7 Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 23rd to 27th June

Next week on Coronation Street, disaster strikes at Aadi’s party leaving Lauren, Summer and Nina in terrifying situations, Debbie spends a night in the cells, and where is Gary?

1) Aadi’s party takes a dangerous turn

An offhand comment from Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove) last week ends up spiralling into a potentially disastrous situation, as Aadi (Adam Hussain) attempts to let his hair down.

Overhearing Aadi in the cafe—who was enthusiastically explaining to Summer (Harriet Bibby) and Amy (Elle Mulvaney) about the benefits of pivot tables in spreadsheets—Bernie couldn’t hide her despair.

“You want to be careful, Aadi Alahan,” she explained. “‘Cos you’re going to skip your twenties and your thirties, and go straight to middle-age. And trust me, when real life hits, you’ll wish you’d made more of your younger days!”

Bernie later tried to convince Aadi that he should be heading out on the town to make some memories, or, failing that, throw a party for his mates at home.

So next week, Aadi does just that, inviting his buddies to a midsummer party at No.7.

Across the road, Betsy (Sydney Martin) is handed the factory keys and tasked with closing up by Carla (Alison King).

Betsy soon gets distracted by Lauren (Cait Fitton), Dylan (Liam McCheyne) and Brodie who are en-route to the party, and as they all head to Aadi’s, Betsy forgets to lock up.

Things soon take a turn when Brody reveals to Dylan that he’s brought a small bottle of LSD with him, claiming he’s planning to make some cash from it.

Dylan isn’t impressed, and when Aadi later spots Brody with the bottle he proceeds to throw him out, though not before Brody has made a scene.

But rather than dispose of the illicit substance, Aadi instead divides it amongst three cups and suggests to Summer and Nina that they give it a try themselves…

“I think she’s shocked that Aadi suggests to take it,” Harriet Bibby tells us. “But it turns out that Summer is a bit of a dark horse and it’s not her first rodeo. Out of the three of them I think she’s actually the most confident in taking it and really comes out of her shell.”

Summer and Nina drink theirs up, but Aadi gets distracted by an incident upstairs and leaves his on the table. But when he returns, he’s shocked to find his cup has gone. Someone else must have drank it, but he’s no idea who!

Meanwhile, Lauren begins to feel very unwell and slips out of the house, about to find herself in a nightmare situation…

Back inside, Summer and Nina initially enjoy their trip.

“We see the effects hit Nina and Summer and they seem to be having a really lovely time at first,” Harriet continues. “Then the police arrive at the party, well they think the police arrive at the party.”

“It’s actually DS Swain and Carla looking for Betsy, but Summer and Nina get very paranoid because they know they’ve taken something they shouldn’t have taken.”

“They decide to duck out of the party to avoid DS Swain and that’s when the night takes a turn…”

2) What have Nina and Summer done?

Later that evening, still under the influence, we see a distressed Nina and Summer letting themselves into the closed cafe. As they hear sirens nearby, the pair cling to each other in terror. but what has happened to them?

“Even with no drugs in their system they’d be feeling really shocked, upset and concerned about what’s just happened,” Harriet teases. “So times that by 10 with the LSD they’ve got in their system and they’re distraught.”

The following day, Nina and Summer retrace their steps trying to make any sense of what happened the night before, still unsure of what was real.

Meanwhile, Bernie seeks out Aadi and Asha (Tanisha Gorey) to apologise for Brody’s behaviour, hoping it didn’t completely ruin the night.

But any lingering drama with Brody soon pales in comparison to what’s unfolding elsewhere—when someone’s condition starts to deteriorate after unknowingly taking the LSD.

Aadi is later approached by Kit (Jacob Roberts), who explains that a report has been made about drugs at the party. Aadi will need to give a statement—but the question is, how much will he reveal?

Meanwhile, after talking things through, Summer and Nina make a pact to keep quiet about what happened. With so many unanswered questions, they agree that silence—for now—is their safest option.

“It causes a little bit of friction between them,” Harriet continues. “Nina thinks they should tell someone and report it whereas Summer is more convinced that they don’t know what they’ve seen because they were affected by the LSD.”

“They’re very confused by what they think they saw because they’re unsure about what was reality and what was not.”

But later in the week, Nina’s conscience is pricking away at her, and she eventually opens up to Roy about taking hallucinogens at the party. Her memory is still patchy, but she shares what little she can recall from what happened that night—and it’s enough to leave Roy deeply concerned.

Roy gently urges Nina to do the right thing and go to the police, but will Nina find the strength to do so?

3) Debbie’s locked up!

Elsewhere on the cobbles, it’s perhaps no surprise to Kevin (Michael Le Vell) when he receives a phone call from Debbie (Sue Devaney) to say that she has treated herself to a stay at a spa hotel to clear her head.

Last week, Debbie was forced to reveal to her family that she had recently been diagnosed with vascular dementia, something that she’d been keeping from everyone but brother Carl (Jonathan Howard) for several weeks.

Debbie even went to the extent of dumping fiancé Ronnie (Vinta Morgan), not wishing to become a burden on him. But the ongoing symptoms finally became too much to hide when she collapsed last week, with Debbie revealing her diagnosis as the family insisted they wanted to take her to the hospital.

But as Debbie hangs up the phone to her brother, it soon becomes apparent that she’s not in the process of pampering herself after all, but has actually spent the night in a cell at Weatherfield police station!

Another phone call later and Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine) arrives at the station to pick Debbie up. But the question remains as to why she was there…

4) Will Ronnie win Debbie back?

