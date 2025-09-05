Next week on EastEnders, Zoe’s secrets continue to come out, Nigel is suspicious of Julie, Callum’s father returns, and Jack is in big trouble.

Here’s everything in store in Walford from Monday 8th to Thursday 11th September.

1) What next for Zoe and Kat?

This week’s episodes saw Kat (Jessie Wallace) and Zoe (Michelle Ryan) come face to face for the first time in two decades.

Despite Alfie (Shane Richie) having spent weeks trying to track her down, it only took Tommy (Sonny Kendall) a single text to lure her out of hiding, and Tommy’s idea of stealing Alfie’s bank card so they could run away to Spain was enough to lure Zoe back to Albert Square.

Having feared that Tommy had disappeared forever, Kat was delighted when she got a text from her son telling her that he was outside in the square, and she got the shock of her life when she found him alongside Zoe!

However, the shocks kept coming when Zoe was shot by a stray bullet from Jack (Scott Maslen) and Ravi’s (Aaron Thiara) scrap in the square gardens.

As Zoe later fought for her life in hospital, her phone rang, and when Kat answered it, there was nothing but breathing down the line. Yet viewers saw that the person down the other end of the phone was none other than Max Branning (Jake Wood), who was last seen in 2021!

Producers are keeping incredibly tight-lipped about what happens to the Slaters next week, with only a few teasers for the week ahead – and there’s no word yet on when Max will be returning to Walford.

On Monday, “the rumour mill is at an all-time high following the dramatic events of Zoe’s return”. In Tuesday’s episode, the Slaters “attempt to rebuild” following the events of this week, “but many questions still remain unanswered.”

The following day, teaser spoilers tell us that the family “continues to be met with hurdles” as they attempt to rebuild their lives. At the end of next week, in Thursday’s episode, all we know is that “the drama continues for the Slaters” – and we suspect that it’ll continue for some time to come!

2) A rift develops between Nigel and Julie

It’s only been a few weeks since Nigel (Paul Bradley) and Julie’s (Karen Henthorn) cockerel escaped after Nigel accidentally left the pen open.

A bewildered Phil (Steve McFadden) reluctantly joined the search for their beloved bird, who had been driving the neighbours crazy with his morning crowing, and he was thankfully found safe and sound in Yolande’s hen do at Harry’s Barn.

Next week, there’s more chicken-shaped drama, and this time the animals aren’t so lucky, as Nigel and Julie discover that all of them have all been killed by foxes!

As before, they soon discover that Nigel’s memory is to blame for their escape, leaving him racked with guilt.

The pair end up arguing as Nigel becomes distressed by his failing memory – however, it’s not the only thing on his mind.

Last week, we saw Julie become flustered when Nigel accidentally took her phone instead of his own, and Nigel began to become suspicious of her mysterious phone calls. However, when she returned home with his old Morris, Mary, and explained that she’d got a friend to drive it down from Scotland, it seemed to explain away the calls.

However, they continued, and next week it becomes apparent that she’s hiding something, as Nigel grows increasingly suspicious of Julie’s mystery phone calls, which are increasing in frequency.

Julie claims that the call is simply about a prospective job she’s applying for, but their conversation stirs up some old feelings for Nigel.

As he gets upset, he decides he needs a break from Walford, and asks Phil to take him away on a day trip to the countryside – without Julie!

3) Nigel and Phil bond in the countryside

As Nigel and Phil head out of Walford, Nigel takes his friend on a pilgrimage through the countryside, intending to find a time capsule which he and Grant buried when they were kids.

Nigel’s efforts don’t appear to be getting them anywhere, and Phil tries to call off the search, believing that Nigel’s memory simply isn’t good enough to remember where they buried the capsule.

However, eventually, they’re both left stunned when Nigel leads them to the exact spot!

As the pair open the time capsule, they’re shocked to discover what’s inside! Will Grant and Nigel’s childhood memories still be intact?

The old friends have a heart-to-heart, but back on Albert Square, Julie is feeling sidelined, and it only gets worse when the pair return home following their trip.

4) Julie misses her job interview

The following day, Julie is busy preparing herself for her job interview at the school. She’s nervous, but Phil and Nigel playfully help her prepare, and it seems like she’s got it in the bag.

However, later on, Nigel has another memory issue, which sees him confuse George (Colin Salmon) for one of Julie’s previous lovers.

