12 Neighbours Spoilers for Next Week – 12th to 15th May

Next week on Neighbours, Wendy becomes convinced that Andrew is cheating, Paul and Chelsea share a shock kiss, and Karl is caught out investigating Darcy.

Here’s everything coming up on Neighbours next week, from Monday 12th to Thursday 15th May.

1) Nicolette gathers evidence that Andrew is cheating

Andrew (Lloyd Will) and Wendy (Candice Leask) have been at odds ever since Wendy got a permanent job offer in Murrayville, some 6 hours away from Erinsborough.

She’s been trying to convince Andrew to move there, but Andrew has refused, claiming that he doesn’t want to leave Sadie (Emerald Chan) while she’s still getting over her recent trauma.

Things went from bad to worse when Wendy confronted Andrew at his self-defence class, after thinking he was purposely flirting with Sandra (Natassia Halabi) in front of her.

Andrew denied it, and Wendy later apologised to Sandra when she headed to Harold’s for a coffee.

However, when Sandra then took a selfie to send to a man on a dating app, Nicolette (Hannah Monson) became suspicious.

Sneaking behind Sandra to take a look, Nic was shocked to discover that the man Sandra was messaging – HotRod69 – had the exact same tattoo that Andrew has on his bicep!

Nicolette then downloaded the same app, and found the man so she could show Wendy.

Returning to the drama next week, Wendy thinks it’s very unlikely that Andrew would have taken to dating apps after their recent relationship spat, but Nicolette continues to be convinced – the tat is identical, and the HotRod username can’t be a coincidence!

Wendy decides to find a way to ask Andrew leading questions, but Nicolette convinces her that she can use her fake dating profile to catch him out instead.

Wendy feels uneasy about going down this route and considers checking Andrew’s phone instead, especially when he suddenly seems to be constantly messaging someone on it.

However, much to Wendy’s annoyance, Nicolette has already messaged “HotRod69” from her fake account.

Is it really Andrew?

2) Mother’s Day causes a mixed reaction

Elsewhere, Lassiters marks Mother’s Day by hosting a community fete.

Krista (Majella Davis) tries to use work to distract her from the triggering day after the loss of her unborn baby last year.

Leo (Tim Kano) manages to convince Krista to take a break from work to join him and Abigail (Nikita Kato), and she’s touched to receive her first Mother’s Day card from her step-daughter.

Meanwhile, Agnes (Anne Charleston) is let down by her daughter once again and left at a loose end. That is, until her new long-lost relative Max (Ben Jackson) saves the day by providing excellent company instead.

Later, Amanda (Briony Behets) attends a Mother’s Day lunch at Jane’s (Annie Jones), where she comments on the lack of photos of her.

Jane is quick to point out that Amanda never sent her any, but Amanda is still offended.

Later, Nicolette seems uninspired when Amanda suggests she look through the designer clothes she wants to give away.

This leaves Amanda feeling further rejected by her family, so she decides to offer them to her new friend Sadie (Emerald Chan) instead after they recently bonded at the Day Spa.

Amanda decides her Mother’s Day in Erinsborough is ruined, but Jane manages to convince her otherwise before the day is out, using her experience of how best to navigate her mum’s difficult ways.

3) Cara pays the price for cheating

Meanwhile, Dex (Marley Williams) and JJ (Riley Bryant) gift their parents goodies from the fete, including a jar of gummy bears.

When Aaron (Matt Wilson) overhears, he’s left unimpressed, having given Cara (Sara West) a strict no-sugar diet as part of his training plan for her to succeed in her police physical.

Despite Aaron’s recent motivational speeches about cutting out the sugar, Cara caves and consumes the lot.

But this leads her to suffer shortly after, when she has to make a speed visit to the Lassiters loo…

Aaron admits that he may have something to do with her struggles, after swapping her sweets for a sugar-free option.

Cara accepts his offer of an apology but is determined to get her revenge when the time comes…

4) Dastardly Darcy is back in action

This week, Darcy (Mark Raffety) discovered that Amanda is a very rich woman, but she has no idea. It turns out that some shares she bought a long time ago have since risen in value dramatically, and she now has over $2 million!

