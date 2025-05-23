13 Neighbours Spoilers for Next Week – 26th to 29th May

Next week on Neighbours, Darcy and Amanda’s trip to the Dandenongs ends in disaster, Terese discovers Thomas’s paternity, Holly comes to Andrew’s rescue, and Agnes reunites with Harold.

Here’s everything coming up on Neighbours next week, from Monday 26th to Thursday 29th May.

1) Darcy’s tactics take a dark turn

When we return to Ramsay Street next week, the Harris family are still attempting to navigate Amanda’s (Briony Behets) cognitive issues and mood swings, still desperate for her to be tested for dementia.

Elsewhere, Darcy (Mark Raffety) denies all when Karl (Alan Fletcher) questions whether he played a part in his recent collapse and sacking. This week, Darcy planted opioids – the same ones that Karl was previously addicted to – in his office as part of a ploy to get Karl kicked out of Eirini Rising, after Karl raised his suspicions that Darcy had been asking Amanda for money.

Despite asking Karl to step down from his role, Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) makes it clear she’s keeping an eye on Darcy. She’s wise to Darcy’s ways after he bribed her to get his job at Eirini Rising in the first place, by offering to spy on Chelsea (Viva Bianca).

Holly rips into Darcy too, telling him that despite his claims to have changed, he’s still “the same creep I heard about growing up.”

Later, Darcy panics after hearing that Jane (Annie Jones) plans to become her mum’s power of attorney. With Jane soon to have oversight of Amanda’s finances, how long will it be until his theft of her $2 million shares will be revealed?

Last week, Darcy managed to plant a seed with Amanda that Byron (Xavier Molyneux) could be after her money and she threw him out of her apartment. Next week, desperation ever-increasing, Darcy goes full steam ahead with his plans to turn Amanda against her family.

This time, he takes his plans to the extreme to make sure his dastardly deeds are kept under wraps. What does Darcy have in store for his vulnerable target?

2) Paul processes Chelsea’s shock announcement

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Paul’s (Stefan Dennis) world is turned upside down after hearing about Jeffrey’s (Tim Potter) interference in the DNA test, swapping the results to show that Paul was Thomas’s biological father instead of him.

Paul decides to hide the news from Terese while he considers his options, not ready to let Thomas go after forming such a strong bond.

Meanwhile, Chelsea is certain that it’s only a matter of time before Paul shares the news, and she considers leaving Erinsborough before it all blows up in her face.

3) Is Agnes’s run of bad luck about to change?

Over at Eirini Rising, things are finally looking up for Agnes (Anne Charleston) after a series of disappointments. It’s been one thing after another since Agnes came to town, from her manuscript rejection to cancelled visits from her daughter, and her struggles to bond with the other residents after Harold (Ian Smith) left.

However, her pen pal Harold has managed to save the day and galvanised interest in her manuscript from a publisher local to him in Port Douglas.

The publisher confirms that they’re keen to back her book, as long as she can complete suggested amendments in the next few months.

Agnes is delighted to be offered the chance to escape the residential complex and visit the publisher in Port Douglas, especially as it also means a chance to reconnect with Harold.

After some time apart, will Harold be able to settle into his friendship with Agnes without struggling with her resemblance to his late wife, Madge?

4) Jane is desperate to find her mum

After Darcy ramps up his plan, Jane finds herself in an aggressive slanging match with her mother, who declares that the family trip to the Dandenongs is well and truly cancelled, and warns Jane not to follow her!

Jane and the family debrief after yet another outburst from an increasingly erratic Amanda. They reflect on how Amanda’s moods can quickly change, like on Mother’s Day when they managed to turn her upset around and spend the evening together.

This motivates Jane to try and save the day and get the family plan back on track, oblivious to Darcy’s sinister plan!

5) Darcy’s callousness has serious consequences

With his plan in place, Darcy finds a way to lead Amanda to the Dandenongs. He arrives to meet her and makes a quick call to his ex-wife, Tess (Krista Vendy), to guarantee he has the perfect alibi.

