12 Neighbours Spoilers for Next Week – 1st to 4th September

Next week on Neighbours, Aaron says goodbye, Holly and Andrew kiss again, Nicolette realises she’s jealous of Remi, and Elle Robinson lands Terese in it.

1) Aaron heads to Adelaide

At the end of this week, Aaron (Matt Wilson) called Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) and Andrew (Lloyd Will) to the Rodwells’ backyard to announce whether he’s going to keep their saucy affair a secret.

He’d discovered the truth after following the pair to the city, where he saw them hugging, all but confirming Rhett’s (Liam Maguire) suspicions that something was going on between them.

Aaron summoned Andrew to No. 24, where Andrew fessed up – but he assured Aaron that he’d put an end to things.

The trio discussed the secret in the garden of No. 26 the following day, but as Holly tried to convince Aaron not to say anything, Wendy (Candice Leask) caught the tail end of her saying that “Wendy will be none the wiser.”

Next week, Aaron deliberates whether to be honest with Wendy, or protect Holly and Andrew. With all eyes on Aaron, he decides to keep schtum but is left wondering whether he should have been honest.

Elsewhere, the neighbours prepare a classic Ramsay Street farewell for Aaron before he heads off to Adelaide with Rhett.

But despite being the man of the moment, Aaron’s not ready to lap up the love as he’s more concerned about the Andrew and Holly saga.

Aaron corners Holly to make sure she won’t make any more moves on Wendy’s man, and Holly gives him her word that she’s not planning to do anything unwise.

But Aaron remains concerned about Holly, especially given her track record with car crash relationships, so offers Karl (Alan Fletcher) some neighbourly advice before he leaves…

Aaron encourages Karl to keep a close eye on his daughter as he’s worried she may be addicted to drama! Will Karl yield his advice without digging for more?

2) Jane’s onto Nicolette’s secret

At the party, Jane (Annie Jones) notices that Nicolette (Hannah Monson) is acting out of sorts around Cara (Sara West) by snapping at her friend.

The pair have grown close in recent months, and Nic has been Cara’s shoulder to lean on in the wake of Remi’s (Naomi Rukavina) memory loss – but it seems like something’s changed.

Jane asks Nicolette what’s going on, concerned that her daughter is repeating her own mistakes after Jane pushed her loved ones away after losing her mother.

Nicolette tells Jane that she doesn’t have the option to lean on Cara anyway because Cara will be too busy with Remi. Jane’s motherly instincts make her realise that Nicolette is growing jealous of Remi, as she’s developing a crush on Cara!

3) Nell returns with bad news

It’s time for Toadie (Ryan Moloney) to make another return to Ramsay Street, as he brings Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) back to Erinsborough.

Nell recently took some time out in Colac after worrying about her future at No. 22, after Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) confirmed she would be spending more time overseas with Paul (Stefan Dennis).

But it wasn’t just Nell’s home life that left her in turmoil before she left. Nell became overwhelmed with boyfriend JJ’s (Riley Bryant) special date setup, after Taye (Lakota Johnson) suggested they were the Romeo and Juliet of Ramsay Street.

It appears Nell’s been reflective during her time out, and Toadie has wised up to what’s been going on with his daughter – even if JJ can’t see it himself.

With his girlfriend back in town, JJ goes all out with kindness and care to show Nell how much she means to him. However, Nell can’t go along with it any longer, having realised that she’s ready to end it with her high school sweetheart.

“Nell decides to leave JJ because she realises that she feels differently when JJ’s not around and she likes that feeling a lot better,” Riley Bryant tells us. “And JJ doesn’t take that very well; he’s actually really upset by that.”

4) Elle Robinson announces her return

Elsewhere, Paul’s sad to see his son-in-law go and makes a heartwarming speech reminding Aaron that he’ll always be his son after his marriage to David (Takaya Honda).

As Aaron and Rhett head off for their new adventure, Paul’s reminded of the importance of family and tries to make things right with his daughter-in-law, Krista (Majella Davis), after their recent spat about Lassiters.

With family on his mind, Paul’s then surprised to get a text from daughter Elle (Elise Jansen) to say she’s on her way home from New York after quitting her job.

Will Paul get to the bottom of what’s been going on after raising his concerns about Elle in recent weeks?

5) Nicolette makes a risky move

Nicolette’s desperate to distract herself from thinking about Cara after observing her growing bond with Remi, despite the wives being at breaking point after Remi’s amnesia diagnosis.

Nicolette decides to contact the next best Murphy, so drops Cara’s cousin Maddy (Emma Horn) a line for a reunion rendezvous.

Maddy’s happy to oblige, despite their last hookup ending in disaster after Cara walked in on them shortly after asking Nicolette not to risk Remi finding out about their secret search for Chelsea (Viva Bianca).

Jane’s judgmental about Nicolette’s motives to reconnect with Maddy, questioning why it needs to be Cara’s cousin. Nicolette acts like it’s no big deal and goes ahead with her cheeky hook up, but later begins to realise that her mum may have been onto something – is she really developing feeling for Cara?

6) Dex is forced to choose sides

Also next week, Dex (Marley Williams) is put in a tricky situation when Nell asks if they can still be friends, despite her just breaking his brother’s heart.

Dex remains loyal to JJ and tells Nell that he needs to prioritise his brother’s feelings in all this. When Nell returns home to No. 22, she finds that Terese’s attention is taken up by Elle, Paul’s daughter, who’s just arrived back from the US.

With Nell now at odds with her friends and her home in flux, will she decide to return to Colac with Toadie?

7) Terese discovers the truth about Elle

Terese’s guard is up with Elle back in town and Elle doesn’t help herself when she starts their reunion with an unwelcome comment about her marriage to Toadie.

