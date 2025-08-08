Next week on Emmerdale, Vinny is subjected to a brutal attack, Ruby and Manpreet are arrested, Ray enlists April for a job, and Charity is pregnant!

1) Ruby and Manpreet go to war

Tensions are running high in the village in the wake of Steph’s (Georgia Jay) surprise departure, with Ross (Michael Parr) and Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker) firmly in Ruby’s (Beth Cordingly) line of fire.

A bit of matchmaking from Lewis (Bradley Riches) saw Ross and Steph briefly resume their relationship this week, following their break-up earlier this year as Steph struggled to cope with learning that grandfather Anthony (Nicholas Day) was in fact her biological father.

However, Ross made the fatal mistake of assuring Steph that he hadn’t been with another woman since their split, keeping quiet about an unexpected one-night-stand he had with Manpreet on the rebound.

As fate would have it, Manpreet was talking about her lack of love life in the café with Ruby and Lewis, and let slip about having a one-night stand with someone in the village.

As they dug for the details, Ross entered the cafe and Manpreet pointed him out… but was horrified when he was closely followed by Steph, who gave him a peck on the cheek.

Ruby was quick to repeat Manpreet’s revelation in front of Steph, who promptly ended things with Ross again over his dishonesty.

Deciding she needed some time away from the village, Steph announced she was heading off to a yoga retreat in Rome the very next day, with plans to do some travelling afterwards.

After being estranged from their daughter for so many years, Ruby and Caleb (Will Ash) couldn’t help but be upset, but supported Steph in her decision.

As the taxi arrived to pick her up, Ross made one final plea to Steph, but it was to no avail.

So it was with fury that Ruby spotted Ross emerging from Manpreet’s house again the next morning, clearly already over Steph as he smooched the GP on her doorstep.

Next week, Ruby storms into the surgery and confronts Manpreet over what she witnessed, leaving her mortified. With Ruby having offered to take care of the depot for Caleb that day, Manpreet later heads up there, determined to have it out with Ruby over her humiliation.

Ruby brushes her off, keeping her cool, but that only pushes Manpreet to escalate things further—she hijacks one of the depot’s forklifts and refuses to get down until Ruby agrees to talk.

Manpreet attempts to rattle Ruby by pointing out she’s hardly the innocent type herself, given she cheated on Caleb with his brother Cain (Jeff Hordley), but Ruby remains unfazed.

However, when Steph’s name then comes up, protective mum Ruby snaps, losing her temper and lashing out as she pushes Manpreet into a pile of boxes.

As Caleb sups on a pint in The Woolpack, sure that Ruby’s got everything in hand up at the depot, little does he realise the chaos that’s ensuing.

With both women unwilling to back down, it’s not until the police show up that their clash is brought to a swift end—with both of them placed under arrest for ABH!

Manpreet and Ruby are forced to spend a night in the cells down at the local nick, but will the timeout enable them to put things behind them?

2) Vinny is betrayed by Mike

Elsewhere, Vinny’s (Bradley Johnson) attempts to further understand his sexuality take a dangerous turn, as he’s subjected to a brutal attack.

Vinny has been questioning himself, and his relationship with fiancée Gabby (Rosie Bentham), since attempting to kiss friend Kammy (Shebz Miah) back in June.

“When I first got told, it was a complete shock to me,” Bradley Johnson admitted to EverySoap and other press shortly after filming the scene. “Once [producers] Sophie and Laura explained the storyline, it became really exciting. For Vinny–with everything he’s been through in the past, especially with Liv–it’s such an interesting story to tell.”

“There’s a line coming up where Vinny says, ‘I loved Liv, I properly loved Liv,’” Bradley continues. “I believe she was the first person he ever really fell in love with. But because Liv had the asexual storyline, it’s made Vinny confused. Did he love Liv because she was a woman, or because of her personality?”

