Neighbours Spoilers – Karl gets emotional as he says farewell

Next week on Neighbours, Karl prepares for an emotional goodbye after Susan fails to change his mind, while a shock new romance could split the sharehouse.

Last week, Karl (Alan Fletcher) decided to quit his job at Eirini Rising after Darcy (Mark Raffety) explained that he targeted him because he’s too old to be practising medicine.

While Susan (Jackie Woodburne) is convinced that her husband is making a rash decision in the wake of his recent trauma, Karl made it his mission this week to recruit a replacement to take over as the Eirini Rising doctor, immediately setting his sights on Remi (Naomi Rukavina).

Remi wasn’t interested in taking up the reins at Eirini, but Susan convinced her to show some interest in the hope it would bide some time for Karl to reconsider his choices.

However, Karl was encouraged by Remi’s enthusiasm, and believed he’d soon be free to officially resign.

Turning his attention to his other business, Karl decided to launch a new promotion at The 82 tram, to celebrate the fact that it’s on the cusp of celebrating its 82,000th customer.

Next week, Taye’s (Lakota Johnson) determined to take on Karl’s new challenge, with a huge prize of a free pie for 82 weeks. It’s been a tough time for Taye after his escorting side hustle led to him being blackmailed by Lydia (Cassandra Magrath), and some free food could be just the ticket.

Taye notices that Sadie (Emerald Chan) is also down in the dumps after her work hiccup with Nicolette (Hannah Monson), so he gets her to join his mission to be customer 82,000.

The pair have a fun day trying different tactics to succeed, until they are caught out by a disapproving Karl, who bans them from the competition for foul play.

Despite losing out on the prize, Sadie’s left with a smile on her face, and Taye opens up about why he was so desperate for a distraction.

Sadie’s non-judgmental about his woes and promises she’ll always be there for him.

Just weeks after Sadie broke up with Byron (Xavier Molyneux) over the fiasco with Amanda’s (Briony Behets) will, is she developing a crush on another resident of the No. 32 sharehouse?

Returning to Eirini Rising, Karl asks Moira (Robyn Arthur) to speak to Remi, knowing that she’s a force to be reckoned with so could get Remi over the line.

However, Remi’s left feeling uncomfortable now that the residents are getting involved, when she has no real intention of taking the role.

She’s forced to update Susan that she can no longer continue with her plan, but Susan’s desperate and thinks Karl will change his mind once the promo is finished at The Tram. Remi just needs to hold on a few more days…

As Susan shares her predictions, Karl overhears, and they end up in a row in the middle of the promo event at The 82. When the press arrive, Karl is forced to pretend that all is well. Will Susan be able to make things right?

Karl’s left deeply hurt by Remi and Susan’s actions, and disappears after talking to the press – just as someone becomes the lucky winner.

However, it turns out that both Vera (Sally-Anne Upton) and Gino (Shane McNamara) placed their order at the exact same time, and they squabble about who wins the prize!

The press snap the chaos as the friends fight it out for the crown, and in Karl’s absence, Susan is forced to announce that they’re both winners!

While Susan may have saved an Eirini Rising friendship, we’re sure Karl won’t be impressed with having to dish out two sets of prizes.

Later, Susan and Remi go to Karl with a heartfelt apology, where he tells them there’s no chance he will change his stance in the future – his mind is made up.

Shortly after, he pens his resignation letter for Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) to finalise the matter once and for all.

“Post-Darcy, he is really crippled with self-doubt,” Alan Fletcher told us in a recent interview. “And I think the only way past that self-doubt is actually to say, ‘No, I have to do something fresh’. And his realisation of that is pretty strong.”

Susan’s saddened that she can’t make Karl see sense and tries to explain that she wanted to protect his best interests while he was in a vulnerable state.

Yet Karl disagrees, and sees it as Susan not listening to his needs, which comes after his frustrations that she was babying him last week.

Susan goes to Remi and Wendy (Candice Leask) for support and expresses her fears that her deception pushed Karl to formalise his resignation. She reflects on how lucky she’s been to work with her husband at Eirini Rising, and shares how sad she feels about this chapter of their life ending.

Once Terese returns from her trip to Europe, she accepts Karl’s resignation. With the matter sorted, Karl has his eyes on a new role at the council as a Senior Advisor. While Susan thinks he’s moving too fast, is a role on the council the next step for Karl Kennedy?

After the residents wish Karl all the best and say goodbye, Susan decides it’s time to fully back her husband in his next endeavors. Karl’s pleased to hear it and they begin to find a way forward after a difficult week.

“Karl is naturally a carer, so it’s not as though he’ll completely disappear from Eirini’s life. His beautiful wife works there,” Alan continues, when we ask him what’s next for his character.

“But I think Karl’s going to move into a new phase, which is fun because it becomes involved with some of the movement towards the end of the show.”

Elsewhere, Colton (Jakob Ambrose) is also getting ready to wrap up his short time at Eirini Rising as he’s decided to return to Queensland after losing out on Aaron’s (Matt Wilson) affections.

Meanwhile, Sadie politely offers Byron an invitation to her 21st birthday party, but he’s unsure whether he should make an appearance. He gives Taye (Lakota Johnson) the lowdown on all his thoughts before concluding he won’t go as it will be too hard for him.

When Byron tells Sadie, she encourages him to ‘get back on the horse’, which makes him question if that’s her plan so soon after their split.

Taye later downloads to Sadie about how awkward he felt listening to Byron go on all day, as it becomes clear that they’re hiding something…

Sadie and Taye express that Byron “must never find out”, just as Sadie kisses him and invites him to her bedroom!

Will this break up the sharehouse if Byron finds out?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 7th July (Episode 9272 / 369)

Aaron finally makes a decision.

Taye vies for the big prize.

Karl learns of Susan’s subterfuge.

Tuesday 8th July (Episode 9273 / 370)

Andrew and Holly cross a line.

Has Aaron ruined his chances at a happily ever after?

Susan is distraught after Karl voices his opinions about his career.

Wednesday 9th July (Episode 9274 / 371)

Andrew and Holly test the boundaries.

Eirini has some changing of the guard.

Krista comes home with a secret.

Thursday 10th July (Episode 9275 / 372)

Krista struggles to tell the truth.

Susan and Karl are inspired to reconnect.

Sadie and Taye play with fire.