Next week on Coronation Street, disaster strikes at Bernie and Dev’s wedding, Aadi begins to spiral, Carla and Lisa gain a housemate, and is Theo hiding a violent past?

1) Will Bernie face the wrath of Rani?

It’s time for the wedding of the year as Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove) and Dev (Jimmi Harkishin) head down the aisle, but in true Corrie fashion, disaster quickly strikes!

The couple are set to marry at the bistro in a very economical ceremony, with Bernie secretly decided to do things on the cheap after hearing that Dev’s Auntie Rani was gifting them £25,000 for the wedding.

Bernie plans to use some of the money to bail out Aadi (Adam Hussain), who inadvertently put the corner shop into debt whilst Dev was away in India.

Aadi had attempted an insurance scam to claw back the money, getting Brody (Ryan Mulvey) to steal £6,000 from the safe, but the plan fell through when Aadi realised he’d missed paying one of the premiums.

“I think she’s confident she can pull it off,” Jane Hazlegrove tells us of Bernie’s scheme. “She’s pretty optimistic, she’s got to be because she does come out with some interesting things and lurch from one mad, harebrained scheme to another.”

It’s no easy task however, with Auntie Rani unexpectedly turning up last week to keep an eye on how the money is going to be used. The pair are hoping that Aadi’s spreadsheet skills can save the day, as they continue to also hide the truth from Dev.

“She’s so far away from the shore that there’s no turning back really,” Jane continues. “It’s not about her being secretive to Dev, she’s just trying to protect Aadi because he has made an absolute hash of things.”

Next week, Bernie presents Dev and Aadi with some particularly cheap suits for the ceremony, before embarking on putting on a very low-key hen do at the bistro, ensuring to keep on the good side of Auntie Rani, who’s also present.

But when word eventually reaches Bernie that there’s a pole-dancer present at Dev’s stag do, Bernie storms over to the Rovers.

“She’s not best pleased,” Jane continues. “She has a really quiet, sedate hen-night to keep costs down. She’s finding Auntie Rani quite patronising and a little condescending so is desperately trying to keep those plates spinning.”

“Glenda comes in and tells her there’s pole dancing in the Rovers, so Bernie goes and joins them!”

But what will Bernie find when she gets there?

“It’s actually really good fun,” Jane teases. “And was really good fun to film as well, as you can imagine. Bernie is not the only one pole dancing, that’s all I’m saying!”

As the rest of the girls at the hen night gradually peel away one by one to look for Bernie, Auntie Rani ends up entering the Rovers.

How will she react to the debauchery?

2) The wedding day turns to chaos

The next morning, the wedding day gets off to a bad start when the quads fall ill, meaning they’ll have to miss their gran’s wedding and stay at home with dad Chesney (Sam Aston). Luckily, Joseph (William Flanagan) has a backup plan for his siblings and sets up a livestream.

As she heads to the ceremony, Bernie realises she’s left her lucky locket—containing a treasured photo of Paul—back at No.7. Determined not to go down the aisle without it, she dashes home, only to walk in on a burglar mid-robbery!

“Bernie decides she’s going to stand up to them,” Jane tells us. “Then it’s revealed who it is… It gives Bernie food for thought and something to sort out, and not exactly what she needs before she’s about to go and say I do.”

Meanwhile, at the Bistro, the wedding guests are left twiddling their thumbs as they wait for Bernie. Debbie (Sue Devaney) seizes the opportunity to liven things up, grabbing the mic and belting out ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’.

Debbie then shocks everyone by dropping to one knee and proposing to Ronnie (Vinta Morgan)!

Eventually, Bernie makes it to the bistro, where she’s met by son Kit (Jacob Roberts) and bridesmaids Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell) and Asha (Tanisha Gorey).

“Bernie is over the moon Kit is there but he doesn’t walk her down the aisle because he’s still injured,” Jane explains. “Bernie walks herself down the aisle, or should I say she raves herself down the aisle, she’s got this bonkers music playing and kind of dances down the aisle herself!”