Terese is suspicious of Elle’s motives, especially as back in 2019, Elle arranged for four of Paul’s ex-wives to show up before their wedding day to warn her about her destiny if she became the next Mrs Paul Robinson…

Terese finds Elle’s reasons for returning suspicious, so she asks Leo (Tim Kano) to do some digging with his old friends in New York to find out the latest with his half-sister.

Leo soon hears back from a mutual friend of Elle’s, who reveals that she was let go from her high-flying journalist job under scandalous circumstances!

In front of the family, Terese demands answers from Elle, but will she get them?

8) Colton offers Terese a tempting deal

Elle admits that she was fired and when Terese apologises for causing a scene, Elle sees it as Terese being fake.

Later, Terese lines up a meeting with Eirini Rising’s former assistant manager – and Aaron’s ex-love interest – Colton (Jakob Ambrose), who now works for a big retirement residential group.

The retirement complex has been struggling in recent months, and while the financial problems seemed to take owner Terese by surprise, an astute Susan (Jackie Woodburne) eventually realised that their occupancy rates were to blame.

Paul tried to bail Terese out, but went about it the wrong way when he embezzled $300,000 from Lassiters’ accounts. With Terese needing to quickly raise the funds to pay Lassiters back, she decides to meet up with the rival retirement chain.

Colton proposes that The Sunset Group could buy out Eirini Rising – but on the condition that Susan’s Operations Manager role goes.

When Terese confides in Paul about her predicament, Elle overhears and decides to use it to get revenge.

9) Susan signs up a celebrity

Elsewhere, Susan’s on a mission to find new occupants for Eirini and meets with ’80s celeb, Monte Jones, who’s potentially looking to snap up a studio apartment.

Susan’s concerned about Vera (Sally-Anne Upton) and Moira (Robyn Arthur) finding out that they could have a celebrity in their midst, but Monte reveals that he revels in the spotlight and soon signs on the dotted line.

Susan’s pleased to have a win, but her high is short-lived when Elle spills the beans on Terese’s plans to sell up and sack her in the process! Elle’s shown Terese that two can play at her game…

10) Taye gets more than he bargained for on his spa visit

Sadie’s (Emerald Chan) been giving Taye the cold shoulder this week after his latest attempts to hang out. The pair had a friends with benefit set-up until just a few weeks ago, when Taye declared he needed more from her.

This week Taye told Sadie he’d begun seeing a new girl named ‘Bellinda’, but it wasn’t long before Max (Ben Jackson) spilled the beans and revealed to Sadie that Belinda was fake. Sadie then turned the tables on Byron by claiming that she’d bumped into Belinda, and that she seemed lovely.

Next week, Taye attempts to hang out with Sadie by booking a pamper session at the Lassiters day spa.

Sadie can see what he’s playing at and tries to turn the tables on Taye, but ultimately she’s glad to be hanging out with him again by the end of the day. Could this mean Taye’s back in with a chance?

11) Terese and Susan decide to stay as the dream team

Susan confronts Terese about Elle’s revelations, and Terese assures her that she has no plans to go through with the sale. However, after talking through the predicament with Toadie, Susan gives Terese her blessing if she does want to commit to Colton’s offer to buy Eirini.

Despite claiming she’s fine, Susan’s not ready for another huge change and the prospect of being forced into retirement again, so soon after Karl also left Eirini Rising.

When Neighbours returned in 2023, Susan had retired from Erinsborough High in order to get a redundancy payout, after Karl lost $200,000 after investing in Montana Marcel’s business shortly before she was exposed as a fraud.

Toadie encourages Susan to be honest with Terese about her reservations, and when she does, the pair conclude that they should be the ones to save Eirini Rising by rebuilding their client base.

With the matter resolved, Terese turns her attention to Elle after she landed her in it with Susan. Elle claims she thought it was all common knowledge, but Terese can see through her facade.

Terese tries to take the upper hand by suggesting they put this behind them and start again for the sake of Paul – but despite their supposed truce, they both remain wary of what the other could do next.

12) Andrew returns to Holly after struggling to perform with his wife

Elsewhere, Holly and Andrew try their best to keep apart and focus on their other halves after their lucky escape from the truth coming out this week.

But it’s clear Andrew has other things on his mind when he has trouble getting it on with Wendy in the bedroom. Later, Max confides in Andrew that he thinks the Bowman (Cameron MacDonald) drama is still worrying Holly, so Andrew decides to pay Holly a visit.

Holly attempts to keep her promise to Aaron and stay in line, but the chemistry is undeniable and the pair end up kissing again!

In our recent interview with Lloyd and Lucinda, they revealed that Aaron finding out about their affair causes things to heat up further:

“Yeah, it’s a weird thing that what it ends up becoming, because it almost ramps it up in a way,” Lloyd explains.

“Cause then they have this secret that they need to work harder to keep,” Lucinda adds. It just intensifies the emotions of it too,” Lloyd concludes.

Will they be able to find a way to stop anyone else from finding out this time?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 1st September (Episode 9304 / 401)

Aaron is faced with a choice.

Nicolette grapples with new feelings.

Nell delivers crushing news.

Tuesday 2nd September (Episode 9305 / 402)

Nicolette keeps it in the family.

JJ and Nell face a new reality.

Terese is wary of the latest Robinson arrival.

Wednesday 3rd September (Episode 9306 / 403)

Sadie keeps playing hard to get.

Terese draws a battle line.

Susan lands a celebrity sale.

Thursday 4th September (Episode 9307 / 404)

Susan fights for her livelihood.

Two residents cross the line.

Terese waves the white flag.