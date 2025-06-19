12 EastEnders Spoilers for Next Week – 23rd to 26th June

Next week on EastEnders, Elaine’s reckless decision could cost her The Vic, Denise fears for The Six, Phil is in over his head with Nigel, and Teddy gives Barney and Zack his blessing.

Here’s everything in store in Walford from Monday 23rd to Thursday 26th June.

1) Phil is over his head with Nigel

After a dramatic week in which Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) returned to screens after twenty years, and the show began a new era as Ben Wadey took over as Executive Producer, there’s plenty in store as a new week begins.

As things stand, Kat has no idea that her estranged daughter is back on the scene and has reunited with Stacey (Lacey Turner) and Alfie (Shane Richie), nor that Zoe has fled to Barcelona with Alfie in hot pursuit, but she’s got other things to worry about back on Albert Square.

Over at 55 Victoria Road, Phil (Steve McFadden) is worried when Nigel (Paul Bradley) goes out barefoot, as his dementia symptoms continue to worsen.

Things get worse when Phil returns home and finds the kitchen a mess, with Nigel cooking up chaos.

The situation becomes dangerous when the pair grapple over a pan of boiling water, and Phil ends up with a burn to his arm.

Later, Kat spots that her ex-husband is injured. Realising that something’s wrong, she forces him to open up, and he admits that he’s struggling to deal with being Nigel’s carer. He’s exhausted and in over his head.

2) Phil refuses help

On Tuesday, Kat pays Phil another visit, where she suggests that he needs to get some extra support to help care for Nigel – but Phil being Phil, he’s determined to do it alone.

Things get worse later, as Nigel offers to help Lexi (Isabella Brown) with her schoolwork.

The pair club together to write Lexi a story for school, but as they talk about the past, Nigel once again confuses Lexi with his daughter, Claire.

As Phil stumbles across them, he’s troubled, but doesn’t know how to deal with it. As he tries to manage the fallout of Nigel’s confusion, Kat insists that he needs to get help.

Soon after, Denise (Diane Parish) reminds Phil that he needs to look after himself as well as Nigel. Will Phil listen?

Meanwhile, with Alfie away in Barcelona, but claiming he’s in Australia to help out an in-turmoil Spencer, Jean (Gillian Wright) begins to wonder why Kat is spending so much time with Phil.

Kat is annoyed at the accusation, insisting that nothing is going on other than platonic concern for a friend.

3) Yolande organises Patrick’s 85th birthday

This week, Yolande (Angela Wynter) confessed to Denise that she and Patrick (Rudolph Walker) had been going through a tough time for the last few months, with Patrick refusing any intimacy with her ever since her ordeal with Pastor Clayton.

By the end of the week, things were finally looking up for the pair, and next week sees Patrick’s 85th birthday roll around.

Wanting to organise a big celebration, Yolande asks Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) and Linda (Kellie Bright) if they can host a party at The Vic.

With Elaine having taken a back seat thanks to her break-up from George (Micah Balfour), Linda is feeling overwhelmed with running the pub single-handedly, and turns Yolande down, but Elaine soon overwhelms her daughter and agrees to host the party.

However, despite it being clear to everyone but Elaine that Linda is struggling, Elaine later leaves her daughter alone to hold the fort yet again.

When George steps in to help, Elaine is furious at her estranged husband’s interference – she lashes out, making it clear that they won’t be making up any time soon.

4) Barney falls behind

The last time we saw the new Mitchells, they were sitting down for a family board game, determined to forget the events of recent weeks, which saw Barney (Lewis Bridgeman) discover that Zack (James Farrar) is his biological dad.

With Barney traumatised, Teddy (Roland Manookian), Harry (Elijah Holloway) and Nicola (Laura Doddington) all agreed to put the past behind them and carry on with their previous family life, but it was clear that it wouldn’t last.

Next week, it’s clear that Barney is still struggling when the gifted teen fails a chemistry exam. Nicola and Teddy are concerned that their actions are causing him so much stress – can they find a way to cheer him up?

5) Joel tries to get close to Amy

This week saw wayward teenager Joel (Max Murray) get Tommy (Sonny Kendall) to film him harassing a girl on the Tube, much to Tommy’s disgust. With Ross (Alex Walkinshaw) having moved the family back from Australia after Joel’s last incident, he’s now fearing that history is repeating itself.

Next week, as Patrick’s party gets underway, Denzel (Jaden Ladega) agrees to babysit the younger kids of the square at No. 20, and Yolande even agrees that his friends can come round.

Jean is happy when Tommy gets an invite, but Joel also tries to wrangle himself an invite so he can get closer to Amy (Ellie Dadd). However, he’s left annoyed when Denzel makes it clear that he’s not welcome.

Later, Joel is annoyed when Amy thwarts his attempts to chat her up.

6) Jean refuses to forgive Kat

Kat and Jean have had a rough time the past few weeks, after Kat inadvertently went into business with Harvey (Ross Boatman).

