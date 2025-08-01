12 Neighbours Spoilers for Next Week – 4th to 7th August

Next week on Neighbours, Byron says goodbye, Holly and Andrew kiss, Nell and Nicolette wage war against Paul, Annalise flirts with Leo, and Cara makes a mis-step with Remi.

1) Byron and Trevor leave the building

This week, Byron (Xavier Molyneux) gets ready to leave the share house and sail the seas to Europe to return Trevor to owner Haz (Shiv Palekar).

In true share house tradition, a party is planned to see him on his way. At the BBQ next week, Byron takes the opportunity to warn Taye (Lakota Johnson) – his ex’s new lover – to look after Sadie (Emerald Chan).

Before this, he has a touching goodbye with Sadie where they wish the best for one another.

Sadie starts the week sad that her ex hasn’t told her that he’s leaving Erinsborough – but she eventually gets a text from him, inviting him back to Ramsay Street for an explanation and a farewell hug.

He also says goodbye to business partner Leo (Tim Kano), who agrees to make him a silent partner in Yorokobi – again!

Then, it’s goodbye to Byron Stone as he’s waved off alongside his mum Jane (Annie Jones), who will join him for the first leg of his adventure before coming home.

Executive Producer Jason Herbison recently told Back to the Bay that there would be multiple goodbyes before the Neighbours finale in December:

“There’s a few comings and goings, which is always natural with contracts coming to an end and there is always a turnover of characters. So, yes, you will see a couple of departures and you’ll definitely see a couple of new characters come in.

Who will be next to follow Byron with an early departure? As well as departures, there are also a number of returning faces on the way, including Paul’s daughter Elle – now played by Elise Jansen – who arrives in the coming weeks.

2) Rhett becomes Andrew’s unlikely target

This week, Holly’s (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) fears came true when she bumped into Dr Gavin Bowman (Cameron MacDonald) after his early release from prison. Holly had been on high alert while working solo at the pavilion, fearing that the man who tried to kill her would come back for revenge.

Although Bowman claimed it was an accident to run into her, Holly immediately messaged Andrew (Lloyd Will), who raced to the complex to assure her that he would protect her.

Andrew had an altercation with Bowman at the end of this week’s episodes, and next week Holly thanks him for protecting her, resulting in another charged encounter with the pair.

Andrew is fuming following his run-in with Bowman and struggling with all of the conflicting emotions from the day. Rhett’s (Liam Maguire) unlucky enough to be in his path when he needs someone to take it out on, and Andrew ends up issuing him with a fine for being on the phone with his engine running, and for not wearing his seatbelt.

Aaron (Matt Wilson) knows this is not like Andrew and is concerned about his wellbeing, which he feeds back to Wendy (Candice Leask).

Elsewhere, Holly offers Max (Ben Jackson) an apology for her anger-filled farewell to his sister Saskia (Mia Foran), but despite making amends, things still don’t feel right between them.

Later, Andrew gives Holly the news that Bowman’s leaving town, so he’ll no longer need to be on guard for her. Holly’s left feeling conflicting emotions, knowing this means no more protection from Andrew.

As her feelings continue to grow, how will she keep herself in his orbit?

3) Taye reveals his true feelings

Next week, Taye finds out Sadie’s got herself a profile on the app ‘Hotski’ and is actively looking for new dates, despite them currently sleeping together.

Taye wants to see how she would feel with the situation reversed, so tells her he’s on the apps, but he’s left disappointed when Sadie doesn’t seem to care.

Later, Taye confides in Max how much he actually likes Sadie, and Max urges him to tell her!

Deciding he no longer wants to be friends with benefits, Taye gives Sadie an ultimatum: he’s looking for a relationship or nothing at all…

Taye’s left devastated when Sadie – who has drunkenly returned from a night out– thinks he’s mucking around. The next day, she realises how wrong she was and tells him she’s not on the same page: she was only ever looking for casual.

Taye backtracks in a panic and tells her they can remain FWB, but Sadie’s convinced he’ll struggle to continue with the set-up as it is.

Later, she checks how Taye’s doing and he reveals he’s struggling but doesn’t want things to get awkward with their friendship.

Max goes to see Sadie about how hard Taye’s taken things, but can see she’s doing fine. Sadie tells him it was always only meant to be casual, but maybe Taye wasn’t honest with her from the outset…

Sadie’s conflicted about how to handle Taye as – she doesn’t feel that she’s in the wrong, so concludes that they need space.

4) Paul and Nell are at loggerheads

Next week, Paul’s (Stefan Dennis) going full steam ahead to secure success for Lassiters in every corner, much to the annoyance of those who stand in his way.

Nicolette (Hannah Monson) is unimpressed with his decision to enforce a new Harold’s uniform, while Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) is hurt to hear he’s replacing Sonia’s Foundation with a boutique jewellery exhibition space for Annalise’s (Kimberley Davies) upcoming exhibition.

She’s unimpressed with his suggestion of moving the charity to The Shed – a much less visible space than their prime real estate in the middle of them complex.

5) Nell stands up for her mum’s legacy

The uproar causes Nell and Nicolette to join forces, and they’re determined not to let Paul win…

Next week, the Lassiters team get a visit from Johan Classen (Phillip McInnes), the Director of the Jewellery Expo. But the pressure is on when the promotional signs for the new expo space go missing before their big reveal to Johan.

Annalise and Krista (Majella Davis) have clashed since Paul spontaneously brought Annalise on board without consulting with his co-manager, and things came to a head when Annalise overheard Krista badmouthing her to Paul.