Bernie and Dev exchange loving looks, ready to finally tie the knot. But just as the ceremony is getting underway, Bernie suddenly clutches her chest, gasping for air, before collapsing in front of a horrified Dev.

Trainee paramedic Asha rushes to her aid, and whilst Gemma quickly dials for an ambulance, the other guests can only stand by helplessly, watching in shock.

Back at No.5, Chesney notices the livestream has abruptly cut out—and as an ambulance speeds past the window, panic starts to set in.

As Bernie is rushed to A&E, her loved ones are left reeling.

“Dev, and a lot of people, think she’s on her way out because it’s quite serious,” Jane continues. “She is really frightened, this has come from nowhere and she can’t breathe. It’s terrifying.”

Some time later, Asha returns to the bistro and gathers the family together. Dev has requested they all come to the hospital, urgently.

Is Bernie going to be okay?

3) Abi discovers Carl’s deception

Meanwhile, tension is at an all-time high in the Webster house, after Abi (Sally-Carman Duttine) discovered that Kevin (Michael Le Vell) had lied about still having cancer.

Kevin had kept the truth from Abi for fear that she was about to leave him for his brother Carl (Jonathan Howard), something that Abi had previously admitted to Carl that she was tempted to do.

Although Abi walked out on Kevin after discovering the truth, and straight into Carl’s arms, she later changed her mind in order to keep the family together.

At The Rovers, Abi covers for Kevin as she announced to everyone he’s been given the all-clear. The punters are quick with their congratulations, but as the drinks start flowing, Abi quietly slips away for a secret rendezvous with Carl at the hotel.

Abi’s mood shifts when she spots a message pop up on Carl’s phone from someone named Fiona, leading Carl to finally confess to her that he’s been running illegal MOT scams—using Kevin’s garage as his base of operations.

How will Abi react to the news of another secret?

Later, Abi heads home to find Kevin and Jack buzzing with excitement. Debbie’s booked them a surprise holiday to Mallorca, but will Abi be willing to play happy families?

When Abi drops the bombshell about Carl’s dodgy dealings, Kevin’s reaction horrifies her—he already knew. Debbie later catches up with Abi as she sits contemplating on Maxine’s bench, and pleads with her to think carefully about her marriage, insisting that no one will ever love her the way Kevin does.

But Abi’s not done yet. She pays Carl another visit, demanding to know why he kept Kevin’s knowledge of the MOT scam from her. Carl drops a truth bomb of his own—Kevin agreed to keep quiet if Carl didn’t tell Abi that he had been given the all-clear from cancer.

Realising Kevin’s still lying to her, Abi’s left reeling. Has Kevin just pushed her straight back into Carl’s arms?

The following day, Abi feigns a stomach bug, telling Kevin she’s too ill to attend the wedding. But as he heads out the door, Abi makes her way straight to Carl’s hotel room. Wracked with guilt, she confesses she hates lying to Kevin—but before she can say any more, Carl pulls her in for a kiss.

Later, Kevin returns home early only to find Abi dolled up to the nines. How’s she going to explain this away?

Abi sneaks out to the ginnel where Carl is waiting. He assures her he meant every word he said and that he wants to be with her. Abi can’t help but beam as Carl pulls her closer. Are they heading towards a full-blown affair?

4) Swarla have a new housemate

Meanwhile, Carla (Alison King) and Lisa (Vicky Myers) are packing up the last of their belongings at the flat as they prepare for the big move to No.6.

Carla had come under fire from Debbie after gazumping her for the house, but eventually reached a compromise, with Debbie settling on moving into the Victoria Street flat they were vacating.

As Ryan (Ryan Prescott) lends a hand with the packing, he chats about his new digs and the oddball flatmate he’s found himself living with. Carla can’t help but feel for him, while Lisa is left quietly reflective.

Later, as they unpack boxes at No.6, Ryan arrives with his holdall in tow. When Lisa explains to Carla that she’s invited Ryan to move in with them, Carla’s deeply touched by the gesture.

