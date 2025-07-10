11 EastEnders Spoilers for Next Week – 9th to 11th July

Next week on EastEnders, emotions are high as Oscar Branning and Julie Bates return, Ravi ropes Harry into his dodgy schemes, and Phil explodes as he catches Callum and Johnny together.

EastEnders is currently scheduled to air on Monday at 7:30pm, with a double episode on Tuesday at 7:30pm. Episodes are expected drop on iPlayer as usual, from Monday–Thursday at 6am.

1) Oscar Branning returns to Walford

It was recently announced that Oscar Branning would be returning to EastEnders, as Pierre Moullier takes over the role last played by Charlee Hall between 2013 and 2017. Oscar was last seen on screen in 2017, making a brief return to the square to visit Max (Jake Wood) on Father’s Day.

Now 17 years old, his return is teased as being set to turn sister Lauren’s (Jacqueline Jossa) life “upside down.”

EastEnders‘ new Executive Producer Ben Wadey said: “I’m very excited to bring Oscar Branning back to Walford and introduce viewers to him now that he’s all grown up.

Oscar is very much a Branning which means there’s going to be plenty of drama in store this summer. We’re delighted to welcome Pierre as he takes on the role and can’t wait for viewers to see him bring Oscar to life.”

In the first of next week’s episodes, Lauren is shocked to get a phone call, which later leads her to reunite with her brother. Lauren and Oscar catch up, and Lauren discovers where Oscar has been and why he can’t return home.

Soon after, Jack (Scott Maslen) returns to Albert Square, where he’s greeted by girlfriend Denise (Diane Parish), and before long he too is reacquainted with Oscar.

Unable or unwilling to return home, Oscar begs Lauren to let him stay in Walford, employing his finest emotional blackmail to convince his sister not to send him away.

Before long, Peter (Thomas Law) and Ian (Adam Woodyatt) arrive, asking questions about why he’s back.

Eventually, Lauren gives in and agrees to let Oscar move in with her, Peter and the kids at No. 25 for a while, as long as he behaves himself.

However, when Oscar later gets a message through to his phone, it becomes clear that he may be more trouble than he’s worth. What is he up to?

2) Jay reaches out to Nigel’s wife Julie

Another big return next week is Nigel’s (Paul Bradley) wife Julie Bates, who returns to the square for the first time in 27 years. Karen Henthorn reprises the role she last played way back in 1998, when Julie and Nigel moved to Scotland in search of a new life together.

Nigel returned to Albert Square late last year, reuniting with best friend Phil (Steve McFadden) and later revealing that he’d been diagnosed with young-onset dementia.

His symptoms have worsened over the past few months, and he’s mistaken both Hope (Isabelle Smith) and Lexi (Isabella Brown) for his daughter Clare on a number of occasions.

He’s also been seen getting confused between his late wife Debbie and estranged wife Julie, the latter of whom he abandoned to protect her from the fallout of his diagnosis.

Next week, Nigel gets emotional after Lexi sees a photo of him and Julie on their wedding day. When Jay (Jamie Borthwick) questions it, he’s surprised to learn the real reason that Nigel and Julie are no longer in touch.

Jay wants to put things right, but Phil insists that he leave things alone. After discussing it with Callum (Tony Clay) and Kat (Jessie Wallace), Jay decides to try and track Julie down. Finding her on the internet, he discovers that she’s spent the past half a year frantically searching for her husband.

Jay tries to convince Nigel that they need to reach out to her, but Phil steps in and puts a stop to it, leading Jay to take matters into his own hands and call Julie himself!

3) Ravi makes Harry do his dirty work

This week saw Ravi (Aaron Thiara) stash a car laden with drugs at Mitchell’s Motors, hiding it from the police.

Soon after, Harry (Elijah Holloway) was shocked to discover that the stash of drugs had disappeared, and while he initially suspected Nicola (Laura Doddington) of taking them, the culprit was later revealed to be Kojo (Dayo Koleosho), who had flushed them down the toilet.

Harry staged a break-in so that Ravi wouldn’t realise Kojo was to blame, and offered free use of Harry’s Barn for Avani’s (Aaliyah James) birthday party, hoping it would get Ravi off his case.

While Ravi pretended that things were good between them, the final episode of the week saw him menacingly tell Harry that he now works for him.

Returning to the drama next week, Ravi reminds Harry of his debt to him, as he gives him a stash of drugs and tells him to sell them.

After a difficult day, Harry has yet another row with dad Teddy (Roland Manookian) and decides it’s time for him to move out of No. 1.

The following day, Kojo comes to the rescue when he hears that his friend is looking for a new place to live. Are new best friends Harry and Kojo about to become flatmates?

4) Julie arrives in Walford

After getting a call from Jay, Julie returns to Walford for the first time in 27 years. She demands that Jay tell her exactly what’s happened to her husband, as Jay prepares to reveal all on Nigel’s heartbreaking dementia diagnosis.