Next week, he checks Amanda’s shares again and can see they have risen even more.

He goes to locate the relevant documents in her apartment, eventually finding them in the freezer of all places.

Darcy soon receives a text to confirm he’s secretly sent all of the stocks over to himself, meaning that he’s now in the money!

When Amanda later joins the family for dinner at the Harris household, Jane becomes more aware of her mum’s memory issues.

Byron (Xavier Molyneux) says that he’s also observed this, pointing out how she couldn’t remember the special mug he once made her.

Sadie informs them both that Amanda still has the mug in her apartment, making it even more unusual that she claims to have no recollection of it.

This causes concern for Jane and she goes to her friends for support. Susan (Jackie Woodburne) and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) suggest Amanda get a memory test, but they urge Jane to tread carefully with how she brings it up to her mum.

Byron offers to be the one to suggest it and finds an “in” when he offers to pop round to Amanda’s apartment to support her with her banking admin.

Amanda accepts his offer and updates Darcy about Byron’s help. This leaves Darcy flustered and worried that his fraudulent transaction will be spotted by a diligent Byron.

It’s not long before Darcy is causing more trouble as he suggests to Amanda that her family are only after her money…

When Byron visits Eirini Rising to fulfil his offer to help his grandmother with her banking, Amanda’s suspicions are on red alert and she insists that Byron leave.

Darcy then ramps up his cunning plan, arranging to meet with Jane and Byron to show evidence of the smashed mug that Byron once made for his grandmother.

Darcy makes out that it was the act of an unstable Amanda, which leaves Jane and Byron seriously concerned for her wellbeing.

5) Karl goes undercover to dig up dirt on Darcy

Elsewhere, Karl (Alan Fletcher) has arranged a secret meet-up with Tess Bell (Krista Vendy), Darcy’s ex, after getting her number off Susan’s phone.

Tess tells Karl that she was won over by Darcy’s charm again, after jilting him at the alter when they lived in Ramsay Street in the early 2000s.

Much to her regret, the pair eventually reconnected and went on to marry, but had two awful years together.

Darcy is still in debt to Tess, and she makes it clear to Karl that however many times he says he’s changed, he’ll always be the same old Darcy.

Karl goes to relay this important update to Susan, only to discover that Darcy has heard everything!

With Darcy still hiding Karl’s painkiller secret, will he retaliate after learning that Karl has gone behind his back?

6) Taye asks Aaron for tips

Also next week, Fallon’s back on Taye’s (Lakota Johnson) case to pay back the rest of the money he borrowed from her.

Taye recently discovered that Byron used to be an escort, and when Byron’s former client Lydia (Cassandra Magrath) turned up at Lassiters, Taye claimed that he too was an escort, and Lydia soon became his first (and only) client.

With Fallon on his case, Taye realises he needs to get Lydia to book in another session.

Still nervous, he goes to Aaron for tips after hearing he was once a stripper, whilst trying to keep the reason for his request under wraps. However, he comes close to getting caught out by Max and Remi (Naomi Rukavina) in the process.

Later, having walked away with another wad of cash, Taye decides to spend some of his hard-won earnings by splashing out on drinks for his friend at The Waterhole.

His housemates are confused about how he got the money, so soon after struggling to make his bond and rent.

Taye tells them he’s been getting lucky with tips at The Piano Bar, but when Aaron overhears, he starts to put two and two together…

7) Paul accidentally funds Jeffrey’s plan

Terese and Paul (Stefan Dennis) continue to grow apart, as Terese continues to struggle with her jealousy of Chelsea (Viva Bianca).

Still wanting to be the best dad he can be, Paul agrees to start a trust fund for Thomas.

While he’s only got his son’s interest in mind, the extra cash is just what Chelsea needs to pay off Jeffrey (Tim Potter), who’s blackmailing her to keep his secret that he’s actually Thomas’s real father.

Chelsea is relieved she’s found a way to keep her fairytale dream with Paul alive, and sees his gift as a sign that he reciprocates her feelings towards him.

