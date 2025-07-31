10 EastEnders Spoilers for Next Week – 4th to 7th August

Next week on EastEnders, Patrick is hospitalised as Oscar needs some fast cash, Joel lashes out, Elaine and Cindy form an unlikely alliance, and Avani and Suki continue with their baby plan.

Here’s everything in store in Walford from Monday 4th to Thursday 7th August.

1) Mike threatens the Brannings

Last week, Oscar’s (Pierre Moullier) arch-enemy Fat Mike (Tai Hilferink) tracked him down to Albert Square.

He snuck into No. 25 while Oscar was looking after Louie (Jake McNally) and Jimmy, and turned up again this week, with Jack (Scott Maslen) interrupting as Mike and his mate Harrison went to give Oscar a beating.

The following day, he threatened Oscar again as he worked on the fruit and veg stall. Oscar managed to talk him out of violence, instead promising to give him £2,000 in exchange for leaving him alone.

Next week, Mike returns again – and this time he’s upped the ante: he now wants £5,000 in return for the Branning family’s safety!

Oscar tries to get Ian (Adam Woodyatt) to agree to a business deal as he tries to raise the cash, but when Ian sensibly refuses, Oscar has no choice but to reveal all to Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa).

Will she lend him the money, or can she find another way to get Mike off her brother’s back once and for all?

Despite his sister’s help, Oscar then makes a foolish decision.

This week, Patrick (Rudolph Walker) defied fiancée Yolande’s demands that he stop gambling – first, he won £700 on the horses, then, when Yolande told him that the wedding would be off if he kept gambling, Howie (Delroy Atkinson) offered to place bets for him instead.

Next week, Howie places the bet for Patrick, and the pair celebrate as they win £6,000!

As Patrick basks in the glory of his big win, Oscar breaks in No. 20, planning on stealing his winnings. However, Patrick catches him in the act!

As Oscar tries to make a break from it, he pushes Patrick, who falls to the floor, unconscious!

Will he wake up, and if so, will he remember that Oscar was the one who pushed him?

2) Yolande calls the wedding off

After Patrick and Howie’s big win, Howie confronts Kim (Tameka Empson), revealing that he heard her talking to Denise (Diane Parish) about his poor financial situation, after the Post Office cut his hours.

Meanwhile, Yolande discovers that Patrick continued betting despite her warning, and she decides to call the wedding off.

Yet as she and the rest of the family head to The Vic later on, they have no idea what has happened to Patrick just over the road!

3) Avani and Suki continue their surrogacy plan

Last week, Avani (Aaliyah James) learnt that she was pregnant with Joel’s (Max Murray) baby, and turned to Barney (Lewis Bridgeman) for support.

When she explained that she wanted to get rid of the baby, he talked her out of buying pills online and encouraged her to research more legitimate methods.

When she started searching online for family planning advice, she was caught in the act by Suki (Balvinder Sopal), who quickly got the truth out of her.

Suki was horrified as Avani explained that she was going to terminate her pregnancy, and did her best to make her reconsider, reminding her that some people only get one chance to get pregnant.

Avani had every intention of pressing on with her plan and made herself an appointment at the clinic, until Suki made her a massive offer – if Avani continued with her pregnancy, Suki would look after the baby!

In yesterday’s episode, Eve (Heather Peace) discovered Suki’s plan, after Suki suddenly broached the subject of them having a child together, something they’d never discussed in the past.

When Eve began to warm to the idea, Avani got the wrong end of the stick and thought Suki had told her wife the plan, resulting in a stunned Eve learning the truth.

The pair readied themselves for a serious conversation in tonight’s episode, but as we head into next week, Eve remains unconvinced.

Despite her concerns, Avani and Suki prepare themselves for Avani’s 12-week scan, as Suki continues to have every intention of pressing on with her and Avani’s deal.

Later, as Vinny (Shiv Jalota) arrives back from Ash’s wedding, Eve encourages Suki to make peace with her son. As the pair talk, Eve siezes the opportunity to take Avani to one side and speak to her alone – will she try and talk her out of giving her baby over to Suki?

The following day, Eve and Avani are forced to lie to Priya when she finds a receipt from the hospital in Avani’s jacket. How long will Avani continue to keep her secret from her parents?

4) Will Ross’s plan make Joel’s beliefs worse?

Since Joel arrived in Albert Square back in March along with dad Ross (Alex Walkinshaw) and Ross’s partner Vicki (Alice Haig), we’ve seen numerous examples of concerning behaviour.

He upskirted a girl on the tube, talked Tommy (Sonny Kendall) into stealing vapes from the Mini Mart, and encouraged his new friend to download some pretty extreme videos from the internet.

He also took Avani’s virginity and recorded the act on his phone without her knowledge, with Avani subjected to bullying from her schoolmates in the weeks afterwards.

On top of all of that, he’s become a big fan of misogynistic online videos, which have influenced his views on women.