Later in the week, now that he knows the truth about why Debbie dumped him—and the fact it wasn’t because she didn’t love him any more—he is determined to win her back.

After talking with Carl about the situation, Ronnie decides to visit Debbie at the hotel with a bottle of the champagne in the hope that she will agree to resuming their relationship.

Debbie is steadfast in her decision, admitting that whilst she loves him, she would rather he found happiness with someone else rather than being lumbered with being her carer as the disease progresses.

But Ronnie’s not ready to walk away just yet—will he be able to change her mind?

5) Kit learns the truth about Brody

As Brody inadvertently causes a chain of chaos over at No.7, he’s also firmly on the mind of Kit, who finally receives the DNA results confirming that he is indeed the 16-year-old’s father.

Kit reveals the news to mum Bernie, and later to girlfriend Sarah (Tina O’Brien), but how long will it be before Brody himself finds out, and how will he react…?

“I think it would absolutely blow his mind,” Ryan told EverySoap and other press recently. “It’s great because of the complete differences between Mick and Kit, their jobs or the figures they are in society.”

“He’s got so much hatred towards Kit because he’s seen him as the catalyst for why his family’s falling apart.”

“He’s not had the greatest relationship with his dad, or what a dad and son’s relationship should be.”

“So Brody would think ‘Why on earth would I ever let myself open again to another father figure, when the person who is my father didn’t even show me that?’”

6) Where’s Gary?

Meanwhile, Maria (Samia Longchambon) has been dealing with her own Michaelis problem, after a row with husband Gary (Mikey North) over his friendship with Lou (Farrel Hegarty).

Gary had started lending a sympathetic ear to Lou, which Maria found increasingly hard to ignore.

But things took a turn last week when Lou crossed a line and tried to kiss him. Gary immediately pulled away—but Lou didn’t take the rejection well. She warned him that unless he did exactly what she said, she’d tell Maria about the kiss.

Gary knew he hadn’t done anything wrong, but with Maria already suspicious, he also knew how bad it would look if she ever found out.

What he didn’t realise was that Lou had already covered her tracks—by using Gary’s phone to send a flirty text to herself. The message now sits on her phone like a loaded weapon, ready to go off the moment she chooses.

Back at the flat, Maria returned to find Gary packing a bag. He said he was heading to his mum’s for a while, but the beer bottles on the table told her everything she needed to know, that Lou had been there.

Maria demanded to know if he’d slept with Lou. Gary denied it, but when Maria doubled down—convinced Lou was trying to split them up—Gary snapped that she was doing a fine job of that herself, before storming out.

Next week, Gary is still nowhere to be seen—and stepson Liam (Charlie Wrenshall) begins to worry. He tells Maria that Gary’s not answering his calls, and he should have been back from his mum’s by now.

Maria puts on a brave face for Liam’s sake, but she’s quietly concerned herself about Gary’s whereabouts.

By the end of the week, Maria finally receives a message from Gary to say he’s staying with a mate and will be home soon.

But is there more going on than meets the eye?

7) Steve and Cassie make things official

Elsewhere, when Tracy (Kate Ford) decides to throw estranged husband Steve (Simon Gregson) a surprise birthday gathering next week, she’s left with a shock of her own.

Steve and Tracy have been separated since early 2024, after she embarked on an affair with Weathy County legend Tommy O (Matt Milburn), but the time has come now for organising the divorce.

Dropping the papers off to Tracy, asking her to take a look over them, Steve makes out that he’s not got anything planned to celebrate his 51st birthday.

Clearly feeling in a charitable mood towards her ex, Tracy decides to make some plans.

What she doesn’t realise is that Steve does have plans — and they involve a more private kind of party with Cassie (Claire Sweeney).

The pair have had a few hook-ups in the past but never quite got off the ground in terms of trying to make a go of things, particularly since Cassie was ejected from the Barlow house after it was discovered she was spiking Ken (William Roache).

Cassie pulls out all the stops for his birthday, but just as things are heating up, Steve gets a message from Tracy asking him to meet at the pub to talk through the divorce.

Reluctantly abandoning his date, Steve shows up at the Rovers only to realise he’s been ambushed with a surprise birthday bash. Not quite the quiet afternoon he had in mind.

Making his excuses, Steve slips away—but Tracy isn’t far behind. She and Amy arrive home just in time to catch Steve and Cassie in the middle of a romantic moment.

By the end of the week, Steve’s done with sneaking around.

He kisses Cassie in the middle of the Rovers and publicly declares that they’re now an item. But how will Tracy take the news?

x) Millie preys on Theo’s jealousy

Also next week, Millie (Kaitlyn Earley) continues in her quest to cause issues for dad Theo’s (James Cartwright) new relationship with Todd (Gareth Pierce).

Millie has been pulling out all the manipulation tactics to try and convince her dad to move back to the family home, and last week we discovered that she has been faking her recently announced pregnancy.

Next week, when ex-footballer James (Jason Callender) chats with Todd, and tells him that he’s setting himself up as a personal trainer, Millie can’t help but clock Theo’s jealousy.

Formulating a plan, Millie later surprises Todd by telling him she’s booked him a session with James, by way of a peace offering for all the trouble she’s caused. But will Todd realise what Millie’s true agenda is?

When Todd later spots Millie drinking a can of lager, he berates her for drinking whilst pregnant. Millie begs Todd not to tell her dad, but will Todd keep quiet?