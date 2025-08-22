13 Neighbours Spoilers for Next Week – 25th to 28th August

Next week on Neighbours, Aaron faces two huge decisions, Annalise and Sam are reunited, Holly and Andrew’s secret is out, and Cara and Remi take a step forward.

1) Aaron grapples with a life-changing decision

This week, Rhett (Liam Maguire) found out that his daughter Tilly (Charli Penton) would be moving to Adelaide with her mum. Rhett told Aaron (Matt Wilson) he had no choice but to go with them, but wanted to find a way for them to stay together after they recently declared their love.

Rhett proposed that Nicolette (Hanna Monson), Aaron and Isla (Hana Abe-Tucker) could go with him, which Nicolette didn’t go for.

When Rhett then suggested Aaron could split his time between Erinsborough and Adelaide, Jane (Annie Jones) told Aaron that Nicolette may not be so on board as she seems, so he decided to keep Erinsborough as his main base.

Next week Aaron and Rhett try to maximise their final weeks together in Erinsborough, but their conflicting schedules get in the way.

Aaron’s clearly hurting at losing his new love after courageously committing to someone new following his husband’s death last year.

When Jane notices how much Aaron is struggling at the prospect of Rhett leaving, she tells Nicolette what she said to Aaron. As Jane questions if she did the right thing, Rhett overhears their whole conversation.

Rhett begs Nicolette to convince Aaron to reconsider the move, and she realises her feelings on the matter have created her co-parent’s misery.

The family decide to sit down to talk, where Jane and Nicolette tell Aaron they’re happy for him to go to Adelaide with Rhett.

Aaron wants to prioritise his daughter when making his final decision, so explains to Isla why it’s important for him.

The chat goes well, so Aaron decides he’s all in on making the move with Rhett!

2) Paul thinks he’s above the rules

This week, Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) discovered that Paul (Stefan Dennis) had embezzled $300,000 from Lassiters’ funds to bail her out of her debts with Eirini Rising.

With Lucy (Melissa Bell) demanding to see the latest quarterly accounts, Terese and Paul discussed a quick and dirty sale of Power Road to pay the money back before anyone noticed, with no idea that Leo (Tim Kano) was in earshot.

After Leo forced his dad to tell Krista (Majella Davis) the truth, she put her foot down and told Paul she’d no longer work with him.

Lucy later got the truth out of Terese and Paul and banned Paul from having anything to do with the expo and Bronze Bell.

Next week, Paul’s up in arms about his sister’s decision and is determined to ignore her ban.

His attempts fail when Annalise (Kimberley Davies) and Krista back Lucy’s demands, confirming that he needs to stay away from the hotel.

Elsewhere, Terese is feeling bad for Paul’s predicament, given he took the money to bail her out. She hatches a plan to resolve the issue and replace the funds sharpish.

With Susan (Jackie Woodburne) on board, they decide to change the rates at Eirini Rising to improve their failing finances. Will this cause an uproar with the residents?

3) Annalise has a brainwave about her ex

In recent weeks, Sam Kratz (Richard Grieve) was seen back in Erinsborough talking to Aaron, who was none the wiser that he was Annalise’s ex! The last we saw of Sam was on a mysterious phone call about his estranged wife…

Soap fans will remember Sam as the 90s Neighbours heartthrob who then went on to star in Home and Away and Emmerdale! Will he be sticking around Erinsborough until the final?

Next week, Annalise is freaked out when she thinks she saw Sam, but tries to reassure herself that he wouldn’t be in Oz.

Annalise then remembers her husband still knows her email password, which she hasn’t changed since their breakup. Could he be the one who’s been sabotaging the upcoming jewellery expo in recent weeks?

Annalise was right about seeing Sam, as we later see him on Ramsay Street catching up with Susan and Karl (Alan Fletcher).

Sam and Susan later decide to find Annalise, but Sam does not receive a warm welcome from his wife.

