Home and Away Spoilers – A new bombshell rocks Bree and Remi

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, just as Bree and Remi are getting back on track, the release of Avalon’s new song throws everything up in the air.

It’s been a number of weeks since Remi (Adam Rowland) cheated on Bree (Juliet Godwin) with musician Avalon Bracken (Gemma Dart), and since then, Remi has been doing everything he can to repair his fractured relationship.

Remi had found himself overworked after agreeing to simultaneously produce Kirby’s (Angelina Thomson) album and perform as a guitarist on Avalon’s new record.

Things began to get on top of him, and he took up Avalon’s offer of some unknown pills to give him the energy to keep going.

After Kirby’s album launch saw her receive an offer to tour the world with band The Chosen, Remi began to feel like he was being left behind.

Avalon offered him comfort in a particularly low moment, and the pair ended up sleeping together.

Remi almost immediately confessed to Bree – but while his remorse seemed genuine, Bree was incensed that he couldn’t explain why he did it, and she ended things.

While Remi insisted that it was a stupid mistake that meant nothing, the following day saw Bree overhear Avalon telling Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) that she’d made Remi feel more alive than he had in ages.

Avalon had returned to the bay to try to talk Remi into coming back to finish work on her album, but Remi refused – he’d mix what they’d recorded so far, but that was it.

Despite Bree’s attempts to put Remi out of her mind, she couldn’t stop thinking about him. So, when he text her asking to meet up, she agreed to see what he had to say for himself.

Remi explained that, while he doesn’t even know himself how he ended up in bed with another woman, Avalon had picked up on the fact that he belonged in a recording studio as a musician rather than a producer.

The experience made him feel good for the first time in ages. But he told Bree that if she’d let him, he’d spend the rest of his life trying to make it up to her.

After Bree overheard Roo (Georgie Parker) discussing how she wanted to give Cohen (Nathan Murray) a second chance by adopting him, Bree decided that she could apply the same logic to her relationship, and agreed to give things with Remi another go.

The pair awkwardly began to date again, with Bree making it clear that it would be on her terms.

They struggled through an initially awkward date at Salt, before slowly becoming more comfortable around one another. However, when Bree invited Remi back to her apartment, Remi ruined the moment by going in for a kiss.

This week, the uncomfortable tension between them continued over a lunch date at Salt. The conversation was stilted, and Bree flinched when Remi so much as reached for the sugar.

Later, Bree became emotional, explaining that she felt like the onus was on her to get over what Remi did.

When Eden followed her, Bree explained that whenever Remi went to touch her, she couldn’t help but think about how he’d touched Avalon.

Eden tried to reassure her that there’s no rush and that intimacy will happen when it happens – but Bree interpreted her words differently, returning to Remi and immediately trying to undress him.

As a shocked Remi tried to push her away, Bree insisted that they needed to get the intimacy over with, to move past their awkwardness around each other.

Bree initially felt rejected when Remi pushed her away, but they eventually agreed that they needed to take the pressure off and work through things slowly, together.

Next week, the pair finally seem to be gaining confidence around each other, and most of the awkwardness has passed. However, an Avalon-shaped obstacle is about to destroy all of their hard work.

As Bree and Remi enjoy a drink together at Salt, Remi runs into Justin, who offers him his congratulations.

Remi has no idea what he’s talking about, until Justin reveals that Avalon’s new song has just dropped – and not only has he been publicised as the featured artist, but Avalon has referred to him as her muse.

She’s also uploaded a number of photos of them, including a selfie on the couch, looking very close and comfortable together!

It’s the last thing Remi needs – and to make matters worse, by the time he’s ordered lunch and returned to Bree, she’s already seen a repost of it on Kirby’s socials!

Was Remi trying to keep it a secret from her, she wonders?

Meanwhile, at the farmhouse, Mackenzie (Emily Weir) is collapsed on the sofa, feeling terrible after her first round of IVF.

She and Levi are finally forced to tell Abigail (Hailey Pinto) and Eden that they’re on an IVF journey, and after the girls kick Levi out, Abigail swoops with a stack of bridal magazines to take Mac’s mind off her nausea.

Remi’s world then gets even worse as he gets a text from Avalon – with her album about to launch, she’s booked a gig for them to play together at Salt!

Raging, Remi can’t believe that Mackenzie would take a booking from Avalon after everything that’s happened.

Adrenaline pumping, he races straight over to the farmhouse, barging into the girls’ relaxed wedding planning session.

Remi rushes through the door before anyone can stop him, and as he lays into Mackenzie and asks what she was thinking, she’s overcome by a wave of nausea and runs off towards the bathroom.

Eden and Abigail are appalled by Remi’s behaviour, and Levi later confronts him, warning him that if he ever speaks to Mackenzie like that again, they’re going to have a serious problem.

That night, Remi arrives at the diner apartment to find Bree drunk, having spent the evening listening to Avalon’s new song.

He encourages Bree to stop torturing herself by listening to it, but she tells him that she needs to know what was so important for him to throw their relationship away.

When Remi returns the following morning to find Bree nursing a hangover, he admits that Avalon text him about a gig at Salt, but that he’s shut it down and broken all contact with her.

What’s more, he has no intention of listening to their collaboration.

Bree pushes back, telling him that as much as she hates to admit it, the song is very good! She wants him to listen to it and acknowledge it, so that they can both put it behind them and move on.

She attempts to force Remi to sit through it and listen, but it ends badly, and she later apologises.

Remi explains that it’s not just that song – after what he did, he doesn’t want anything to do with music right now. He doesn’t want to listen to it, and he certainly doesn’t want to play it!

However, Bree doesn’t think that shutting himself off from music is the answer. She thinks his guilt over sleeping with Avalon is threatening to ruin his one passion, and she wants to change his mind.

Planning to throw him back in at the deep end, she finds Mackenzie and asks if she can book Salt for a gig – for Remi and Eden to play together!

She explains that Remi doesn’t know yet, but asks Mac to “book the gig, I’ll make sure he’s here!”

Will her plan work, or just push Remi over the edge once more?

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 1st September (Episode 8531)

Lacey and Jo are at a stalemate. Cash unknowingly influences Cohen. Theo gives Lacey a reality check.

Tuesday 2nd September (Episode 8532)

Is Lacey having a change of heart? Irene lays down the law with Dana. Sonny makes a new friend.

Wednesday 3rd September (Episode 8533)

Eden’s overwhelmed. Sonny shares heartfelt wisdom. John puts Irene first.

Thursday 4th September (Episode 8534)

Leah and Irene preserve their memories. Mackenzie feels smothered. Levi issues Remi a stern warning.

Friday 5th September (Episode 8535)

Mackenzie and Levi hold on to hope. Bree wants Remi to move past his guilt. Roo faces an adoption hurdle.