled to hear Ray bring up April’s encounter with Swirling, making it clear he doubts whether she can stay quiet.

5) What does Ray want with April?

Dylan later pulls April up about what happened, and when he relays Ray’s doubts, April is furious at being dragged deeper into his world.

Trying to calm her, Dylan speaks about the future he sees for them, even bringing up their hopes of renting a flat together, but April rushes out, leaving him frustrated with himself.

The following day, April sees how much Dylan believes in Ray and feels a pang of guilt. Not long after, Dylan receives a message summoning them to meet Ray.

Wanting to smooth things over, the pair head to the layby, but April refuses to stay quiet any longer.

She demands to know when their debt will finally be cleared. Dylan is alarmed when Ray brushes him off and makes it clear he only has use for April, before ordering her into his car…

What is Ray planning for April?

6) Will Caleb help Dylan?

Later in the week, it seems as though Dylan may finally get a chance to earn a legit wage, when Caleb (Will Ash) and Jai (Chris Bisson) interview him for a job at the depot.

But with many of the Dingles still against Dylan following the incident with Kyle (Huey Quinn) at Butlers, is Caleb about to face backlash if he decides to hire him?

7) Liam’s caught short

Meanwhile, over in the allotment, Liam (Jonny McPherson) finds himself in a pickle when he’s finds himself urgently needing the toilet.

Desperate to relieve himself, Liam is forced to urinate amongst the plants… only for a disgusted Claudette (Flo Wilson) to catch him in the act!

Eventually catching up with Claudette in the back room of The Woolpack, Liam admits that he’s been having issues with holding his urine recently.

Whilst Liam attempts to shrug it off, despite knowing as a GP that it could indicate potentially serious problems, Claudette is adamant that he needs to book an appointment to get it checked out.

Will Liam listen?

8) Moira makes another deal with Celia

Also next week, after putting an end to their partnership with the Sugdens, Moira (Natalie J Robb) and Ross (Michael Parr) are intrigued when Celia (Jaye Griffiths) pops over with another business proposition.

Celia had initially been working with the Tates to ruin Butlers, in the hope of forcing Moira to sell up, but seemingly switched her allegiance as she grew more frustrated with Joe (Ned Porteous).

Even though it’s plain to see that Celia’s proposal isn’t exactly above board, Moira puts pen to paper, hoping it won’t come back to bite her.

Can Celia really be trusted after everything that’s gone down?