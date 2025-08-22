7 Emmerdale Spoilers for Next Week – 25th to 29th August

Next week on Emmerdale, Ross demands answers from Charity, Kyle is shocked to come face-to-face with Dylan as his past his exposed, and what has Aaron discovered about John?

1) Ross’s suspicions grow following Mack’s disappearance

After the shocking events of recent days, Charity (Emma Atkins) remains oblivious to the apparent fate of husband Mackenzie (Lawrence Robb), who she believes has ended their marriage after he went off to a stag do in London.

Charity kicked Mack out after they had a blazing row over the surrogacy, with Mack upset that Charity had apparently forgotten it was the three-year anniversary of their own baby loss.

But as Mack was set to leave for London, John (Oliver Farnworth) offered him a lift, which proved to be a costly mistake. Whilst waiting for John in the van, Mack opened a scrapbook and spotted a photo of John with one of his old army comrades—who he immediately recognised as the removal guy who had come to collect Nate’s stuff following his death.

Everything suddenly fell into place for Mack—John killed Nate. And it didn’t take long for John to realise that Mack knew everything.

After John pulled over on a remote country road and confronted Mack, Mack made a run for it into the nearby woods. But John was hot on his trail with a bow and arrow, and eventually struck his target.

As Mack lay wounded with an arrow through his chest, John picked up a large rock and seemingly smashed it down onto Mack’s head. Shortly afterwards, it appeared that John had Mack’s body bundled in the back of his van, and we later saw him covering up what looked to be a shallow grave in the woods.

Whilst it remains to be seen whether there’ll be a further twist, all signs at this moment suggest that Mack has met a brutal end, and Charity was furious when she later received a text from Mack’s phone confirming that he was done with their marriage.

Next week, Ross (Michael Parr) is left intrigued when he overhears Sarah (Katie Hill) confiding in Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick) that Mack has walked away from Charity.

Having spent a drunken night with Charity a few weeks ago, her subsequent pregnancy announcement has left him wondering if the baby could be his, and not the surrogate embryo Charity had been carrying for granddaughter Sarah.

Wasting no time, Ross corners Charity and presses her on whether Mack left because he knows about their fling. Charity furiously denies it and slings him out.

Later, Vanessa finds her struggling and offers a shoulder, but as the emotion gets too much, Charity breaks down. Through tears, she admits there’s a chance that the baby she’s carrying isn’t Sarah’s. When Vanessa assumes the potential father must be Mack, Charity doesn’t correct her.

Urging honesty, Vanessa pleads with her to tell the truth to her family, but Charity insists she can’t. Desperate to keep a lid on things, she begs Vanessa for silence, determined to carry on as though nothing’s wrong.

As the week continues, Charity is quick to push back against Ross’s suspicions, insisting he’s got the wrong idea about the baby. She claims she’s already had tests done at the hospital to settle the matter, but Ross remains sceptical. When she refuses to show him the results, he demands a test of his own.

Realising she’s now got another battle on her hands, Charity feels herself unravelling under the pressure.

2) Dylan’s dubious past is exposed

Meanwhile, Ray (Joe Absolom) continues his manipulation of Dylan (Fred Kettle) by suggesting that Paddy (Dominic Brunt) has improper intentions towards him!

With Dylan wishing to step back from his part in carrying out drug drops for Ray—particularly since he’s now got girlfriend April (Amelia Flanagan) involved too—Ray is conniving to find ways to maintain control, whilst keeping up the act of being a caring ‘father figure’ towards Dylan.

“Dylan’s a vulnerable youth, and I think that’s exactly what Ray needs,” Joe Absolom recently told EverySoap and other press. “Wherever Ray does his business, he needs to find that weak link into a community. Dylan and April are very much that weak link, where cash impresses.”

“Ray’s got a nice car, and Dylan is of the age with that will impress him, so it’s a kind of basic relationship,” Joe continues. “I think it will grow, there’ll be times I think Ray does genuinely care for him. But I don’t know if I’m ever going to buy that until I know that’s what is happening.”

With Paddy and Mandy (Lisa Riley) having opened up their home to Dylan, Ray wastes no time in suggesting that Paddy’s interest in him can’t be purely out of kindness. As Dylan’s doubt’s about Paddy begin to show, Ray assures that he’ll always be there for him.

To cement the point, he slips him an advance payment for another job, leaving Dylan torn between the lure of easy money and the people who genuinely care about him.

The next day, April becomes uneasy when she spots Dylan getting into a stranger’s car. Unable to shake her worry, she confides in Marlon (Mark Charnock), who’s confused as to why she’s so rattled. Pushed into opening up, April painfully reminds her dad about Dylan’s history with sex work and admits she’s terrified he may have slipped back into old habits.

Marlon is horrified by the reminder of the world that his daughter has endured whilst out on the streets. As April begins to regret telling her dad, Marlon is left reeling and decides he needs to fill Paddy in on Dylan’s past.

When April later sees Dylan climb out of the stranger’s car outside the vets, she races over to confront him. She’s relieved when it becomes clear he was making a drugs drop rather than anything even more sinister—but the relief doesn’t last.