Next week, Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) suggests that Annalise considers Krista an ally in all of this, rather than a rival. Soon, Krista, Annalise and Paul are forced to improvise and find ways to keep Johan away from the area until they can put the signs on display.

They get ready for the grand reveal to their special guest after their joint efforts go to plan, only for him to be distracted by the chaos going on in the complex – clothes from Sonia’s Foundation are scattered all over the place, as Nell and Nicolette put their plan into action.

Johan’s left unimpressed at the scene and Paul clocks that Nell must be the culprit. Does this mean war in the Willis household?

6) Terese resolves Nell’s issues and confesses her own

Paul blows up at Nicolette and Nell about their prank and the opportunity they have jeopardised for Lassiters.

Nicolette remains resolute about her actions, while Nell shows some remorse when confiding in her step-mum. However, Nell still struggles to understand how Paul could offer the Rebecchis the space at the complex for the charity, only to take it away for his own gain.

Terese managed to play peacemaker between Nell and Paul. However, Nell clocks there’s something else going on between Terese and Paul and urges her step-mum to take a stand and not let Paul win.

Taking Nell’s advice on board, Terese admits to Paul that she may decide not to follow him to spend more time in New York, and she’s worried about how this could impact them after everything they’ve done to rebuild their relationship.

Paul gives Terese his full commitment, assuring her that he’ll only split his time between his families in Australia and New York if she’s all in.

Paul then encourages Terese to have another honest conversation by speaking to Susan (Jackie Woodburne) about her financial troubles at Eirini Rising. Will Terese tell Susan the truth?

7) Annalise flirts with the wrong man

Colleagues Annalise and Krista start to bond after Annalise opens up about her past relationship history, and the two remark on Paul’s poor behaviour by pitting them against each other.

Later, at The Waterhole, Annalise celebrates getting Johan back on board when an attractive Leo (Tim Kano) catches her eye. Leo has no idea she’s oblivious to him being Krista’s partner, so he politely agrees to join her for a drink.

However, as the drink continues to flow, Leo is shocked when Annalise starts coming on strong, as she suggests that they head up to her room. Realising the mistake, he confirms who he is, leaving Annalise burning with embarrassment as she makes a quick exit.

The following day, Leo goes to give Krista the latest on her work nemesis. However, Annalise is also there to see Krista, and when Leo witnesses a shift in his wife’s energy, he realises they must have resolved things.

Leo decides on the spot to keep schtum about Annalise’s mishap to prevent more drama and stress for his wife. But as is always the way in Erinsborough, it can’t be long until the truth comes out…

8) JJ and Dex try to bring back the romance

Also next week, Remi (Naomi Rukavina) decides to make more of an effort with Cara (Sara West) – after losing all memory of her wife – and suggests they have a meal together to get to know each other.

Dex (Marley Williams) and JJ (Riley Bryant) get ahead of themselves by creating a romantic ambience, which Cara nips in the bud, not wanting to scare Remi off.

The dinner starts off well, and Cara’s pleased when she shares a story that makes Remi laugh in the way she did when she first heard it.

Remi asks more about their history together, and Cara is feeling encouraged about their future. When they discuss their past home in Werribee, Remi seems up for the idea of taking a trip there, buoying Cara further.

Remi continues to extend an olive branch after their recent tension and remarks on how well they’ve raised their sons together. This leads Cara to get ahead of herself and lean in for a kiss!

Remi jumps back, left feeling betrayed after making it clear that Cara still feels like a stranger to her. Cara’s left full of regret and tries to repair the situation, but for Remi, all trust is broken, and she enforces time away from one another.

9) Cara struggles with her new job and family issues

Meanwhile, Remi’s having a nice time with her sons the following day, until the boys spot a message on her phone confirming that she can go by Remi Varga at work, after deciding to strip Murphy from her surname.

Meanwhile, Cara’s head is all over the place at work and she struggles to complete basic tasks. Things only get worse when her sons come to share what they read and ask for support.

Cara’s left struggling to balance her family needs and remaining professional around her new colleagues. Can she juggle her new life in the force with everything going on?

When Remi shows up to try and put things right with the boys, Cara speaks in their defence about her thoughtlessness for not considering their feelings – they’re Varga-Murphys and always have been.

Later, Remi downloads to Susan and Terese, and realises she did let her sons down by prioritising her own needs.

Remi opens up about how difficult it is for her to be in this situation, but Susan – who eventually regained her memory of Karl after her amnesia – speaks from experience when she encourages Remi to give it all time for the parts of her life to come back together.

10) Andrew and Wendy get intimate

Also next week, passionate jewellery maker Wendy decides to create a new piece for the exhibition in dedication to her husband.

Andrew’s pleasantly surprised by her gesture, and the pair reunite romantically after months of being at odds…

11) Max asks Holly to take the next step

Elsewhere, Holly gets her long-awaited date with Max after he had to cancel on their last, which led to her intense moment with Andrew at the V Bar.

As the pair reconnect, Max takes the opportunity to offer Holly the spare room in the Share House and propose they move in together.

However, Holly instinctively knows she can’t commit to living with her boyfriend as her mind is elsewhere…

12) Andrew and Holly finally kiss

Meanwhile, Andrew continues to battle his feelings for Holly, and she’s jealous when she hears via a mortified Sadie that he got intimate with his wife after their months-long dry spell.

Holly’s desperate for Andrew’s attention, so makes her boldest move yet, calling him to say she saw Bowman again. As he falls for her lie, he comes running…

As they talk in the ‘privacy’ of the rotunda, Andrew gives Holly his full attention as she shares her fears, and they finally give in to temptation and kiss!

Having finally crossed a line, are we on our way to a full Andrew and Holly affair?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

