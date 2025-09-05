15 Neighbours Spoilers for Next Week – 8th to 11th September

Next week on Neighbours, Holly breaks up with Max, Nell says goodbye to Erinsborough, Elle and Terese are left alone, and Cara is in danger!

1) Andrew and Holly make plans for their future

This week, Andrew (Lloyd Will) paid Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) a visit after Max (Ben Hall) raised concerns about how she’s been acting since the Dr Bowman (Cameron MacDonald) drama.

Despite promising Aaron (Matt Wilson) that it was over, the week ended with the pair kissing once again…

Next week, Holly’s delighted that when Andrew confesses that he’s ‘falling’ for her and is ready to commit to a proper relationship in the future.

Also this week, Toadie (Ryan Moloney) came to Erinsborough for Aaron’s (Matt Wilson) farewell and suggested to Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) that they have a ‘grand’ sale for the Foundation while he’s in town.

Next week, it’s all hands on deck to make it a success as they take the prime spot out in the complex. However, Nell struggles when things don’t immediately go to plan with drawing in the crowds.

A perceptive Toadie can see there’s more going on for his daughter and Nell admits it’s not just her breakup with JJ (Riley Bryant) troubling her…

Wendy (Candice Leask) has a brainwave and her creative idea works wonders when she encourages volunteers Taye (Lakota Johnson), Sadie (Emerald Chan) and Max to dress up in cool outfits from the rails to spark the interest of passers by.

Andrew’s thrown when he gets to the complex and sees his family there so soon after making future plans with Holly. Freaking out, he fails to follow through with his commitment to help Toadie with the sale.

Meanwhile, Holly’s also struggling to save face around Sadie, and gives her the brush off when she tries to ask her for guidance with her current Taye situation.

Toadie later sneaks up on Andrew, seconds after he’s finished restoring Holly’s saucy snap from his deleted photos folder!

Andrew’s guilt increases as Toadie heaps praise on Wendy after her help at the foundation, making the point that Andrew obviously already knows how great she is…

Despite Toadie being his main confidant over the years, Andrew keeps tight-lipped and agrees.

Later Holly and Andrew have a brief catch up, where Holly suggests they spend the next day together as Max and Wendy will both be tied up at the school for an art project Max is helping with.

2) Wendy blows Sadie’s cover

Back at the clothes sale, Wendy publicly calls Sadie out when she pretends she didn’t know Taye would be volunteering.

With her cover blown, Taye realises that Sadie was keen to spend time with him, and they finally have a proper chat about their recent situationship.

Sadie finally agrees to see Taye on an exclusive basis, as long as they date casually and take it slow. But when Sadie fills Holly in on the big update, she’s surprised by her lack of interest…

3) Nell makes a big announcement

Following the success of the Foundation sale, Nell decides to reveal what’s been on her mind and gathers her nearest and dearest on the street to share her future plans.

In the garden of No. 22, Nell tells Karl (Alan Fletcher), Susan (Jackie Woodburne) and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) that she’s decided to move back to Colac and be with her family.

Are we about to say one final goodbye to Nell Rebecchi?

4) Cara’s confronted with the truth about Nicolette’s crush

Elsewhere, Cara (Sara West) can see Nicolette (Hannah Monson) is acting off with her, and Jane (Annie Jones) fails to ease her worries that there’s something going on.

Jane tells Nicolette that avoiding Cara isn’t the answer, just as Cara turns up to accost Nicolette about messing with her cousin Maddy’s (Emma Horn) feelings after hooking up with her this week.

Cara wants to know why Nicolette ghosted Maddy after hooking up, and Nicolette soon caves and blurts out the truth – it’s not Maddy she wants, it’s Cara!

Following Nicolette’s revelation, Cara and Nicolette talk and hug things out.

Cara lets Nic down as she reminds her that she’s a one-woman woman, and they conclude that their friendship is all good, despite the unrequited feelings.

However, Remi (Naomi Rukavina) witnesses their embrace. Having already heard from Cara about Nicolette’s feelings, the moment leads Remi to reflect on their difficult situation.

She tells Cara that as much as she wants to remember their marriage, there’s a chance that her memory will never return – so, if Cara wants to see other people, she’s welcome to!

5) JJ struggles to cope with Nell’s news

Also next week, Nell prepares for her Ramsay Street departure, with Terese proposing a farewell afternoon tea for her friends.