While Jean eventually agreed to forgive Kat and Alfie, accepting that it was just a business deal, next week she refuses to engage Kat when she tries to confide in her.

Kat is upset that Alfie has been incommunicado since heading on his supposed trip to Australia, but it seems Jean isn’t ready to offer her a shoulder to cry on.

Meanwhile, Yolade asks Jean if she can keep Patrick occupied while they finalise the arrangements for his party. As the pair share a drink, they discuss Jean’s feud with Kat, and Patrick encourages her to make amends.

Meanwhile, over at The Vic, George informs Elaine that he’s found a solicitor, and they think he’s got a solid claim to The Vic.

Is Elaine about to lose her beloved pub so soon after it reopened?

7) Nicola’s celebrations fall flat

After Barney’s exam failure, Nicola decides to resurrect a Mitchell family tradition – ‘Half Christmas’, which they all used to celebrate in June.

While she hopes that it’ll be just what’s needed to cheer Barney up, Harry is furious at his mum for trying to act normal after all she’s done.

Harry then tries to disrupt Nicola’s plan, as he invites a shocked Zack along, claiming that Barney wants him there.

At No. 1, as Nicola pulls out all the stops to decorate the house for Christmas, Teddy delivers some brutal home truths, leading to her trashing the room just as Barney and Harry arrive.

8) Denzel’s house party goes awry

On Wednesday at The Vic, Elaine has finished the final preparations and Patrick’s party gets underway – but the Trueman-Fox ladies are shocked when they see what she’s organised…

However, Patrick is delighted!

Over at No. 20, Denzel has distracted the kids with a movie, while he welcomes his friends to his house party. Despite not getting an invite, Joel arrives anyway, and manages to bribe his way in with alcohol.

Later, he and Denzel head to The Vic to try and get some more booze, and Elaine agrees to give them a glass of punch each.

However, when her back is turned, the pair steal jugs of punch to take back home!

As the party continues, the jugs are left unattended, and before long the teens realise that Raymon and the twins have drunk the punch!

On Thursday, Linda and Elaine’s relationship is even more strained after the events at the party, and Johnny (Charlie Suff) does his best to comfort his mum.

Meanwhile, as the kids are rushed to hospital, Denise and Kat are furious when they learn that Elaine served alcohol to Joel and Denzel!

With George already planning to steal The Vic from her, will this just help his case?

9) Teddy gives Barney and Zack his blessing

After cleaning up the living room of No. 1, Nicola is ready to welcome the rest of the Mitchell clan to the party.

Billy (Perry Fenwick) and Honey (Emma Barton) do their best to get into the party mood, but everyone is brought back down to earth when Zack arrives.

Harry is delighted as Nicola throws Barney out, but his plan ends up backfiring.

Barney storms off and Teddy rushes after him, where, during a heart-to-heart at the café, Teddy promises to support his son if he wants to get to know his biological dad.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, as Nicola and Barney head to Walford East for a meal to talk things through, another run-in with Zack causes more drama.

10) Do The Six need to worry?

The Six. Remember them? Nish (Navin Chowdhry) eventually took the heat for Keanu’s (Danny Walters) death, but it wasn’t long before Bernie (Clair Norris) finally learnt what really happened two Christmases ago. Since then, she’s agreed to keep quiet, but it seems the story may not be over.

Next week, with Felix (Matthew James Morrison) and Johnny now officially dating, Felix wants to get housemate Bernie’s seal of approval. However, he’s got no idea that Johnny helped cover up what really happened to Keanu.

Denise is left in fear that if Johnny doesn’t win Bernie over, the past may quickly come back to haunt them!

11) Is Bernie up to something?

When Vicki checks over the Panesar accounts, she notices some strange invoices in Bernie’s name. However, when she raises it, Bernie quickly dismisses her concerns.

The following day, Vicki (Alice Haig) brings it up again, but she’s shut down once again. Soon after, Ross encourages Vicki to speak to Ravi (Aaron Thiara) directly, but he knows nothing about them.

As Ravi and Suki (Balvinder Sopal) team up to confront Bernie about the issues, will we discover that Bernie has been hatching a plan to rip off the family she’s got so much hatred for?

12) Elsewhere…

Also next week, Ravi shows off his new car to Priya (Sophie Khan Levy).

Plus, after the events of the week, Nicola and George head to Harry’s Barn where they bond over their respective breakups.

Are they set to be each other’s rebound?

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for next week:

Monday 23rd June (Episode 7141)

Kat worries for Phil.

Yolande is in party-planning mode.

Jean can’t let go of a grudge.

Tuesday 24th June (Episode 7142)

Phil is forced to face a difficult truth.

Patrick dishes out some words of wisdom.

Nicola is on a mission.

Wednesday 25th June (Episode 7143)

There’s big drama on the night of Patrick’s party.

Vicki notices something strange.

Nicola gets a nasty shock.

Thursday 26th June (Episode 7144)

Elaine faces a difficult day.

Vicki digs for more information.

George bonds with an unlikely new friend.