We also learnt that Ross was forced to move the family from Australia to Albert Square after his son upskirted a girl back home, before sending it to all of his mates. Ross paid the family off and moved to Walford for a fresh start.

Next week, after Vicki gives Ross some advice on how to turn his son’s life around, he takes Joel and Tommy to work at the timber yard.

However, when Ross overhears some of the language the other workers on the site are using, he worries for the boys – will their new workmates encourage Joel’s increasingly extreme views?

Later, Ross is shocked as he gets a call from Joel’s mum, who’s got some big news!

5) Patrick is rushed to hospital

After accidentally knocking Patrick unconscious, Oscar panics. He tries to leave No. 20, but he’s forced to hide when Howie makes an unexpected return.

After waiting for the right moment, he makes a dash for it – Howie sees the figure dart across the room, but doesn’t manage to see Oscar’s face.

As Kim and Denise return home from The Vic, they’re shocked to find Patrick unconscious. As the ambulance arrives, the family head to the hospital, as they try to comfort an inconsolable Yolande.

When Patrick seems uncharacteristically concerned for Oscar, Lauren begins to get suspicious. He soon tries to leave Walford and avoid being caught, but he’s intercepted by his sister, who confronts him as she discovers his stash of Patrick’s stolen cash.

6) Joel lashes out

After speaking to Joel’s mum, Ross has no choice but to give his son the big news – she’s getting re-married.

When Joel later slips out of the house, he heads to The Vic to hang out with Tommy. In true Joel fashion, he makes the most of Tommy’s parents now owning the pub, and before long the pair are sneaking down to the barrel store to steal booze!

It’s not long before Kat (Jessie Wallace), Alfie (Shane Richie), Ross and Vicki discover what their kids have done as a bottle smashes in the hallway. But as the adults lay into them for their behaviour, Joel shocks everyone as he lashes out at Kat with some derogatory language!

Ross reels – what has happened to his son?!

7) Oscar wants to run

At Walford General, it’s an anxious few hours for Yolande, Kim and Denise as they wait for news on Patrick’s condition.

The police arrive at the hospital to take Howie’s witness statement, while they also conduct door-to-door visits in and around the square, leaving Oscar fearful.

Lauren riles at him for his actions, while all he wants to do is run.

8) Elaine and Cindy form an unlikely alliance

On Tuesday, Elaine struggles to find a purpose after selling The Vic to Kat, and she shares a heart-to-heart with Yolande in her old pub.

In recent weeks, we saw Elaine step in to help Cindy (Michelle Collins) at The Albert’s Wimbledon event as she struggled to find entertainment to replace Felix (Matthew James Morrison).

Next week, the pair’s unlikely alliance is strengthened, as Elaine joins forces with her former enemy to help Cindy with a busy service at the bar.

Later, Cindy offers Elaine the job of co-manager. Are the neighbours about to defy the odds and become good friends?

9) Joel shows his true colours

Joel is chastised by Ross and Vicki after his shocking outburst at Kat, as Ross attempts to get through to his son.

Later, Joel shows his dad a video from his idol online influencer, and the pair bond, with Ross perceiving the video as perfectly innocent – maybe his son’s online viewing habits aren’t as worrying as he feared?

However, their bonding moment is short-lived. Ross soon makes a worrying discovery on Joel’s laptop, and destroys it in anger!

The following day, Ross refuses to let Joel come with him to work. When Vicki discovers why Ross broke his son’s laptop, she orders him to be firm with Joel before his behaviour really gets out of hand.

Later, Joel apologises to Kat for what he said, and she agrees to let him hang out with Tommy again.

However, later, as Vicki and Stacey (Lacey Turner) bond over discussions of parenting and men, Joel gets annoyed when he overhears their conversation, and shows his true colours!

10) Callum and Johnny continue to flirt

Despite being caught coming out of Johnny’s (Charlie Suff) room by Phil (Steve McFadden), and deciding to put the brakes on their potential new romance, Johnny and Callum continue to flirt with each other over text next week.

Later, Callum treats Lexi to a girls’ day, in an attempt to cheer her up after a phone call from Ben.

Soon after, Jay (Jamie Borthwick) spots the flirty texts from Johnny on Callum’s phone and warns him against it – but will he listen?

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for next week:

Monday 4th August (Episode 7165)

Oscar makes a foolish decision. Patrick and Howie join forces, but it quickly backfires. Eve remains sceptical about a situation.

Monday 5th August (Episode 7166)

Lauren’s suspicions are confirmed, Joel shows his true colours, and Elaine struggles without The Vic.

Tuesday 6th August (Episode 7167)

Howie takes matters into his own hands, Ross makes a worrying discovery, and Elaine joins forces with an unlikely ally.

Thursday 7th August (Episode 7168)

Ross and Vicki seek advice, and Callum plays with fire.