Nell panics at the idea as she would want JJ there, but he’s been ignoring her since she ended things and doesn’t know she’s about to leave town.

Later at Erinsborough High, Max and Wendy get ready to reveal their special art class to the students. In the corridor, Jane slips up, accidentally revealing to JJ that it’s Nell’s penultimate day, just before he goes into his art class.

Luckily, the activity is somewhat cathartic for JJ as he angrily hammers his recycled parts from the garage into his arts piece.

Max can see JJ is upset and tries to offer some friendly support by sharing about his recent relationship struggles with Holly. But JJ’s not having any of it as he views it as an irrelevant comparison because Max and Holly are still boyfriend and girlfriend, unlike him and Nell!

After class, Nell invites JJ to her farewell bash, but JJ dramatically declines the offer and makes it clear how angry he is about the way things ended between them.

Nell’s left feeling upset that JJ’s taken their breakup to heart so decides to cancel her farewell do.

6) Holly and Andrew have their ‘first date’

Elsewhere, Holly and Andrew have their first official date in the city, knowing their respective partners are both busy at the school.

The pair reflect on how complicated the start of their relationship has been, so Holly suggests they have a ‘proper’ first date and act like this is the first time they are meeting.

The pair have an idyllic afternoon, but soon realise they need to get onto serious matters and chat about their future.

The couple conclude they do want a life together, but it won’t happen overnight, as untangling themselves from their current relationships will take time if they want to minimise the collateral damage.

Their romantic day has an awkward ending when Holly realises that one of her earrings – the expensive pair that Max recently gifted her – has gone missing!

7) Cara’s mission ends in danger

Later, Cara gets approval from her boss to investigate whether there could be a link between the recent spate of burglaries and Ricky Denham (Danny Matier), an old contact of The Linwells, being caught for something nearby.

Before acting, Cara asks Remi if she remembers the Linwells and explains about her plans to keep the family safe with one of their associates hanging around town.

Remi apologises for suggesting Cara should move on with Nicolette, and the two find a way forward for now. But what’s in store for the Varga-Murphys with the threat of the Linwells resurfacing?

Later, Cara does more digging into Ricky and the robberies, and clocks that one of the warehouses where the thefts took place was leased to the Linwells some time ago.

Cara’s keen to check the warehouse out, and calls Andrew to come and support her. But little does she know that Andrew’s otherwise occupied, tied up with Holly in the city!

Nicolette happens to be on hand, and agrees that Cara should follow her gut if it’s a low-risk activity and head to the warehouse anyway. With Andrew claiming he’s busy on a fishing trip, she decides to head there alone…

When Cara arrives at the warehouse, she quickly discovers a box of weapons and realises she’s made a mistake coming solo. Before she can call her team, someone arrives at the warehouse and she’s left trapped!

Will she be able to hide?

8) Cara realises she’s onto something serious

Cara soon realises the man in the warehouse is Ricky Denham. As he heads to the weapons, she quickly texts Andrew to come now, bringing his date with Holly to an abrupt end!

Despite her fear, Cara remains focused and records Ricky on a phone call where he chats about ‘a man on the inside’ and dealing with ‘government’.

When Andrew comes to Cara’s rescue, they have a lucky escape when Ricky heads out without spotting them, but Andrew reminds Cara she can’t arrest him because she didn’t follow protocol and get a warrant to be there.

The cops head return to Erinsborough to fill in Senior Sergeant Tony Thompson (Damien Aylward), who’s unimpressed by Cara not following the rules.

However, the Sergeant can see that Cara’s made a huge discovery and shown that her instincts were right, so he gives them the go-ahead to take on the case.

9) Holly breaks up with Max

After Andrew heads off to respond to Cara’s urgent message, Holly fails to find the missing earring and prepares for her dreaded confession to Max.

Back in Erinsborough, Taye and Max discuss how they’ve been forced into a frugal lifestyle after spending all their cash to impress their dream girls with spa products and fancy jewellery they couldn’t afford.

While halving a toastie, Max confides in Taye again about how up and down things have been with Holly of late.

Taye thinks he has an idea that could benefit them both, suggesting a low-cost double date idea at theirs, where Max can get the couple vibes going again with some silly couple competition games.

Holly agrees to the date night, but while there she struggles with her guilt about leading Max on as they take on the couple games.

She soon finds herself visibly annoyed at Max and she declares she’s heading home to bed after Sadie enquires about her weird mood.

