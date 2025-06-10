Neighbours Spoilers – Taye is blackmailed as Cara’s career is at risk

Next week on Neighbours, Taye’s decision to stop escorting has a surprise impact on Cara’s new career. Plus, Wendy betrays Andrew again.

This week, Taye (Lakota Johnson) decided to give up his escorting side hustle after accidentally taking on his colleague’s wife as a client.

It’s been a difficult couple of weeks for Taye, with his job as Piano Bar manager colliding with his newfound career as an escort.

Last week, he was unsuccessful with juggling a client who happened to be staying at the hotel, and required his time when he was due to be on shift. The pressure meant Taye struggled to perform, leaving him running away in embarrassment.

In the process, he was spotted by his manager, Krista (Majella Davis), which could have lost him his job if Max (Ben Jackson) hadn’t made excuses for his housemate.

Next week, Taye informs his clients that he will no longer be offering his services. However, Lydia (Cassandra Magrath), who was originally a client of Byron’s (Xavier Molyneux), is not happy about it, and offers him more money to stay in business.

Taye stands his ground and turns Lydia down – he can no longer take the risk of balancing his two careers, plus friends like Holly (Lucinda Armstrong-Hall) have started to realise what he’s up to.

Later, Taye joins sister Remi (Naomi Rukavina) and her wife Cara (Sara West) for lunch at No. 30, where he’s introduced to Cara’s new manager. Taye is surprised to be greeted by Lydia; it seems there is no escaping her!

Lydia had been oblivious to Taye’s connection to Cara, but gladly uses it for bargaining power by threatening to make Cara’s work life difficult if he doesn’t continue seeing her…

Needing to come up with a solution, Taye finds a way to ask Byron about his own experiences with Lydia, without arousing his suspicions.

Taye had originally met Lydia when she came looking for Byron at Lassiters, and he told her that Byron was no longer in the business. As Taye was strapped for cash and looking to make a quick buck, he pretended he was an escort and offered his services as ‘Sunny Manhattan’.

Despite it being clear to Lydia that it was his first time on the job, she was impressed with his skills and enthusiasm, and soon showed up while he was on shift at the bar asking for another booking.

Byron tells Taye that he had to end things with Lydia because she got way too intense – and now it looks like history is repeating itself!

After his struggles with Cara forced him to move out of the Varga-Murphys’ place, will Taye decide to prioritise Cara’s new career over his own, and go along with Lydia’s demands?

Soon after, Cara’s feeling the heat when Lydia pushes her next police academy exam forward without warning. Taye can see this is Lydia’s way of proving her point and feels responsible for the pressure Cara’s facing.

Feeling like there’s no other choice, Taye agrees to Lydia’s demands, on the condition that she leaves Cara alone!

Also next week, it’s been a challenging time for the Rodwells following the Hotrod69 catfish drama. Wendy’s (Candice Leask) lack of trust in her husband highlighted the cracks in her and Andrew’s marriage, which are yet to be repaired.

Following the saga, the topic of Andrew’s biological family was raised after Wendy brought home a copy of the Robinson-Ramsay family tree, which Max (Ben Jackson) had made with Agnes (Anne Charleston).

This got Andrew thinking about his own family – being adopted, he’s never known his biological parents. However, he decided against looking into them, worried he may not like what he finds.

However, Wendy soon took up a secret mission to find Andrew’s biological family from online records in an attempt to prove her dedication. While keeping Jane (Annie Jones) in the loop about her plans, she said she would only tell Andrew about her findings if it was good news.

This week, after tracking down Andrew’s sister, Gretchen, she meets up with her, but is shocked when Gretchen reveals that their mother is dead and their dad is not a good man.

Next week, Andrew (Lloyd Will) finds out and is fuming that Wendy went hunting for his biological family without telling him, after he specifically told her he didn’t want to find them.

Wendy can’t find the words to explain why she went behind his back again, and her latest betrayal comes as a huge blow to Andrew. It’s all too much for him to bear, especially hearing that his mother has died and his fears about his father are true.

Andrew has no plans to speak to Wendy about this any further. Has this act pushed Andrew to his limits?

Plus, Aaron’s (Matt Wilson) holiday romance, Colton (Jakob Ambrose), came back on the scene this week, after applying for a job at Eirini Rising.

Next week, Colton asks Aaron to join him for a relaxing yoga class. Aaron’s keen and it sounds like a date, but he’s unaware that Rhett (Liam Maguire) will also be there after a push from Cara.

With both lads intent on winning Aaron’s heart, they battle it out with their yoga poses!

But Aaron’s left feeling overwhelmed by the tension – and the attention – and leaves them to it, with the guys left wondering where they stand.

Once back on Ramsay Street, Aaron debriefs to Remi and Cara, who are happy to share which of the men they are rooting for. Remi admits she’s impressed by Colton, while Cara is all for Rhett. Will the best man win?

When Nicolette (Hannah Monson) hears the latest update, she chips in with her own brand of advice – date them both!

Will a usually loyal Aaron be open to playing the field?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 16th June (Episode 9260 / 357)

Wendy and Andrew remain on fractured grounds.

Aaron realises he’s in a bonafide love triangle.

Taye puts to rest his side hustle, or does he?

Tuesday 17th June (Episode 9261 / 358)

The walls close in on the dastardly deeds that have been sweeping through Erinsborough.

Taye makes a dangerous deal.

Aaron has his cake… and eats it too.

Wednesday 18th June (Episode 9262 / 359)

Susan plays a dangerous game of cat and mouse.

Jane chases the truth.

Byron investigates a concerning mystery.

Thursday 19th June (Episode 9263 / 360)

Terese grapples with a resident’s unrest.

Aaron’s not sure where he stands.

Byron misreads Sadie’s signals.

Andrew’s confronted by a proposition from Holly.