5) Kit spends time with Brody

Whilst Bernie is occupied with the final plans for the wedding, Kit is getting to know newfound son Brody (Ryan Mulvey).

Over a curry, Kit listens as Brody opens up about his tough childhood in the Michaelis household, leaving Kit shaken by how much his son’s been through. Wanting to spend time with him, Kit decides to skip Dev’s stag do and takes Brody to the match instead.

Elsewhere, having taken in Brody’s younger sisters Joanie and Shanice following the incarceration of their parents, Sally (Sally Dynveor) and Tim (Joe Duttine) are taken aback when they notice bruises on Shanice’s arm. Concerned, they agree they can’t ignore it and must contact social services.

6) Aadi begins to spiral

Meanwhile, following the dramatic events of the wedding day, Aadi is drowning his sorrows. If the shop finances weren’t enough to deal with, Aadi is also harbouring his guilt over accidentally spiking Lauren (Cait Fitton) at his house party.

It’s been made all the more difficult for Aadi to keep his secret, as he and Lauren have found themselves falling for each other over the past few weeks.

As Aadi knocks back the booze whilst sitting in Victoria Gardens, he ignores numerous texts and calls from Lauren on his phone.

By the time Lauren eventually tracks Aadi down back at No.7, his guilty conscience has become too much for him, as he finally confesses the truth about what happened at the party.

How will Lauren react, and has Aadi’s confession now destroyed everything between them?

7) Is Theo hiding a violent past?

Across at No.11, having heard the news that Dee-Dee (Channique Sterling-Brown) has moved back into the Bailey household, Todd (Gareth Pierce) is quick to tell Theo (James Cartwright) that it means the corner shop flat is now up for rent, giving them the opportunity to move into their own place.

Whilst the pair are excited, George (Tony Maudsley) admits he’ll miss Todd once he moves out. Spotting George’s glum face, Todd suggests they head out and join Dev’s stag do to cheer him up. Theo isn’t impressed but tags along.

At the stag do, Todd’s in high spirits and has a cheeky go on the pole, but Theo doesn’t see the funny side. Claiming a headache, he insists they leave early.

Theo’s later frustrated when Todd opts to spend some time with Summer (Harriet Bibby), rather than on a night on the town with him. When Summer invites Theo to join them for a pizza in front of the TV, Theo declines and announces that he’s going to the Rovers, leaving Todd bemused.

Currently battling with estranged wife Danielle (Natalie Anderson) over access to his kids, Theo’s concerned when he receives a call to say a social worker has arrived to see him at No.11.

Gary (Mikey North) offers to give Theo a lift home, but as they approach his van at the precinct, they find a drunken Aadi slumped up against it.

As they try to assist Aadi and move him away, Aadi takes a tumble and hits his head.

Theo rushes off to his meeting, leaving Dev and Gary to take care of Aadi. But before he can even get through the door, Theo is intercepted by PC Jess (Donnaleigh Bailey), who informs him that he needs to come down to the station to answer some questions over an incident at the precinct.

When Billy (Daniel Brocklebank) calls to see Todd at the house, he tells him that Theo has just been taken away in a police car, not realising that the social worker is sat right there in the living room.

The social worker explains that they can rearrange their meeting for another time, but they’ll need to investigate whether Theo’s alleged offence is violent—like last time. Todd is left stunned, determined to dig deeper into Theo’s past.

8) Tension at No. 1

Also next week, Ken (William Roache), Steve (Simon Gregson), Amy (Elle Mulvaney), Cassie (Claire Sweeney) and Tracy (Kate Ford) sit around the table for a strained family tea.

The situation is becoming rather unusual now that Steve and Tracy’s divorce proceedings have started, whilst he’s also begun romancing her arch-enemy, Cassie.

Breaking the silence, Tracy suggests that, for Amy’s sake, she and Steve should stop the arguing and keep their divorce civil.

Steve looks relieved at the idea, but Amy isn’t buying it. She eyes her mum with suspicion, not convinced that Tracy’s motives are as noble as she’s making out…