As Nigel and Phil walk through the square, they’re shocked when Julie rushes over to them, and the situation is made all the more uncomfortable when an overwhelmed Nigel fails to recognise his wife.

As Phil and Julie begin to argue, their bickering results in an angry outburst from Nigel.

Once Phil has calmed down, he makes Julie watch a video which Nigel made for her, explaining his diagnosis, in the hope that it’ll help her understand his decision to leave.

However, Julie is delighted to finally be reunited with Nigel, and tells Phil that she’ll be taking him back home to Scotland. Is this really goodbye?

5) Oscar tries to scam Ian

After Lauren agrees that Oscar can stay on Albert Square, the teenager wastes no time in getting to know the locals, and he also reconnects with Jack, who discovers more about Oscar’s difficult relationship with his parents.

Oscar is soon revealed to be up to no good as he comes up with a plan to scam Ian. He plans to stage a fall in Beale’s Plaice, hoping to make a claim for compensation.

Stacey (Lacey Turner) finds the whole thing amusing, but the fallout of the incident has some major consequences when a social worker sees the drama unfold.

Has Oscar shot himself in the foot?

Later in the week, as Oscar continues to cause chaos across the square, Lauren decides to offer her brother a trial shift on the family’s fruit and veg stall, which they’ve decided to carry on to keep Martin’s (James Bye) legacy alive.

Oscar isn’t too sure about the idea at first, but after Penny (Kitty Castledine) finds an innovative way to get him to agree, he decides that he’ll give it a go.

As his first day gets underway, it’s eventful from the get-go, and nobody thinks that it’ll last. However, when Oscar learns that Jimmy is blind, he begins to take things a lot more seriously, and knuckles down to make the new job work.

6) Who will buy The Vic?

In the first episode of next week, Linda (Kellie Bright) tells Kat that she’s decided to sell The Vic at auction, after last week saw her reveal to Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) that she wants a fresh start away from the bittersweet memories of her beloved pub.

The following day, Ian spots an opportunity, telling Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) and Harvey (Ross Boatman) that he’s planning to make a bid for The Vic as a way to build back the Beale empire.

As he lords his decision over Kat and Stacey, they’re both unimpressed and start forming a plan of their own.

When Jean (Gillian Wright) fears that she’ll lose her job as The Vic’s cleaner if Ian buys it, Stacey and Kat work to come up with a plan.

They reveal to Ian that Stacey has won £100,000 on a scratchcard, meaning she’s now in the perfect position to put in a bid of her own for the pub!

But is all as it seems?

7) Phil and Julie continue to clash

After Julie’s revelation that she’s planning to take Nigel back to Scotland, Linda does her best to support Phil as he grapples with the thought of losing his friend.

Following another clash with Phil, Julie discusses his and Nigel’s close relationship with Jay, and discovers more about everything Phil and Nigel have done to support each other over the past few months.

However, it’s not long before Phil and Julie end up in another argument, and Nigel rushes out of the house after begging Phil and Julie to stop fighting.

8) Callum and Johnny fall into each other again

Last week, Felix (Matthew James Morrison) caught Callum (Tony Clay) and Johnny (Charlie Suff) kissing, cementing his decision to leave Walford for a new life in Spain with Bernie (Clair Norris).

Then, this week, Cindy (Michelle Collins) berated Callum for kissing Johnny, only for Lexi to overhear.

Callum had to promise Lexi that nothing was going on between him and Johnny, but it wasn’t long before the pair kissed once again, just after Johnny told Callum that they could be nothing but friends.

Next week, Callum discovers that Johnny had a one-night stand shortly after he ended things. He’s clearly jealous, and before long the pair end up back in each other’s arms.

9) Phil catches Callum and Johnny together

Unfortunately for Callum and Johnny, their secret will-they-won’t-they romance is soon discovered by someone else – and it’s the last person they want. As Linda invites Phil upstairs at The Vic for a chat, Phil catches Callum and Johnny together!

Phil immediately implodes in anger, grabbing Johnny, and it’s on Jay, Callum and Billy (Perry Fenwick) to calm him down and separate the pair.

Later, Callum seeks out Phil, begging him not to tell Ben and Lexi what he saw, but Phil refuses to engage with him.

When Callum and Jay later make another attempt to reason with Phil, they end up in a nasty argument which leaves the Mitchells more divided than ever.

10) Ravi plans to take advantage of Kojo

After Kojo comes up with a solution to Harry’s housing situation, George (Colin Salmon) tells Kojo that he’s got some concerns about his new friend.

In the final trip to Walford next week, Ravi pays Harry another visit at The Arches to collect the money from his dodgy sales and explain his next job.

Ravi then suggests that they can easily take advantage of Kojo and his new flat, using it to stash goods as and when they need to.

Harry feels incredibly uncomfortable at his new boss’s idea, but will he be able to stand up to him to keep Kojo safe?

11) Elsewhere…

Stacey is spooked when she spies a man outside, believing he’s a bailiff. However, she and Eve soon discover that he works for an insurance company – what does he want with them?