After checking with IT about access, Annalise confirms that someone has accessed her emails, and pins the blame on Sam for trying to stop her success.

But is Sam really the culprit?

4) Susan plays cupid for old neighbours

Sam denies all, but Annalise is not so easily persuaded, considering their marriage broke down when Sam sabotaged an application she’d made for a job in Australia.

Sam holds his hands up for his failings in their relationship and begs Annalise to start again in nearby Lorne.

Krista and Aaron recently questioned whether Annalise was really over her ex when she reminisced about him over drinks. It’s clear they were right, as Annalise is torn about whether to believe sam and take him back

Susan, who has known them for years, tries to help Annalise reach the right decision. Eventually, Susan’s wisdom influences Annalise to follow her heart and give her man another chance.

5) The Lassiters culprit comes clean

Next week, the jewellery expo officially begins and Paul finds a sneaky way to involve himself in the proceedings, despite his ban.

They soon discover that the mystery saboteur has struck again, as they find that their dazzling jewellery display has been destroyed overnight, risking the success of the expo.

Luckily, Annalise’s quick thinking means that the Worldly Gems’ director Johan (Phillip McInnes) is still happy with the event.

The team’s next priority is to track down who has been responsible for all the recent interference, and Annalise can’t help but question whether Sam is to blame after all.

Later, Taye (Lakota Johnson) spots his colleague Katrina (Farah Mak) on a suspicious call and then finds her setting off the fire alarm at the complex. Taye demands answers as Paul and Krista listen in – she’s been the one putting the event in jeopardy!

Katrina reveals that she has a romantic connection to Brett Heade (Brad Angel), the incompetent manager who covered for Paul a few months back, before Krista sacked him for his incompetence.

Desperate to get revenge on Lassiters, Brett had convinced Katrina to cause all the chaos.

6) Krista decides to run Lassiters solo

Annalise is relieved that Sam had no part in the sabotage, and the newly reunited couple get ready to leave Erinsborough to start their new life together.

Meanwhile, Paul’s convinced that Annalise’s departure means that he’ll be reinstated as manager in no time. However, Krista has other ideas – she’s ready to go it alone as the sole manager.

Will Paul give in and stop meddling in Lassiters’ business?

7) Remi recalls her engagement to Cara

Cara (Sara West) and Remi (Naomi Rukavina) have been at odds since Remi lost all memory of her wife following her head injury.

Last week, Karl and Susan played mediator for the ex-couple following their recent spate of arguments. The pair agreed they would both make more effort at friendship, if Cara accepted that Remi wasn’t interested in romance.

Next week, things look a lot more harmonious between Cara and Remi, and Remi proposes a family day out at the expo.

The jewellery brings up the topic of the couple’s engagement and Cara’s unique proposal. Cara’s shocked when Remi pipes in with her recollection of the event. Is Remi’s memory coming back?

8) Dex helps his mum face reality

Cara holds onto hope that normality could be on the cards if her wife is beginning to remember their former life together. However, Remi’s feeling the pressure to recall more, and Karl gently encourages her to give it a go.

Later, Dex (Marley Williams) reminds Cara that he once did a school project with a stop-motion video of his mum’s proposal, which Remi would have seen.

Cara realises that Remi could have been sharing her memory of this, rather than the real-life event.

Cara goes to update Remi, but struggles to reveal the truth, not wanting to spoil the newfound warmth between them.

Later, Nicolette intentionally tells Remi instead, jealous that Cara ditched their drag show night to be with Remi at the last minute.

9) Max shares a secret

Following Taye’s escort era, he started hooking up with newly single Sadie (Emerald Chan). Taye wanted something serious, but Sadie was only looking for a friends-with-benefits setup and put things on hold when she realised Taye was too invested.

This week, Taye announces he has a new girl, Belinda, but Max (Ben Jackson) knows it’s all part of Taye’s ploy to make Sadie jealous.