When Amanda sees Darcy, she falls into a moment of confusion and mistakes him for Jane. She offers an emotional apology for how she has treated her daughter – something Jane would be grateful to hear.

Amanda soon realises her mistake and confides in Darcy that she’s terrified about what’s happening to her…

Darcy starts to feel sorry for Amanda, but he quickly prioritises himself and snaps out of it as nobody can find out what he did. Pictures then show Darcy staring down at the bottom of the steep bank, with Amanda nowhere to be seen. Has she taken a fall, or has Darcy pushed her?

Darcy leaves to meet Tess, who he swiftly manages to get back on side with his charm, despite her recent warning to Karl that he cannot be trusted. Alibi secured, nobody will have any idea that he was in the Dandenongs with Amanda.

Elsewhere, Jane struggles to find her mum and seeks out Susan’s (Jackie Woodburne) support, who informs her that Amanda was seen getting into an Uber.

Jane grows concerned that Amanda is out alone, given her current mental state, and decides to call the police, who agree to start a search for her as a vulnerable person. Meanwhile, Susan makes a call to Darcy to see if he’s heard anything from Amanda, but there’s no response…

As Amanda’s family anxiously await for updates, Andrew (Lloyd Will) and two police officers head to No. 24. As Jane opens the door, Andrew breaks the devastating news that Amanda’s been found dead!

What part did Darcy play in all this?

6) Agnes plans to leave Erinsborough

Max (Ben Jackson), Agnes’s long-lost relative, encourages her to go to Port Douglas for a few months to work with the publisher, while spending more time getting to know Harold.

Agnes’s interest is piqued by the proposal, although she’s worried about intruding on Harold after everything and doesn’t want to keep him stuck in the past.

Susan supports Agnes with her predicament and is confident that Harold wouldn’t have kept in touch if he wanted their connection to end.

Agnes takes a leap of faith and heads to Port Douglas. Luckily, it seems Susan was right as Harold is delighted to be reunited with his friend!

7) Andrew glumly ponders his real parents

Back in Ramsay Street, Max offers Wendy (Candice Leask) a copy of the Ramsay family tree, which he started with Agnes to determine her connection to her doppelganger, Madge Ramsay.

When Andrew spots it, it plants a seed about his adoption and lack of intel about where he came from.

Wendy suggests they could create a Rodwell family tree, but Andrew glumly points out that it would be missing a key part – his biological relatives.

Where is this leading?

8) Karl’s convinced Darcy is the culprit

Jane is inconsolable after discovering that her mum was found dead at the bottom of the embankment in the Dandenongs.

Meanwhile, Darcy tries to live with his guilt as he probes into what the detectives think caused Amanda’s fall.

He breathes a sigh of relief when he hears they think it was an accident, but Karl’s certain Darcy had a hand in the tragedy. After speaking to Paul about his suspicions, Karl is determined to find evidence that will prove Darcy’s crimes once and for all…

9) Andrew’s search leads to danger

Elsewhere, Sandra (Natassia Halabi) finally gets back to Andrew to ask if they can meet, with Wendy urging him to take a colleague.

When Holly (Lucinda Armstrong-Hall) hears Sandra has got in touch, she persuades Andrew to let her speak to her, as she believes Sandra will open up to her easier and tell her more than she would Andrew.

When the pair meet, Sandra tells Holly how mortified she is that she fell for the catfishing stunt after someone pretended to be her crush.

Holly convinces Sandra to show her the messages from HotRod69 in the hope of finding out who is doing this to Andrew. Sandra then lets Andrew see them, and he spots something that leads him to uncover the culprit… but his quest for justice will lead him into serious danger…

10) Chelsea realises she’s playing a game she can never win

Meanwhile, Chelsea hears that Paul has put Jeffrey in his place, so decides to use Paul’s bond with Thomas for her own gain. She offers Paul to have Thomas overnight at the Penthouse, but Chelsea stages a situation where she doesn’t have enough milk. Chelsea’s intent on imposing on Terese and Paul’s alone time and Terese can see exactly what she’s playing at…

Later, Paul is touched when Terese offers for Thomas to have her family hand-me-downs. Chelsea’s jealousy rises seeing Paul’s glee at his partner’s investment in her son.