Then, it seems she could be right, as the pair share an unexpected kiss!

Paul, what have you done?!

8) Darcy faces the music

Darcy manages to persuade Susan not to believe Tess’s tales, but Karl is sure it’s just another one of Darcy’s spin stories to manipulate them into letting him get away with everything.

Karl makes it clear that he’ll never be won over by Darcy and will continue trying to sway Susan and Terese’s opinion of him.

This means war for Darcy! In anger, he decides to take drastic action, swapping out Karl’s herbal medication for strong opioids. Will Karl realise before it’s too late?

9) Taye’s generosity almost gets him caught out

Dex is disappointed when his mums reject his request to go halves on paying for expensive sneakers for his birthday. Luckily for Dex, Uncle Taye saves the day by rocking up with a surprise pair.

Dex is delighted although confused by Taye’s gesture, given that he’s always strapped for cash.

Taye admits to his nephew that he’s winning with a money-making side gig. However, Taye soon realises he’s made a mistake when Cara and Remi see the gift and he’s forced to beg Dex not to tell them the truth.

10) Paul treats Terese to a guilt gift

Paul tries to convince himself that his kiss with Chelsea was a momentary blip, a confused moment caused by the tension of their son’s illness. However, Chelsea is convinced Paul’s feelings for her run deep.

Back at the penthouse, Paul’s guilt surges when Terese shows him affection, romancing him with a lavish dinner to make up for her recent jealousy.

Paul tries to make himself feel better for his actions by presenting Terese with an expensive diamond necklace – something she can wear until she’s ready to accept his engagement ring.

Terese tries to spark Chelsea’s jealousy and mark her territory with her new bling, but Chelsea sees the gift for what it really is: a sign of Paul’s guilt for kissing her.

11) Chelsea is convinced Paul will choose her over Terese

Paul confesses to Leo about his kiss with Chelsea, and shares his regrets over validating all of Terese’s fears and insecurities.

Leo encourages his dad to put some distance between himself and Chelsea, but Paul admits that he can’t: she’s the mother of his son.

Soon after, Paul’s put in a trying position when, over lunch, Terese admits that she was jealous of Chelsea last week, but that it doesn’t matter, as she knows she should trust him.

Meanwhile, Chelsea tells Cara that Paul has made it clear he feels the same way about her as she does about him.

Chelsea’s convinced herself that he’ll soon be ready to become a real family with their son.

Could Chelsea really get her happy ending?

12) Is Andrew really HotRod69?

Elsewhere, Wendy doesn’t want to let herself believe that the online dating profile Nicolette has found of ‘HotRod69’ could genuinely be her husband.

But Nicolette ramps up her case when she suggests Andrew’s sudden increased interest in exercise and fitness proves he could be cheating. She adds that she also saw Sandra heading into the police station to see him.

With the evidence mounting up against Andrew, Wendy is forced to consider that Nicolette’s suspicions could be right.

Deciding that the next course of action is to have it out with her husband, she heads to the police station to do just that.

But instead, when Andrew heads out on yet another run, a suspicious Wendy ends up following him. Sure enough, Sandra quickly appears, interrupting Andrew’s jog.

Sandra begs for help, crying as she falls into his arms.

But from some distance away, the troubling situation looks like a consensual embrace, leaving Wendy convinced that Andrew really is cheating on her!

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 12th May (Episode 9240 / 337)

Mother’s Day hits Erinsborough.

Nicolette sets out to honeytrap a neighbour.

Cara gets an unpleasant surprise.

Darcy reverts to his dastardly ways.

Tuesday 13th May (Episode 9241 / 338)

Jane and Byron attempt an intervention.

Darcy steps up his scheming.

Karl uncovers shocking news from an old friend.

Taye works to keep his side hustle a secret.

Wednesday 14th May (Episode 9242 / 339)

Chelsea makes her move.

Karl is unknowingly in danger.

Dex receives an exciting gift.

Thursday 15th May (Episode 9243 / 340)

Paul battles his guilt.

Wendy doubts Andrew’s loyalty.