Next week, Sadie comforts Max over his worries about Holly and how she’s been withdrawing from him. Grateful for her support, he decides to let her in on Taye’s secret…

Later, Sadie decides to play Taye at his own game and claims that she met his new girlfriend. Taye goes along with her tale, but is baffled about who it could have been, considering Belinda doesn’t exist.

How long can Taye keep up the act?

10) It’s exhibition day for Wendy

This week, Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) and Andrew (Lloyd Will) slept together, and the next day, Aaron spotted them having an intense chat from a distance, where Andrew told Holly it could not happen again.

After witnessing the exchange, Aaron’s suspicions grew – was Rhett right about seeing them kissing at Lassiters on Tap?

Next week, Wendy’s (Candice Leask) buzzing about the results of the jewellery competition, hoping her entry, dedicated to her husband, will win over the judges.

Holly and Andrew are forced to interact at the expo, as Holly attends with Max, and the pressure soon begins to get to both of them.

When Wendy is revealed as the winner of the amateur competition, Holly seethes with jealousy.

11) Andrew and Holly agree to rendezvous

Meanwhile, Max presents Holly with a pricey pair of earrings to show how much he’s into her, and is confused when she runs off, overwhelmed.

Holly soon meets Andrew at the lake and convinces him to meet her somewhere private to have a proper talk.

Andrew suggests they go back to V Bar in the city – where they first connected – oblivious that Aaron is spying on them.

Aaron’s desperate to get to the bottom of their interaction, so follows Holly into the city, where he sees her hugging Andrew. Is he about to discover Rhett was right all along?

Holly and Andrew use their time in the V Bar to have a grounded and rational discussion about their future. Holly’s in agreement that the affair has to stop, and Andrew urges her to focus on what she has with Max.

The pair go their separate ways and decide to have a reset and go back to ‘normal’ at Aaron’s farewell bash.

12) Aaron forces Andrew to confess to his affair

Back on Ramsay Street, Andrew gets a text from Aaron… he saw him with Holly in the city. Andrew heads to No. 26, where he reluctantly reveals all to his friend and makes it clear how much he regrets his actions.

Andrew wants this to stay between them, but Aaron – who’s now facing a moral dilemma – is not sure he can. Is Andrew about to lose everything?

The next morning, Holly decides to follow Andrew’s advice about Max, throwing herself back into their relationship, until she gets a call from Aaron asking to have words in the Rodwell backyard.

In a tense exchange, Aaron shares his decision about whether he’ll spill their secret before he leaves the street… he confirms that he won’t tell Wendy, just as she appears demanding to know what they’re discussing!

13) Two former couples have a reset

Also next week, Remi decides to ask Cara about why she didn’t share her realisation about Dex’s video of the proposal. Cara confesses she was enjoying their bond, but is sorry she didn’t say anything sooner.

Later, Remi tells Cara that she also enjoyed the moment and is ready to remember her wife and what they shared together. Despite their setback, it seems things are going in the right direction for Cara to regain Remi’s trust.

Elsewhere, Taye turns up to meet ‘Belinda’, where he realises he’s been busted by Sadie’s prank.

Sadie’s deeply amused, and luckily Taye can see the funny side too. The pair reconnect as they laugh about the ridiculousness of Taye’s plan – could his act have brought them back together after their hiatus?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 25th August (Episode 9300 / 397)

Aaron makes a tough decision.

Paul struggles to keep his distance.

Annalise unleashes her emotions.

Tuesday 26th August (Episode 9301 / 398)

Lassiters reaches its big day.

Love is on the line for two Ramsay Street favourites.

Has Remi made a breakthrough?

Wednesday 27th August (Episode 9302 / 399)

Cara makes a discovery.

Sadie sets a trap.

Aaron closes in on a secret.

Thursday 28th August (Episode 9303 / 400)

Sadie turns the tables.

Can Cara and Remi find new hope?

Andrew must grovel.