An attempt to seek advice from Aaron (Danny Miller), who the Dingles supported through his own coming out, saw Vinny bottle it at the last minute. But Bradley doesn’t believe that Vinny is concerned about what his family would think.

“Let’s face it, Mandy Dingle with a gay son? She wouldn’t have a problem with that at all,” Bradley laughs. “The Dingles as a family are supportive no matter what—they’ve forgiven murderers, people who’ve slept with their sisters… they’re really close and support that whole network.”

Vinny turned to the internet for advice, and after searching for ‘Am I gay?’, came across a support network where he began chatting to a guy named Mike (Macaulay Cooper). Mike explained that he was in a similar situation, and offered to meet with Vinny in person to talk things through.

The two got on well as Vinny explained his dilemma, with Mike assuring him that he was not alone.

Next week, the pair meet up again, and Vinny finds himself appreciating the rapport between them as their connection deepens.

But when Mike asks outright if Vinny is gay, it’s clear Vinny is still unsure how to define himself. Mike’s understanding nature does at least offer Vinny some reassurance.

Later, after agreeing to meet with Mike again, Vinny is left conflicted when he shares a passionate kiss with Gabby.

The following day, Gabby is preparing for an overnight spa trip when Vinny receives an urgent message from Mike. Once Gabby has left, Mike comes over to Dale View where he tells Vinny that his partner, Kate, has kicked him out.

“Mike comes in and gives this whole backstory, and Vinny really feels for him,” Bradley explains.

Vinny’s confused when Mike then starts talking about an apparent attraction between them, which he is quick to deny.

“Then suddenly we see a shift,” Bradley continues. “His whole attitude and body language changes. He starts saying horrible, hurtful things to Vinny who’s like, ‘What is going on here?!’”

It quickly becomes clear that ‘Mike’ isn’t the person he says he is, as he then brutally attacks Vinny.

“It’s a horrendous beating,” Bradley tells us. “Vinny’s on the floor, having flashbacks to everything that happened with him and [abusive father] Paul.”

Mike’s true motives are then revealed, as he demands £10,000 or else he’ll expose Vinny’s secret to Gabby.

“What I think is so cruel is that Mike’s secretly recorded Vinny on every meeting that he’s had,” Bradley adds. “And when Vinny’s on the floor, scared and vulnerable, he plays this recording back to him and we just see Vinny’s world completely collapse.”

But as Gabby suddenly thinks that she’s left her phone behind, she heads back towards the cottage. What will she find once she gets there?

3) Is Belle ready to move on?

Elsewhere in the village, with Belle’s (Eden Taylor-Draper) divorce now finalised, Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) tries to persuade her that it’s time to get back onto the dating scene.

Belle isn’t so sure, but Nicola grabs Belle’s phone and heads into one of the dating apps, where she quickly finds Kammy’s profile. Before Belle has time to protest, Nicola has swiped right!

It’s a particularly awkward moment in The Woolpack later on, when Belle is forced to admit to Kammy that it wasn’t actually her who had selected his profile as a potential match. As she explains that Nicola was the real culprit, Kammy does his best to mask his disappointment.

When Kammy’s boss Cain later hears of what’s happened, he can’t help but wonder if there’s more to the story.

Kammy has already had a short-lived relationship with Cain’s granddaughter Sarah (Katie Hill), so it’s fair to say that the prospect of Kammy now moving on to Cain’s sister isn’t something that Cain’s going to give his blessing to.

Cain makes it clear to Kammy that he is to stay away from Belle, leaving Belle mortified when she finds out.

Belle awkwardly insists to Cain that she isn’t interested in Kammy. But when Lydia gently suggests she might be protesting a little too much, Belle’s left wondering whether she should give Kammy a chance after all.

4) April becomes entangled in Ray’s web

Over at Smithy Cottage, celebrations are afoot for April’s (Amelia Flanagan) 16th birthday. But Marlon (Mark Charnock) soon realises that he and Rhona (Zoe Henry) aren’t high on April’s list of priorities when it comes to marking the occasion, now that Dylan (Fred Kettle) is back in her life.