Back at the Kennedys, Holly breaks down at the thought of how she’s treating Max, after previously telling Andrew this felt like something her mum Izzy (Natalie Bassingthwaighte) would do.

The next day, Max checks in on Holly at work, where she admits that she’s lost one of the earrings he gifted her. Max’s immediate reaction is frustration, given that Holly’s only had them less than a week, and she jumps on the opportunity to use this as the catalyst for breaking up!

10) Andrew’s guilt stops him getting in the mood

When Andrew returns to No. 26 after sorting things with Cara at the station, Wendy takes the opportunity to show him the results of her raunchy underwear shopping trip, hoping it will get their sex life back on track after his recent struggles to perform.

Andrew reluctantly plays along, but it only results in another bedroom fail and more guilt, as he knows it’s because of his situation with Holly.

An oblivious Wendy agrees it must be down to his stressful work situation, and tells her husband that she shouldn’t have pushed for it after he was clearly exhausted.

The next day, Sadie gets an unfortunate insight into her parents’ latest relationship issues when she opens her mum’s laptop to find a page open about erectile dysfunction.

In her shock, she accidentally spills the beans to a nearby Taye, and Wendy begs them to keep it quiet as Andrew wouldn’t appreciate his personal issues getting out.

11) Holly’s snap decision raises questions

A confused Max struggles to understand what happened with Holly after she ended things the night before. Sadie and Taye try their best to offer support, but are equally perplexed by Holly’s reasons.

Sadie shares the update with Andrew on her bestie’s love life, and he’s forced to hide his concern at Holly derailing their plan to continue as normal with their partners for now.

Andrew’s stressed that Sadie and the others are starting to question Holly’s motives, but she explains she couldn’t lead Max on any longer, and there was never going to be an easy way to end it smoothly.

12) Andrew and Holly prepare to leave Erinsborough

With things moving quicker than planned, Andrew starts to feel the pressure of what he’s committed to do to be with Holly. Reality hits home for him that it will be a lot harder to end his long-term marriage with his childhood sweetheart without destroying his family.

The lovers conclude there’s no way they can live in Erinsborough once Andrew ends things and they go public. Does this mean Andrew and Holly could be leaving before the final episode?

13) Dex gives JJ some tough love

Elsewhere, the time has come for Nell to say goodbye to Ramsay Street, and she’s gutted that she couldn’t make things right with JJ in time for her departure.

She insists she doesn’t want a party as it could cause more upset for JJ. Instead, she turns her attention to the future of the Foundation by asking Wendy to be the custodian of her mum’s charity.

Over at No. 30, Dex (Marley Williams) gives JJ some tough love by pointing out how much he and Nell clearly care for one another, despite their romantic relationship ending.

He asks his brother if he really wants to end things on a bad note forever?

Dex’s speech helps change JJ’s viewpoint and he embraces the moment by throwing Nell his own goodbye party.

He does an excellent job at gathering the troops and putting together last-minute decorations to make it extra special.

Nell’s happy when the party ends on a high and JJ asks if they can still be mates, despite him refusing the offer last week.

Following in her dad’s footsteps, it’s a positive ending for Nell as she leaves with her many memories of growing up on Ramsay Street.

14) Leo gives Terese a warning

Elsewhere, Leo (Tim Kano) can see that Elle (Elise Jansen) is still out to get revenge on Terese after she revealed that Elle was sacked from her journo career in New York under scandalous circumstances.

Elle confesses to Leo that she still has doubts about Terese, and hopes that her dad’s decision to split his time between Erinsborough and New York will cause more cracks in their relationship.

Although Leo is close to his sister, he wants to remain loyal to Terese, so gives her a hint to be wary of Elle’s next move. Terese later challenges Elle on this, which causes another stand-off between the pair, and prompts Elle to claim that she’s moving out of No. 22.

15) Paul leaves Terese and Elle in limbo

Terese starts to feel remorse after Nell’s farewell bash, as it reminds her how important it was to have her step-daughter living with her, so she asks Elle to stay on Ramsay Street for the sake of Paul.

However, she soon starts to regret her gesture when Paul gets a text from son Andrew – his baby is about to be born!

With Paul heading to New York right away for the birth of his next grandchild, Terese and Elle are about to be left alone together. Will Terese be able to put up Elle’s antics without Paul around?