As a concerned Paddy and Marlon approach, Dylan is devastated when he realises that April has confided in Marlon, and that now Paddy also knows about his past.

Back at Tenants, Dylan’s humiliation quickly boils over as he accuses April of betraying his trust. April desperately insists that she loves him and didn’t mean to hurt him, but an overwhelmed Dylan struggles to process her disloyalty.

Later in the week, wanting to ease the tension, Paddy reaches out to Dylan and reassures him that he’s won’t judge him on his past. The compassion leaves Dylan touched, though he’s still deeply unsettled.

Determined to make changes, Dylan later confronts Ray and explains that he wants out of the work he’s been doing once and for all. But with Ray holding the upper hand, it’s clear Dylan may not be able to walk away on his own terms.

3) Kyle identifies his victim

Ray isn’t the only person that Dylan has to worry about however, when he crosses paths with young Kyle (Huey Quinn) again. The last time the encountered each other, Dylan was one of the masked intruders at Butlers, who Kyle had accidentally stabbed with a pitchfork.

Dylan finds a glimmer of hope when Marlon offers him a pot-washing job at the Woolpack, but that could all come crashing down.

Although Kyle didn’t see Dylan’s face during the break-in, something about Dylan causes him to freeze in the back room of the pub as he realises who he actually is.

Panicked, Dylan begs him to keep his identity secret. Later at Butlers, a nervous Kyle confides in Moira (Natalie J Robb), revealing that Dylan was the one who tried to rob them.

Kyle’s anxiety spikes when Moira vows to confront Dylan to protect the farm and her family.

4) Moira confronts Dylan

Oblivious to Moira’s underlying tension, Chas (Lucy Pargeter) convinces Dylan to help out Moira when she requests help on the farm. Dylan’s uneasy, but it doesn’t appear that Moira is aware of his earlier encounter with Kyle when she persuades him to accompany her up to Butlers.

When April subsequently realises that Dylan is with Moira, she has no choice but to confess to Chas that Dylan was the one Kyle stabbed. Chas is horrified, and Marlon and April rush to Butlers to stop the situation from spiralling further.

Up at the farm, it’s not long before Moira challenges Dylan about the break-in. Dylan is terrified when Moira seizes a pitchfork and warns him he’s about to get a taste of his own medicine after threatening her family…

Will Marlon and April get there in time before Moira does something she may regret?

5) Vinny’s lie ruins Kammy’s chances

Elsewhere in the village, Vinny’s (Bradley Riches) lie about Kammy (Shebz Miah) beating him up snowballs even further this week, seemingly wrecking his chance at happiness with Belle.

After being viciously attacked by Mike (Macaulay Cooper), who he’d met online whilst trying to seek advice about his sexuality, a shaken Vinny had later got into an altercation with Kammy.

As Kammy started to grab Vinny to defend himself, Vinny’s fiancée Gabby (Rosie Bentham) approached and got the wrong end of the stick. Vinny found the perfect cover story by claiming that his bruises had come from Kammy.

In the meantime, Kammy has been attempting to woo Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper), who has only just had her divorce finalised from abusive ex, Tom (James Chase).

Whilst Belle has begun to take a shine to Kammy, she’s understandably horrified next week when Gabby drops a bombshell, telling her that Kammy was the one who attacked Vinny.

Shaken to the core, Belle realises she may have been falling for another violent man. Confronting Kammy at the garage, Belle ends their relationship on the spot. Kammy protests his innocence, but he’s left frustrated and bewildered as Belle walks away, unwilling to take any chances.

Vinny’s weighed down with guilt when he hears that Belle and Kammy have split, and when Belle seeks him out for a chat, he can’t bring himself to admit the truth to her. Instead, he insists that Kammy is a good man, but Belle is dubious.

Later, Vinny tracks Kammy down and apologises for wrecking his chances, but Kammy is gutted and refuses to forgive him, compounding Vinny’s guilt further.

Still hurting, Kammy approaches Belle in the Woolpack and pleads for another chance, but Belle can’t bring herself to risk it after everything Tom put her through. Vinny is gutted to see Belle’s disappointment over Kammy, kicking himself for the damage his lie has caused.

But will he be able to take the steps to put things right?

6) Bartons vs Sugdens

Also next week, after taking the big step of working together to save Butlers, the Sugdens and the Bartons go head to head.

Realising that Joe (Ned Porteous) has been doing all he could to sabotage her efforts in order to force her to sell, Moira made the bold decision to go into partnership with Robert (Ryan Hawley) and Victoria (Isabel Hodgins)—their injection of cash providing the funds needed for Moira to pay off the water company fine.

It’s not long before Robert and Ross lock horns over the farm work, with Ross accusing Robert of shirking his responsibilities. The spat quickly escalates into a full-blown contest, with Ross and Matty (Ash Palmisciano) squaring off against the Sugden siblings to see who can get the job done quicker…

Which farming dynasty will emerge victorious?

7) Has Aaron discovered John’s secrets?

Plus, after making their exit from the village, John and Aaron (Danny Miller) are enjoying some time out in a holiday cottage. But when Aaron makes a shocking discovery, he realises that John has been lying to him…

What has Aaron found, and will it uncover John’s crimes?