Heading to Tenants, April hints to Dylan that she already knows how she wants to celebrate–she wants to sleep with him for the first time.

As the pair head upstairs, Dylan fails to notice a call coming in from Ray (Joe Absolom).

Later, Mandy’s stunned when she returns home to find a dishevelled Dylan and April coming back downstairs, Dylan’s inside-out t-shirt giving away what they’ve been up to.

Mandy wastes no time telling Marlon, who’s left reeling. Rhona does her best to calm him, reminding him that April is old enough to make her own choices.

Dylan’s day takes another turn when Ray gets in touch with another job offer. Dylan has explained how Ray has taken him under his wing following his time in rehab, carrying out some questionable jobs for him, but seems unaware that he is being manipulated.

The next day, Mandy despairs when she sees Marlon doing his best to play it cool around April, and April cringes when Mandy admits she told him what happened.

Her embarrassment quickly turns to worry when she discovers Dylan is caught up with Ray again. Although she reluctantly gives him her blessing, Dylan drops a bombshell–the plan is actually for April to do the job herself.

Scared and conflicted, she’s manipulated into agreeing to the drug drop, but on the condition Dylan will walk away from Ray afterwards.

Back at home, Marlon, persuaded by Mandy to trust April’s judgement, accepts her relationship with Dylan, completely unaware of the danger she’s in. As April hugs her dad, her gaze drifts to the rucksack full of drugs she’s brought home.

Will April be able to go through with the job?

5) John uses Harry against Robert

Meanwhile, whilst John (Oliver Farnworth) and half-brother Robert’s (Ryan Hawley) feud appears to have come to an end, John is secretly continuing his effort to destroy Robert’s reputation. Robert had been the only one to see through John on his return to the village, but everyone put it down to his being jealous of his marriage to Robert’s ex, Aaron.

Robert’s determination to uncover John’s lies culminated in a confrontation between the brothers, which saw Robert put John in hospital. As Robert swallowed his pride and apologised to John, John agreed to keep quiet about the attack, so long as Robert ended his vendetta against him.

Next week, after some encouragement from Victoria (Isabel Hodgins), Robert agrees to spend the afternoon with 5-year-old nephew Harry (Adam Pryor). But when John spots Aaron and Robert chatting in the café, he sees an opening to cause trouble and decides to use Harry to do it.

Robert has struggled with PTSD and noise sensitivity since his release from prison, so John knows just what buttons to press.

Back at Keepers, Harry’s constant drumming pushes Robert’s patience to breaking point, and he eventually snaps–raising his voice to Harry just as John turns up.

Seeing Harry upset, John is all too happy to play the comforting figure, leaving Robert gutted as the boy clings to him.

Later, John takes pleasure in running Robert down to Aaron… but how will Aaron react?

6) Charity’s pregnant!

Also next week, there’s mixed emotions all round at Jacobs Fold when Charity (Emma Atkins) is delivered the news that she is indeed pregnant.

Charity had undergone the procedure to become a surrogate for granddaughter Sarah, but was devastated when she suffered bleeding this week after a fall, believing that the embryo hadn’t taken.

When she realised that husband Mackenzie (Lawrence Robb), who had been against Charity carrying the baby, was feeling a sense of relief, Charity sought support from ex Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick).

But one thing led to another after the pair shared a kiss, and Charity was left torn the following day when Mack changed his tune and vowed to support Charity and Sarah all the way.

With plans for Charity to try again with another embryo, Mack again voices his support next week, and Sarah is moved when Cain offers to put up the funds for it.

But when the family pay a visit to the clinic, they are stunned when it’s revealed that Charity is in fact pregnant after all!

Sarah and fiancé Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant) are overwhelmed by the news, but as Charity’s secret weighs down on her, what will it mean for her marriage?