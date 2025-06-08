49 photos preview this week’s dramatic EastEnders episodes

49 new EastEnders images give us a look at what’s in store in this week’s episodes, as Kat and Alfie’s wedding day is at risk, Elaine makes a shocking decision, and Joel leads Tommy down a dark path.

These episodes air from Tuesday 10th to Friday 13th June. There is no episode on Monday 9th June.

1) Tuesday 10th June – Elaine presents George with a present to commemorate his boxing career

Elaine and George were at loggerheads last week, as George helped Cindy with the reopening of The Albert. However, she soon puts her feelings to one side and presents her husband with a gift.

2) Junior’s arrival throws a spanner in the works

Junior arrives, having discovered a shocking secret about George. On Christmas Day, George spent the evening with Sabrina, his ex-partner and Junior’s mum!

3) George is caught in the headlights

How will Elaine react to Junior’s bombshell? George reveals that Sabrina tried to kiss him, but he assures Elaine that he pushed her away.

4) Elaine turns to her daughter for support

Elaine kicks George out, despite his claims that nothing happened between him and his ex-wife at Christmas.

5) Kim and Elaine chat, as Linda watches on

Will The Kimfluencer have some thoughts about Junior’s revelation?

6) Kim and Alfie have a tense discussion

Alfie and Kat have made Kim their wedding planner after their surprise engagement last week, but Kim soon runs into difficulties with some of the wedding planning.

7) Can Kim resolve things for Alfie and Kat’s big day?

The wedding is just a couple of days away.

8) Patrick and Yolande are having marital issues

When Yolande asks Patrick for a massage, he turns her down, leaving Yolande feeling rejected. Has the spark gone from their relationship?

9) George seeks advice from an unfortunate source

After being kicked out of The Vic by Elaine, George heads to speak to the worst possible person.

10) Cindy needs comforting too

Cindy is in need of support after a difficult few months. Unfortunately for George, Elaine ends up spotting him and his ex-wife taking solace in each other on the balcony of The Albert.

She fears the worst – would George really cheat with Cindy?

11) Kat is shocked by Alfie’s browsing history

This week, she opened his laptop to find an explicit website, and suspects her husband-to-be is to blame.

12) Will Kat confront Alfie?

The pair are all smiles in the Minute Mart, but Kat confides in Jean that she’s worried Alfie has sought stimulation elsewhere.

She admits that things have been a struggle in the bedroom department following Alfie’s cancer treatment last year.

13) Kat tries to seduce Alfie

Kat arrives home to find Alfie cooking her a romantic meal, but she’s got other ideas.

As she tries to seduce him and get the spice back into their lives, Alfie is taken aback. When he tries to slow things down, Kat is left hurt and storms out.

14) Wednesday 11th June – Patrick gives Alfie some advice

He tells Alfie to talk to Kat properly and find out what’s on her mind.

15) Kat gets some advice of her own

Across the square, Kat talks things through with Jean, and gets the same advice that Patrick gave to Alfie – they need to have a proper conversation.

16) Alfie gets a text

Is Kat summoning him back to No. 5D for a frank discussion?

17) Kat and Alfie talk

They have a frank conversation about their issues and try to find a way forward.

18) Can they find a way forward?

19) Their wedding is only days away

20) They have a hug and make up

Things are looking up for the pair. Surely nothing else can stand in their way?

21) Kat shows Alfie the video she found on his computer

Alfie assures Kat that it wasn’t him who downloaded it.

22) Alfie has a theory

There could only be one person who downloaded the explicit video – Tommy. The two agree that Alfie needs to have a word with their son.

23) Elaine is chatted up

As Elaine heads to The Albert to confront Elaine and George, Felix reveals that they left together looking cosy.

Soon after, a man named Stephen chats her up.

24) Elaine reunites with Drew Peacock

Elaine and Drew met in November last year, when Johnny hired drag queen Drew to perform at Elaine’s hen do. Elaine then revealed that Drew was the man who her ex-husband, John Peacock, once had an affair.

When Drew arrives, he soon sends Stephen packing.

25) Drew and Elaine catch up

They’ve let bygones be bygones and now get on well.

26) Will Drew make Elaine feel better about George?

Or will he warn her to keep an eye on him?

27) Elaine does something shocking

After taking Drew’s advice to heart, Elaine goes on to make a shocking decision!

28) Thursday 12th June – Denise talks sense into Patrick

On Wednesday, Yolande opens up to Denise about the state of her relationship with Patrick, and admits that she’s worried that things will never be the same between them.

29) What will Patrick do next?

As Denise and Patrick chat in the café, will Denise be able to convince Patrick that he needs to make more of an effort?

31) Kat and Alfie’s wedding day arrives

Everyone gets dressed up for the occasion – but with the shadow of the video hanging over the happy couple, will they make it down the aisle?

31) Alfie tries to talk to Tommy

After discovering the video on his laptop, Alfie tries to talk to Tommy, but a series of mishaps distract him and they can’t have a serious conversation.

32) Alfie’s woes continue

A series of mishaps looks set to put paid to his wedding day.

33) The bride and groom see each other before their big day

Isn’t that bad luck?

34) Kat doesn’t look happy

After Alfie’s various missteps, is she having second thoughts?

35) Alfie shows Kat her wedding car

It certainly doesn’t look like the limo… has one of Alfie’s mishaps seen her fancy limo swapped out for a transit?

36) Will Kat have a change of heart?

37) Can Alfie tempt her into the van?

38) Kat tells Alfie the wedding’s off!

The wedding was meant to be a chance to carry out a photoshoot for their new limo business.

It seems the mishaps are all too much for Kat. She tells Alfie she’s having second thoughts – the wedding is off!

39) Friday 13th June – Alfie looks devastated

Kat’s decision leaves Alfie devastated and angry.

40) What will Alfie do now?

Can he talk his fiancée around before their day is ruined?

41) He gets a pep talk from an unlikely source

Which unlikely ally turns up to give him some words of advice?

42) Kat looks for support

Kat heads to No. 31 to debrief with her family after calling the wedding off.

43) She and Jean look like they’ve made up

The pair had a falling out after Kat went into business with Harvey, but they’re all smiles after the wedding day fell apart.

44) Kat gets some advice from her friends

Kat meets up with Elaine and Yolande, and the trio discuss the sorry state of their love lives. However, with Elaine having made a shocking decision earlier in the week, it’s her words which give Kat pause for thought.

Will Elaine’s words encourage Kat to go ahead with her wedding?

45) Joel shows Tommy a video

As Joel’s true personality continues to be revealed, he shows Tommy a video of a social media influencer saying derogatory things about women.

46) Will Tommy agree with Joel’s views?

Will Tommy reject Joel’s misogynistic views, or agree with his new friend?

47) Kat is ready for her wedding

She looks the part, but will her big day go ahead?

48) Alfie is looking dapper

Can he talk Kat into marrying him?

49) The ‘happy’ couple

Will it be happily ever after?

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for next week:

Tuesday 10th June (Episode 7133)

Junior shares a shocking secret.

Kat voices her fears.

Amy shares information with Vicki.

Wednesday 11th June (Episode 7134)

Elaine summons an unlikely confidant.

Alfie has a realisation.

Yolande and Patrick are at loggerheads.

Thursday 12th June (Episode 7135)

Kat despairs when Alfie messes up.

Denise steps up for her loved ones.

George tries to make amends.

Friday 13th June (Episode 7136)

Kat and Alfie need to take a big decision.

Patrick makes a grand gesture.

Joel shows Tommy a video.