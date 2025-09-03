Next week on Neighbours, Cara finds herself in danger as she begins to investigate the Linwell brothers’ latest crimes.

The Varga-Murphys arrived in Ramsay Street at the start of the Amazon era after former tradie Cara (Sara West) got the family into a sticky situation in their former suburb of Werribee.

Cara had reported her bosses, the Linwell brothers, for being corrupt after working on their stadium project, and her whistleblowing led to multiple threats towards her family.

Soon after the Varga-Murphys moved into No. 30, Cara landed the Lassiters’ maintenance manager role. Unfortunately, runner-up Wendy (Candice Leask) was determined to dig up some dirt on her new nemesis after she and Cara got off on the wrong foot.

Wendy got daughter Sadie (Emerald Chan) to retrieve Cara’s CV from Paul’s office so she could do her own due diligence.

She then gave Cara’s last employer, the infamous Linwells, a call, and in the process revealed the family’s new location in Erinsborough!

It was around the same time that Cara was asked to testify against the shoddy builders in their trial.

When Cara’s car was vandalised and her maintenance work was tampered with, Andrew (Lloyd Will) and the cops realised that it was the brothers giving her a warning. But when a prying Wendy overheard, she realised she had a part to play in the dodgy traders coming to Erinsborough.

Soon after, the Varga-Murphys received some unusual post to their new house. Upon opening a mysterious letter, Remi’s hand was covered in white powder in what appeared to be an anthrax threat.

Luckily, it ended up being nothing more than baking soda, and the Linwells were locked up. But Neighbours‘ Executive Producer Jason Herbison recently told Back to the Bay that the Linwells’ storyline would be re-explored before the show ends in December:

“I’m often asked, are we ever going to meet the Linwells? Yes, maybe we will, but it might not be exactly the story that people are expecting,” Jason explained.

“But there’s definitely another chapter of the Linwells to be told, which also very neatly dovetails into some other stories.”

Now, that storyline is just around the corner. Last week, Cara mentioned to Andrew she had a bad feeling about one of the Linwells’ former associates, a man named Ricky Denham, who had been picked up in the area for another crime around the same time as a spate of robberies in West Waratah.

She feared that the Linwells could have had something to do with the robberies, despite being behind bars.

Cara told Andrew about her concerns, but he bluntly told her that “we can’t go wasting resources whenever we hear that someone we don’t like is in the area”.

However, with Andrew’s head caught up in his affair with Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall), could he be missing a vital lead in the force’s next investigations?

While Cara works on talking Andew around, she’s got something else to keep her occupied, and it’s something which could jeopardise one of her closest friendships…

This week, Nicolette (Hannah Monson) arranged a hook-up with Cara’s cousin, Maddy (Emma Horn), as a means of distraction after Jane (Annie Jones) cottoned onto her newfound crush on Cara.

When Jane told Nicolette that she’ll need her friends around her after Aaron’s (Matt Wilson) departure, Nicolette told her that Cara won’t have time for her anyway, now that things are getting back on track with Remi (Naomi Rukavina) following her amnesia diagnosis.

Next week, Cara realises something’s up when Nicolette snubs her, and Jane struggles to hide what’s going on. Jane then gives her daughter a talking to and tells her that avoiding Cara isn’t the answer after catching feelings for her.

Soon after, Cara demands that Nicolette explain why she’s playing Maddy again?

Under pressure, Nicolette blurts out the truth: it’s not Maddy she wants – it’s Cara!

Later, Cara and Nicolette talk things through after Nicolette’s shock revelation, and Remi watches on as the friends embrace at Harold’s. Assuming that a connection is beginning to blossom between them, Remi decides to let Cara know that she can see other people if she wants to, given their very unusual situation.

Cara is hurt by Remi’s suggestion that she could simply move on and put their marriage behind her, even if Remi has no recollection of it.

Meanwhile, Cara gets approval from her seniors to look into Ricky’s potential connection to the robberies in West Warratah – as long as she gets Andrew to go with her.

She confides in Remi about the Linwells, and as the two make peace after Remi’s suggestion that she moves on, Cara fills Remi in about her concerns about Ricky’s sudden reappearence.

Back on the job, Cara looks into the robberies and realises that one of the warehouses targeted was on lease to the Linwells some time ago.

Cara follows the Senior Sergeant’s guidance and asks Andrew to come check it out, but he tells her it’s not worth their time.

With Cara back on good terms with Nicolette, she seeks her advice and Nic encourages her to follow her gut – if it’s low risk, she should just go solo!

But when Cara arrives at the warehouse, she gets more than she bargained for when she stumbles across a stash of weapons! Before long, Cara finds herself in grave danger when someone arrives and locks the door before she can alert her colleagues.

What Cara thought would be a low-risk search has left her trapped with someone who has weapons at their disposal!

Cara hides as the man heads towards the guns, and she realises it has to be Ricky Dehnam himself.

She texts Andrew for backup and, thinking on her feet, she starts recording as Ricky makes a phone call where he talks about ‘a man on the inside’ and dealing with ‘government’.

Thankfully Ricky doesn’t spot Cara, and she’s relieved when Andrew shows up.

However, he tells her that they can’t make an arrest, reminding her that they don’t have a warrant to be there and that she went about this the wrong way…

The pair report in to their Senior Sergeant, who’s unimpressed with Cara’s tactics. However, he admits that Cara seems to have stumbled upon something big, and he gives them the go-ahead to get to the bottom of what’s going on!

Remi begged her wife to stop chasing after danger after her attempt to capture Gavin Bowman (Cameron MacDonald) led to Remi’s accident and neurological event.

Yet with this particular case being close to Cara’s heart, is she about to put her family at risk once again?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 8th September (Episode 9308 / 405)

Holly finds herself in dangerous new territory.

Sadie takes the lead.

Nell makes a big decision.

Tuesday 9th September (Episode 9309 / 406)

Nell extends an olive branch.

Cara’s investigation heats up.

Andrew looks to the future.

Wednesday 10th September (Episode 9310 / 407)

Holly struggles with her conscience.

Andrew disappoints someone important to him.

Cara is onto something serious.

Thursday 11th September (Episode 9311 / 408)

Time runs out for Nell.

Terese’s patience is tested.

Two residents call it quits.