As Julie diffuses the tension, she’s forced to miss her job interview to take him back to No. 1 and care for him.

5) Jack and Ravi’s rivalry continues

Next week, after the dramatic events which saw Zoe shot by Okie’s gun, which Jack and Ravi had been wrestling over, Jack considers his next move. He’s desperate to keep his actions hidden – but Denise (Diane Parish) soon becomes suspicious.

As DS Spencer arrives on the square to discuss the shooting, Jack lies about his whereabouts on the night, which only leads to more questions from Denise as she realises that he lied to his superiors.

Later, when it’s Ravi’s turn to be questioned, he knows he’s got the perfect alibi, as he tells the detective that he and Jack were together when the incident happened.

With suspicions raised, Jack explains to his colleagues that he was with Ravi as he was busy trying to recruit him as an informant.

He later agrees with Ravi to get rid of the gun and the pair agree to reconvene later that day. However, he has a change of heart when DS Spencer arrives again, and Jack’s forced to leave Ravi waiting.

The following day, Ravi corners Jack on the square, wanting to know why he didn’t meet him as arranged. Jack explains that he’s not renegging on their plan and is adamant that he’ll be getting rid of the gun that day.

He then orders Ravi away from Walford, to act as a decoy from the police.

He then sneaks into No. 5A – home to Ravi, Nugget (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury), Avani (Aaliyah James) and Priya (Sophie Khan Levy) – but he’s forced to hide when Priya arrives home unexpectedly!

Will his plan backfire?

6) Callum’s father Jonno arrives

Kat isn’t the only one to face a shock family reunion, as Callum (Tony Clay) comes face to face with his father, Jonno (Richard Graham), who was last seen in Walford in 2019.

Callum is shocked to walk into The Albert to find Eve (Heather Peace) being subjected to a homophobic attack, with the attacker both shouting abuse and getting physical.

He breaks things up and goes to arrest the culprit, but is shocked when he realises that it’s none other than his father Jonno. Yet Callum is forced to question whether his dad is really to blame, as Jonno protests his innocence and blames a friend.

However, Eve insists that Jonno was the culprit, and when Suki (Balvinder Sopal) arrives to support her estranged wife, the pair finally begin to thaw to one another after weeks of tension following their row over Avani’s pregnancy.

In Wednesday’s episode, Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) advises Johnny (Charlie Suff) to stay away from Callum’s dad, but he ignores his mum’s advice and meets with Jonno anyway.

He offers Jonno legal counsel, whilst also trying to figure out whether Jonno wants a relationship with his son.

Jonno is initially reluctant to open up, until Johnny reveals that he’s a Carter – suddenly, he’s interested, and the pair head to The Vic for a drink. Later, with Johnny having put in the groundwork, he reveals to Callum that Jonno wants to meet him.

In Thursday’s episode, Callum and Jonno meet at the flat, and things get off to a positive start. However, Callum soon realises that his dad is in town looking for money!

When Callum refuses to help, Jonno’s true colours are revealed, and it seems it won’t be the touching father-son reunion that Callum was hoping for. Callum orders his dad to leave, but suddenly, Jonno suffers a heart attack and collapses!

Last month, it was revealed that Max Bowden and Ricky Champ would be reprising the roles of Ben Mitchell and Stuart Highway for a short stint this autumn, as the Highway family prepare to say goodbye to Jonno.

However, with Callum having recently cheated with Johnny, and the feelings between the pair slowly growing stronger, producers have teased that “Ben may not be revisiting the happy family he left behind…”

Ben has managed to secure day release from prison to attend Jonno’s funeral, whilst Stuart has a life away from Walford with wife Raine. Producers tease that despite them only being back for a short stint, “a lot can happen in a short amount of time…”

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for next week:

Monday 8th September (Episode 7185)

The rumour mill is at an all-time high following the dramatic events of Zoe’s return.

Nigel and Julie face a new hurdle.

An unlikely pair work together.

Monday 9th September (Episode 7186)

Phil supports Nigel.

Callum gets an unexpected shock in the line of duty.

One Walford resident plays with fire.

Tuesday 10th September (Episode 7187)

Questions remain unanswered for one Walford family.

Johnny ignores Elaine’s advice.

Julie feels sidelined by recent events.

Thursday 11th September (Episode 7188)

The drama continues for the Slaters.

Julie’s day doesn’t go as planned.

Callum confronts his past.