But when Terese struggles to make her diary work for an upcoming sensory class, Chelsea uses it to make a dig. Fed up of the constant games, Terese tells Chelsea to accept that Paul’s heart is with her and she should focus on her son instead of trying to win Paul back.

Chelsea is well and truly put in her place and has a realisation that Terese is right – Paul will never love her the way he does Terese. She considers leaving Erinsborough, but a pep talk from Cara convinces her to stick around… for now.

11) Terese receives a letter telling all

Terese is finally settling into the new dynamic with Paul and Thomas as Paul finds an alternate sensory class for them to attend that fits around her work.

Soon after, she gets a letter from Jeffrey, which reveals the truth about Thomas’s DNA report and that he is the real biological father!

Terese is stunned by the revelation, while Paul continues to hide that he already knows and has been playing along with the status quo. How will he react when Terese ‘reveals’ the truth?

12) Holly puts herself in danger to protect Andrew’s reputation

Holly’s determined to reveal who HotRod69 is and follows Nicolette’s (Hannah Monson) lead by creating her own fake profile on the dating apps.

Meanwhile, Andrew has already discovered the catfisher’s identity, but has fallen into his trap. He’s being held hostage by Phil (Indigo Lennon Parer), another pupil from his self-defence classes who confesses to making HotRod69 after Sandra rejected him.

Desperate to show that he can get the ladies, Phil responds to Holly’s fake profile and gives his address to meet. Holly heads over immediately, but Phil spots her sneaking into the backyard.

Realising Phil is a dangerous man, Holly runs to escape until she hears someone trying to call out from the garage. Investigating, she finds Andrew tied and gagged. Phil aims for Holly as his next target, but her self-defence training kicks in, and she’s able to overthrow him and untie Andrew.

Oh, and smash him over the head with a hammer for good measure, which we don’t remember Andrew teaching in class…

With the catfishing mystery finally solved, Andrew is keen to put it all behind him. However, Wendy feels she has one last thing to share and admits that she confronted Sandra the day she saw them alone.

It’s clear his wife had lost all trust in their marriage, leaving him unsure how they can possibly move past this…

13) Taye faces the point of no return

Elsewhere, Taye (Lakota Johnson) is delighted when his latest online shopping fix arrives – a fancy designer jacket. Max notices it must have cost him a bob and broaches the topic of Taye’s side hustle, making a joke that he must have taken up escorting.

Taye struggles to hide the truth from his housemate and decides to finally spill the tea, including his new shopping addiction. Max suggests to Taye that he could return his latest purchase before things get out of hand, which Taye agrees isn’t a bad idea.

But before he commits, Cara (Sara West) manages to spill her coffee all over it – oblivious to the damage she’s caused to such an expensive buy. Will Taye be able to get his new lifestyle in check before it gets further out of hand?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 26th May (Episode 9248 / 345)

Manipulations against Erinsborough and Eirini reach new heights.

Paul reels in the wake of a bombshell.

Tuesday 27th May (Episode 9249 / 346)

Jane’s anxiety skyrockets.

The Robinson-Ramsay family tree gets Andrew thinking.

Someone special recieves the warmest of welcomes.

Wednesday 28th May (Episode 9250 / 347)

Jane is overwhelmed by guilt and regret.

Andrew is left in peril after uncovering a catfisher.

Karl’s pricked with suspicion.

Thursday 29th May (Episode 9251 / 348)

Paul and Terese’s bliss implodes.

Holly’s vigilante mission lands her in danger.

Wendy’s distrust causes devastation.

Taye wears a fresh financial disaster.